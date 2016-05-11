 Skip to content
'Are the Russians really bad at aiming ... or do they simply not care? Narrator: Yes
90
    News, CNN, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Russians, Asia, Russian language, Middle East, Islam  
•       •       •

90 Comments
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The indiscriminate terror is the entire point. They think they can pound Ukraine into submission the way Zhukov steamrolled his way to Berlin.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, that and it's suspected that they ran out of guided munitions a while ago, and civilian targets are easier to hit and shoot back less.

Of course, given how many launchers we're sending them, that might just change.

Add it to the stack of war crimes.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are we sending Rocky over to straighten shiat out?
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're kinda pricks.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: So are we sending Rocky over to straighten shiat out?


Dolph is Swedish, maybe we can send him over.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sky News just showed Ukranian soldiers shooting at a Russian drone believed to be specifically tracking civilian evacuation movement.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet they're still outflanked but their greatest nemesis: Mud

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Well, that and it's suspected that they ran out of guided munitions a while ago, and civilian targets are easier to hit and shoot back less.

Of course, given how many launchers we're sending them, that might just change.

Add it to the stack of war crimes.


CNN has video of a factory in Lviv that started making molotov cocktails for civilians.
They say they've made 30,000 so far and are supplying several towns.
 
rockspin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: The indiscriminate terror is the entire point. They think they can pound Ukraine into submission the way Zhukov steamrolled his way to Berlin.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fredbox: Sky News just showed Ukranian soldiers shooting at a Russian drone believed to be specifically tracking civilian evacuation movement.


Give them some spears.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Treating Ukraine as a video game and Ukrainians as NPCs.
 
Loren
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Well, that and it's suspected that they ran out of guided munitions a while ago, and civilian targets are easier to hit and shoot back less.


Dumb bombs are a lot cheaper.  I suspect they're only using the guided stuff for the targets that bite.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How would you feel if a dictator was treating you as cannon fodder
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

rockspin: giantmeteor: The indiscriminate terror is the entire point. They think they can pound Ukraine into submission the way Zhukov steamrolled his way to Berlin.

[Fark user image image 425x289]


Captain Lorca is sporting the medals!
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: fredbox: Sky News just showed Ukranian soldiers shooting at a Russian drone believed to be specifically tracking civilian evacuation movement.

Give them some spears.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]


Or pickles.
Or pickle spears.
 
face bacon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fredbox: Sky News just showed Ukranian soldiers shooting at a Russian drone believed to be specifically tracking civilian evacuation movement.


Did they get it?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Its been over a weak now. People have been saying this from day 1. Their close air support can't operate in a modern environment with relatively modern ground AA and relatively inexpensive MANPADS. They aren't pushing it in those regards, which is why we are seeing a limited number of shootdowns. Same reason we are looking at trying to phase out the A-10. Go ahead, go wank off at it you brrrrr dolts.

Their standoff weapons or payloads that can be fielded by stuff that can survive the current environment either aren't accurate enough, or in the numbers they need, that they are\were comfortable fielding them because of collateral damage. That APPEARS to be changing, in the sense they are less worried about what their misses look like in the world view.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think given this the sanctions need to be more and have a duration of three years.

We can repopulate with people who are less willing to have a dictator's boot on their neck.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: hubiestubert: Well, that and it's suspected that they ran out of guided munitions a while ago, and civilian targets are easier to hit and shoot back less.

Of course, given how many launchers we're sending them, that might just change.

Add it to the stack of war crimes.

CNN has video of a factory in Lviv that started making molotov cocktails for civilians.
They say they've made 30,000 so far and are supplying several towns.


Cnn has done a few Geraldoish moments of showing resistance groups,and showing enough location to likely figure out where they were
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: rockspin: giantmeteor: The indiscriminate terror is the entire point. They think they can pound Ukraine into submission the way Zhukov steamrolled his way to Berlin.

[Fark user image image 425x289]

Captain Lorca is sporting the medals!


Ah, Lorca... one of the rarest of things, "a genuinely interesting character in Star Wreck Discovery."

/So of course he had to go
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hagbardr: The Irresponsible Captain: fredbox: Sky News just showed Ukranian soldiers shooting at a Russian drone believed to be specifically tracking civilian evacuation movement.

Give them some spears.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]

Or pickles.
Or pickle spears.


Or Britney Spears!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why should anyone care about regular Russians suffering from sanctions? Crank those to whatever level has people in Moscow engaging in cannibalism because they are out of food. Call or text when you've eaten Putin, Ruskies.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How long until the Russians run out of supplies? There's a huge machine gearing up to supply Ukraine right now and the Russian supply lines are shaky at best.
What's the speculation on when things start collapsing and the Russians resort to throwing rocks?
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Hagbardr: The Irresponsible Captain: fredbox: Sky News just showed Ukranian soldiers shooting at a Russian drone believed to be specifically tracking civilian evacuation movement.

Give them some spears.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]

Or pickles.
Or pickle spears.

Or Britney Spears!


(Tank columns explode)

Oops I did it again...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Russia, you are not going to win this war. Deliver Putin to be held accountable for his war crimes or suffer for them for decades to come, your choice.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Russia, you are not going to win this war. Deliver Putin to be held accountable for his war crimes or suffer for them for decades to come, your choice.


I'm sure they are all reading this.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They need to start farking with Russian satellites hard and lighting up the artillery with drone runs.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: How long until the Russians run out of supplies? There's a huge machine gearing up to supply Ukraine right now and the Russian supply lines are shaky at best.
What's the speculation on when things start collapsing and the Russians resort to throwing rocks?


If they are stuck 20 clicks outside the city, shelling indiscriminately, they are pretty much chucking rocks.
 
alice_600
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: So are we sending Rocky over to straighten shiat out?


No but I heard Japan is sending a few Gundum Mech teams.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: The indiscriminate terror is the entire point. They think they can pound Ukraine into submission the way Zhukov steamrolled his way to Berlin.


By the way, Giant Meteor: do you have plans to pull your staff out of Chelabyinsk?
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: How would you feel if a dictator was treating you as cannon fodder


I don't know.  But I also probably wouldn't expect an ounze of sympathy if I was indiscriminately killing civilians.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rockspin: giantmeteor: The indiscriminate terror is the entire point. They think they can pound Ukraine into submission the way Zhukov steamrolled his way to Berlin.

[Fark user image 425x289] [View Full Size image _x_]


that was a great movie
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In answer to you other question... they ran out of supplies several days before the invasion. Units were selling diesel fuel for food.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: How long until the Russians run out of supplies? There's a huge machine gearing up to supply Ukraine right now and the Russian supply lines are shaky at best.
What's the speculation on when things start collapsing and the Russians resort to throwing rocks?


pretty long i'm sure.  the russians stock huge amounts of this stuff the same way the US does.
noone wants to have to stop fighting in the middle of a war to restock.  the real money in these little wars or in resupplying the stocks afterwards.

the bigger danger is actually that b/c the russians are under such heavy sanctions they may be expending smart weapons they can't replace.  so as they dig deeper into the stockpiles they will be using older stuff thats both less accurate and more likely to fail.  and also they may get twitchy b/c they see themselves as being vulnerable since they are "running out" of critical war materials which they would need in the theoretical case where NATO launches a huge counter attack on them.
 
Royce P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does anyone read MANPADS with a straight face?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Royce P: Does anyone read MANPADS with a straight face?


i giggle when i type it.

"Lets give the UA some MANPADS!"
"Wouldn't some weapons work, i get they are in a tight spot, but still, surely they have some bushes"
 
ongbok
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

alice_600: Mugato: So are we sending Rocky over to straighten shiat out?

No but I heard Japan is sending a few Gundum Mech teams.


And PlayStations
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: hubiestubert: Well, that and it's suspected that they ran out of guided munitions a while ago, and civilian targets are easier to hit and shoot back less.

Of course, given how many launchers we're sending them, that might just change.

Add it to the stack of war crimes.

CNN has video of a factory in Lviv that started making molotov cocktails for civilians.
They say they've made 30,000 so far and are supplying several towns.


Need another factory to start making these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They move on to barrel bombs being rolled out helicopters. The Syrians loved the way the de civillianized the population.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rockspin: giantmeteor: The indiscriminate terror is the entire point. They think they can pound Ukraine into submission the way Zhukov steamrolled his way to Berlin.

[Fark user image image 425x289]


Good movie...Steve Buscemi was fantastic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They would rather get their grandpa grunge on...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Yet they're still outflanked but their greatest nemesis: Mud

[Fark user image image 425x273]


They were getting jealous of the deep symbolism of other nations' flags, and decided to add meaning to their own tricolor:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pointlessly wasted Russian blood pooling under foreign waters, far from home, under a cold grey sky.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't worry boys, it will look much better this summer when the flowers come out:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Peki: stoli n coke: hubiestubert: Well, that and it's suspected that they ran out of guided munitions a while ago, and civilian targets are easier to hit and shoot back less.

Of course, given how many launchers we're sending them, that might just change.

Add it to the stack of war crimes.

CNN has video of a factory in Lviv that started making molotov cocktails for civilians.
They say they've made 30,000 so far and are supplying several towns.

Need another factory to start making these:

[Fark user image image 425x602]


Ukrainian Piatt.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: They need to start farking with Russian satellites hard and lighting up the artillery with drone runs.


All normal caveats apply, but:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Royce P: Does anyone read MANPADS with a straight face?


What manpads on a straight face may look like:

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

oopsboom: the bigger danger is actually that b/c the russians are under such heavy sanctions they may be expending smart weapons they can't replace.  so as they dig deeper into the stockpiles they will be using older stuff thats both less accurate and more likely to fail


That's already happening. It's what's causing this, explicitly.

The thing is, that while blowing up civilian infrastructure will always make for dramatic media visuals, it is basically proven not to cause any actual degradation of enemy military power. I'm honestly not sure if the Russian military literally can escape at this point, when it comes time that they realize that they have to.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You can tell by these random blast marks. We thought the Russians were stormtroopers, but they're just Tusken raiders.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: watching the trump puddle dry: How would you feel if a dictator was treating you as cannon fodder

I don't know.  But I also probably wouldn't expect an ounze of sympathy if I was indiscriminately killing civilians.


Yep
 
akallen404
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

erik-k: DarkSoulNoHope: rockspin: giantmeteor: The indiscriminate terror is the entire point. They think they can pound Ukraine into submission the way Zhukov steamrolled his way to Berlin.

[Fark user image image 425x289]

Captain Lorca is sporting the medals!

Ah, Lorca... one of the rarest of things, "a genuinely interesting character in Star Wreck Discovery."

/So of course he had to go


Fark user imageView Full Size

\something something bad writing
\\something something woke
 
