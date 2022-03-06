 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Zelensky: Disconnect Russia from the Internet. ICANN: No, that would be disastrous. Russia: Hold my vodka and watch this   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can't have citizens getting news from unapproved sources. You know like The Bad Old Days of the Sovie...hey, waittaminnit...
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh no, how will my uncle's and aunts get disinformation.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whatever. Russians are always spawn campers, anyway.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Can't have citizens getting news from unapproved sources. You know like The Bad Old Days of the Sovie...hey, waittaminnit...


Yup.

Also probably an attempt to harden their network stuff against cyber attacks from other countries.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A bipolar world is forming. Its gonna suck for all of us.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: A bipolar world is forming. Its gonna suck for all of us.


The Earth is already bipolar. North/South.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: A bipolar world is forming. Its gonna suck for all of us.


Amazing, every word you just said was wrong.

There will be no bipolar world, because Russia cannot sustain itself beyond June. After that, they will be degraded to a pre-industrial economy.

The USSR was able to sustain itself better than today's Russia for several reasons:
1. Electronics and computers were not as sophisticated then and were easier to produce.
2. Engines and turbines were built in Ukraine.
3. Wheat in Ukraine fed the entire USSR.
4. They had a lot of industrial power in East Germany, Poland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, Bulgaria, Romania, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. All that is gone.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I was over there, a lot of people still had short wave radios. I wonder if they will try to jam western frequencies.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Congratulations Russia, you played yourself
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OdradekRex: When I was over there, a lot of people still had short wave radios. I wonder if they will try to jam western frequencies.


Oh noes, a certain over-the-top ham radio Farker won't be able to send and listen to Morse code while driving!  Whatever will we do?!

/more like Voice of America and a handful of religious stations go offline, we don't have much shortwave in America.
//most shortwave broadcasters shut down by the mid 2010s
///probably the only things left for American military would be submarines and certain post-nuclear-apocalypse systems, because we've probably got everything on encrypted satellite or spread spectrum transmissions.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russia was always going to end up getting severed from the internet. I think Putin is just getting prepared for what's gonna happen after his little cyber campaign fails
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/shakirov2036/status/1500584933491982341
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

alechemist: Oh no, how will my uncle's and aunts get disinformation.


FOX News is still broadcasting
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: When I was over there, a lot of people still had short wave radios. I wonder if they will try to jam western frequencies.


What would be the point? The only people in the west still broadcasting on shortwave are religious fanatics and conspiracy theorists.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ghastly: OdradekRex: When I was over there, a lot of people still had short wave radios. I wonder if they will try to jam western frequencies.

What would be the point? The only people in the west still broadcasting on shortwave are religious fanatics and conspiracy theorists.


And the BBC. They've resurrected shortwave radio broadcast for this exact reason.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So he's going the North Korea route. Okay then.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP, fark.ru, we hardly LOL'd at you.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: [Fark user image 817x912]

https://twitter.com/shakirov2036/status/1500584933491982341


Sure, Oleg
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

poconojoe: alechemist: Oh no, how will my uncle's and aunts get disinformation.

FOX News is still broadcasting


Too libby.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WELCOME TO RUSSIA WHERE INTERNET LOGS ONTO YOU
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Build your fence high enough and you wind up living in a prison.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

2fardownthread: Build your fence high enough and you wind up living in a prison.


I'm good with them locking themselves in Russia scaled Dyson Sphere.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wil lead to massive attacks on anything "not Russian" soon.  Fortunately there aren't enough systems inside Russia to meet their needs so when the attacks come, it will take out useful Russian assets too.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Oh no, how will my uncle's and aunts get disinformation.


You can bet your ass that the Kremlin will have a tightly controlled, firewalled or air-gapped, way to get *their* bullshiat *out* to us, while letting as little of *our* stuff in as possible.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: alechemist: Oh no, how will my uncle's and aunts get disinformation.

You can bet your ass that the Kremlin will have a tightly controlled, firewalled or air-gapped, way to get *their* bullshiat *out* to us, while letting as little of *our* stuff in as possible.


Meanwhile the Russian people are left with the most predatory and virus ridden porn sites.

Why won't Putin think of the Pornhub addicts?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He launches a nuke and his population has no idea it ever happened.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes....the Best Korea model....excellent choice!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Nadie_AZ: A bipolar world is forming. Its gonna suck for all of us.

The Earth is already bipolar. North/South.


this is my favorite comment in months. thank you
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to still getting accused of being a Russian plant come March 12th
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ICANN'T
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no issue with cutting them off. None of my customers are in Russia. shiat.. I should get a list of Russian networks, would probably decrease the CPU on my firewalls.
 
Speef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News may have to move their operations to the U.S..

Hopefully not, though.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a lifelong online game person I can say that erasing Russians online is a positive thing.

In theory I know that very few Russians support Putin or engage in online dipshiatary or serve in the Army attacking Ukraine.

But it's a lot of work to see the difference between everyone and the overwhelming public persona of Russians.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the part where Twitter and Facebook engagement plummets and nothing changes for their advertisers.  Uh oh.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: A bipolar world is forming. Its gonna suck for all of us.


Nah, just Russia.
 
baconator41
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the actual..
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay. We'll still be able to reach them via kremvax
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tim And Eric - The Innernette Segment
Youtube Xkr5ztKiXMM
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're going to make their own internet, with blackjack and hookers?
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, fine.

I formally take back everything I said last week about bitcoin being useful in Russia's currency crisis.

I hadn't realized Putin could be that f*cking stupid. My apologies.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: He launches a nuke and his population has no idea it ever happened.


and if there was retaliatory strike from NATO, the Russian citizens would see that as a first strike.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, no, how will Russia send "donations" to the NRA?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Looking forward to still getting accused of being a Russian plant come March 12th


If it makes you feel any better, I've just got you pegged as a US racist.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: alechemist: Oh no, how will my uncle's and aunts get disinformation.

You can bet your ass that the Kremlin will have a tightly controlled, firewalled or air-gapped, way to get *their* bullshiat *out* to us, while letting as little of *our* stuff in as possible.


well if they going block our stuff can we block all their stuff in return?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they get the polarity right for the RFC 3514 'Evil' bit correct
 
baconator41
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Build your fence high enough and you wind up living in a prison.


*wall
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like, omg there was all of these really bright flashes in the sky, followed by ridiculous shock waves. I guess we can just write all of that off as training exercises, right? Right? Oh hang on, my ear just fell off for some strange reason...
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self phantom zoned, lulz
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zombocom for an hour
Youtube VcnZwTn3AEk

Welcome to Russia Net.

You can be anything you want at Russia Net.

Anything. At all.

At Russia Net the impossible is possible.

Russia Net.

The only limit is your imagination.
 
