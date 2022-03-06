 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   There are people who takes chances to rescue a dog and then there's this guy who climbed down a 25-foot deep fissure in a live volcano to rescue a dog that fell in and became trapped for two days   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 06 Mar 2022 at 5:35 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Best part of the video is after he gets the dog out and climbs out of the fissure, he casually does the "hang ten" sign like he just landed a sick ollie.

gg, hero dude.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That pooch was THIS close to becoming a hotdog.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was the dog 40% dolomite?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I now doubt the existence of volcanos and dogs
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The dog had a GPS tracker on it and Singson can be heard saying in the video, which was used by it's owner...

FAIL.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think I'm overdue for vacuuming; it's too damn dusty around here.
 
Summoner101
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Live long and prosper, doggo
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.