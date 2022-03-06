 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   We interrupt our report on Ukraine evacuation for breaking soccer awesomeness   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

1000 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2022 at 5:20 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
While we're on the subject of news bloopers, this one's my recent favorites, lol



lol I can just HEAR the director being like "shiat shiat GET THAT OFF THE SCREEN NOW!" https://t.co/Z17LrlTnuH
- Matty! (@MattytheMouse) March 5, 2022
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Even the little girls have big balls in Ukraine.
 
khatores
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: While we're on the subject of news bloopers, this one's my recent favorites, lol


lol I can just HEAR the director being like "shiat shiat GET THAT OFF THE SCREEN NOW!" https://t.co/Z17LrlTnuH
- Matty! (@MattytheMouse) March 5, 2022


Yeah, probably not a "blooper" given the sad state of television media.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pam Oliver is watching this, shaking her head, but not too much.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Priapetic: MattytheMouse: While we're on the subject of news bloopers, this one's my recent favorites, lol


lol I can just HEAR the director being like "shiat shiat GET THAT OFF THE SCREEN NOW!" https://t.co/Z17LrlTnuH
- Matty! (@MattytheMouse) March 5, 2022


Yeah, probably not a "blooper" given the sad state of television media.


From what I know about local TV broadcasting, I'm 50/50 on it being a blooper.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's no soccer awesomeness, ever!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chitownmike: There's no soccer awesomeness, ever!


Please kindly shut your non-whore mouth, and go play with balls that DO give you pleasure.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was half-expecting some errant soccer ball to come zipping in from off-screen and hitting the reporter in the head.

This was much better.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xanadian: I was half-expecting some errant soccer ball to come zipping in from off-screen and hitting the reporter in the head.

This was much better.


Fine.

Pam Oliver gets a football to the face
Youtube nSEFk93cPOE


Don't laugh too hard.  She got a concussion and was, pardon the pun, sidelined for weeks.
 
zez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was hoping she was going to stop her dialog and kick the ball around with the little girl
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Aww, that was cute. Asshole camera dude kept trying to cut her out of the shot, though.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
While we're sharing news bloopers, this one is my all time favorite.
News Anchor Laughs At Worst Police Sketch Fail (News Blooper)
Youtube 8Db3rluT76w
The part where he looks to the crew to check whether or not they're joking with him has me howling every time.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sweetheart

A lot more Russian leaders need to be frantically shipped to the front lines to follow the example of their comrades
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, that was awesome. There is always time for adorableness among the suffering.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Definitely a little cutie.  Bless her heart.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That warmed my cold, dead heart a bit.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: While we're sharing news bloopers, this one is my all time favorite.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8Db3rluT76w?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3] The part where he looks to the crew to check whether or not they're joking with him has me howling every time.


Hey! My daddy said I got talent!
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
handball
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.