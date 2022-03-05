 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   TikTok blocks communist bloc   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just a preview of attempts to repeal Section 230 in the US.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It led The New Yorker to dub the Ukrainian conflict the "first TikTok war."

Thanks, China.
 
WrathX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good. Now do the rest of 'em.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So... the Chinese are the defenders of speech free from government censorship. 

Damn, I grabbed the WRONG bingo card for this year.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Plz block us capitalist pigs in America.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those lucky Russians.
 
King Something
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: So... the Chinese are the defenders of speech free from government censorship. 

Damn, I grabbed the WRONG bingo card for this year.


....which reminds me, I should probably return this unopened jar of glue
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hooray now the  people can't use Tiktok as a tool of descent against mother Russia!

Seriously this is what's happening and you people aren't getting it.
China doesn't care about protecting free speech and Putin is happy to have less social media competing with state sponsored news.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But how will young Russian influencers tell world about Putin's glorious operation to liberate Ukraine and crush Nazis in their synagogues and yeshivas, just like in Great Patriotic [word prohibited by Russian authorities]?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

genner: Hooray now the  people can't use Tiktok as a tool of descent against mother Russia!

Seriously this is what's happening and you people aren't getting it.
China doesn't care about protecting free speech and Putin is happy to have less social media competing with state sponsored news.


What they said. The alternative would be to hire enough Party Loyalists to go through and censor anything, but you know, money's money. Shutting down is much cheaper.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

genner: Hooray now the  people can't use Tiktok as a tool of descent against mother Russia!

Seriously this is what's happening and you people aren't getting it.
China doesn't care about protecting free speech and Putin is happy to have less social media competing with state sponsored news.


They are blocking Tic Tock UPLOADS from Russia in response to Russian laws that would limit what those uploads can say.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The TikTok algorithm has been serving me some interesting updates from Ukrainian TikTokers. Some have been about living conditions in a war zone and only some, but not all, of the videos have featured beautiful half-naked women.

/I'm being 100% serious
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

genner: Hooray now the  people can't use Tiktok as a tool of descent against mother Russia!

Seriously this is what's happening and you people aren't getting it.
China doesn't care about protecting free speech and Putin is happy to have less social media competing with state sponsored news.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

genner: Hooray now the  people can't use Tiktok as a tool of descent against mother Russia!

Seriously this is what's happening and you people aren't getting it.
China doesn't care about protecting free speech and Putin is happy to have less social media competing with state sponsored news.


You meant dissent.
Unless you are against going down on Russia and not disagreeing with them.
 
genner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Trocadero: genner: Hooray now the  people can't use Tiktok as a tool of descent against mother Russia!

Seriously this is what's happening and you people aren't getting it.
China doesn't care about protecting free speech and Putin is happy to have less social media competing with state sponsored news.

What they said. The alternative would be to hire enough Party Loyalists to go through and censor anything, but you know, money's money. Shutting down is much cheaper.


Alternative 3 would be to ignore Russian laws and make Putin go through the trouble of blocking Tiktok instead of doing it themselves. This would have given the dissenters a platform a little longer.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: genner: Hooray now the  people can't use Tiktok as a tool of descent against mother Russia!

Seriously this is what's happening and you people aren't getting it.
China doesn't care about protecting free speech and Putin is happy to have less social media competing with state sponsored news.

[Fark user image 260x194]


That game was farking awesome. Had to buy two joysticks to play it properly, though.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

genner: Trocadero: genner: Hooray now the  people can't use Tiktok as a tool of descent against mother Russia!

Seriously this is what's happening and you people aren't getting it.
China doesn't care about protecting free speech and Putin is happy to have less social media competing with state sponsored news.

What they said. The alternative would be to hire enough Party Loyalists to go through and censor anything, but you know, money's money. Shutting down is much cheaper.

Alternative 3 would be to ignore Russian laws and make Putin go through the trouble of blocking Tiktok instead of doing it themselves. This would have given the dissenters a platform a little longer.


They're a Chinese company, that was never going to happen.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How popular is Tik Tok in Russia? If you blocked posting in the states you could definitely get the attention of generation Z. Hopefully, this is death by 1000 cuts for Putin as he loses the information war.
 
genner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: genner: Hooray now the  people can't use Tiktok as a tool of descent against mother Russia!

Seriously this is what's happening and you people aren't getting it.
China doesn't care about protecting free speech and Putin is happy to have less social media competing with state sponsored news.

You meant dissent.
Unless you are against going down on Russia and not disagreeing with them.


If adorkable gets to be in the Oxford dictionary anything is fair game!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How are we ever going to get to Putin with a Tide Pod now?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The news comes as the platform has had to wade through hordes of videos emerging from the war in Ukraine to identify true misinformation, particularly as young people use the service as a news source.

On the bright side, I'm no longer embarrassed about getting my news from a place whose slogan is 'It's not news, it's Fark.'
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minorshan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

genner: Hooray now the  people can't use Tiktok as a tool of descent against mother Russia!

Seriously this is what's happening and you people aren't getting it.
China doesn't care about protecting free speech and Putin is happy to have less social media competing with state sponsored news.


My first thought. And they don't even like each other but China doesn't want a mess of a revolution on their border.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The news comes as the platform has had to wade through hordes of videos emerging from the war in Ukraine to identify true misinformation, particularly as young people use the service as a news source.

On the bright side, I'm no longer embarrassed about getting my news from a place whose slogan is 'It's not news, it's Fark.'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WaywardSon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Snarfangel: genner: Hooray now the  people can't use Tiktok as a tool of descent against mother Russia!

Seriously this is what's happening and you people aren't getting it.
China doesn't care about protecting free speech and Putin is happy to have less social media competing with state sponsored news.

[Fark user image 260x194]

That game was farking awesome. Had to buy two joysticks to play it properly, though.


Nah, just one Gravis Firebird II.

/great game
 
Tenatra
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: Some have been about living conditions in a war zone and only some, but not all, of the videos have featured beautiful half-naked women.

/I'm being 100% serious


Doesn't matter if it's relevant, it's a high exposure tag. Cheap way to piggy back on getting more views/followers.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Billy Joel could probably write another entire song just based on the last 6 years.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How about turning Starlink on just around greater Moscow?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: So... the Chinese are the defenders of speech free from government censorship. 

Damn, I grabbed the WRONG bingo card for this year.


No, they're unable to sift through the amounts of content.

You do realize its a Chinese company? Right you said that, so, just confused I guess.

Go post some free Tibet Tik Toks, it'll make you see things clearer.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: Billy Joel could probably write another entire song just based on the last 6 years.


He doesn't need to.  If you made a drinking game of talking a shot for every "We Didn't Start the Fire" reverence that's still relevant, you'd die.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's been in the works for a few years to tighten up their internet material but has Russia created any severe laws to punish protesting a free internet? 2018 and 2019 saw a couple large protests in regards to keeping a free internet as Russians saw the dangers of the walls starting to come up. As things have been tightened up significantly recently, could this be channeled as a lighter and more welcoming loophole instead of going straight for the antiwar protests that are too touchy of a subject? If so it might be a better way to get people back in the streets in force.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: Billy Joel could probably write another entire song just based on the last 6 years.


Don't.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
WTF? China is blocking content that goes against the Russian government. Good God can Fark be dumb sometimes. RTFA.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Name_Omitted: So... the Chinese are the defenders of speech free from government censorship. 

Damn, I grabbed the WRONG bingo card for this year.

No, they're unable to sift through the amounts of content.

You do realize its a Chinese company? Right you said that, so, just confused I guess.

Go post some free Tibet Tik Toks, it'll make you see things clearer.


Winnie the Pooh is still ok, right?
 
HairBolus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
TikTok doesn't yet seem to be removing Russian content that the Russian government doesn't like.

This Nastya Tyman video  is still there
https://www.tiktok.com/@nastyatyman/video/7069353129434713346

Если вам попадётся свободный или брошенный БТР - держите лайфхак как его запускать

If you come across a free or abandoned armored personnel carrier - keep a life hack on how to launch it

// it wasn't a new video, just recycled from this earlier series.
https://www.tiktok.com/@nastyatyman/video/6929779995074235650?
https://www.tiktok.com/@nastyatyman/video/6929812666148048130
https://www.tiktok.com/@nastyatyman/video/6929840521456160001

https://www.fark.com/comments/12165566/TikToker-going-viral-for-checks-notes-showing-how-to-start-drive-captured-Russian-armored-vehicles
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: WTF? China is blocking content that goes against the Russian government. Good God can Fark be dumb sometimes. RTFA.


I'm protesting the tyranny of reading articles
 
minorshan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AtomPeepers: How popular is Tik Tok in Russia? If you blocked posting in the states you could definitely get the attention of generation Z. Hopefully, this is death by 1000 cuts for Putin as he loses the information war.


I personally don't think it's likely the Russian government or Putin will be replaced any time soon. But it's absolutely a winnable war against real disinformation and how to spot it.
Fark user imageView Full Size

This comes from a public school. I think we need these everywhere, especially for adults to read.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Communist"?
Go polish your Edsel, Gramps.
 
