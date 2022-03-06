 Skip to content
(CNN) Hero Meet the civilians preparing to defend Odessa as they fill sandbags. Including an 11-year-old girl with more courage than all the Oath Keepers and Mask Conholes put together   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Nuclear power, Russia, Ukraine, CNN, Russians, Russian language, Vladimir Putin, Young Ukraine child  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well done FARK.
Digging the new hero flag

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm not crying, you're crying.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To me, a hero as someone who takes action which puts themselves at risk or in danger, and they do it for the benefit of others. This young lady is the embodiment of heroism.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Psh.

You think she's a hero for filling sandbags? Real kid heroes making unimaginable sacrifices are the ones that have to learn about CRT for an hour per week or read mouse-related graphic novels in school.

/s
//Slava Ukraini
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image


Great new tag. Highly approve!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Well done FARK.
Digging the new hero flag
Fark user image


I hope it stays like this permanently.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing ever changes
Fark user image
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No,no, standing up to having to wear a piece of cloth for five minutes in the store takes REAL courage...

/s
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: SpectroBoy: Well done FARK.
Digging the new hero flag
Fark user image

I hope it stays like this permanently.


The war in Ukraine? For the love of God, why man?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't spend all those years playing Dungeons and Dragons and not learn a little something about courage.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Слава Україні! Героям слава!  Glory to Ukraine!  Glory to its heroes!  Slava Ukraini!
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From today's rally in Vancouver
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no, I'm pretty sure that real heroism is putting stickers of Joe Biden saying 'I did that!'  on gas pumps and meat cases at the local supermarket

/sarcasm
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just maybe we can use this moment to end Putin and start Russia and the world on a path which will have fewer kleptocrats and warlords.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: No,no, standing up to having to wear a piece of cloth for five minutes in the store takes REAL courage...

/s


Tell me about it. Walmart made me wear pants to the store. #freedomfreeball
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: Nothing ever changes
Fark user image


From Potemkin?
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's embarrassing to watch the utter courage and determination of these people juxtaposed with the utter stupidity and selfishness of such a sizable portion of the 'land of the free and home of the brave.'
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two Ukraine ships are "pacing worriedly"?

Nothing I've seen or read so far deserves that description in Ukraine, Pulitzer boy.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you put an 11 yo in a sandbag?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saiga410: Why would you put an 11 yo in a sandbag?


Shush, probation remember
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

extrafancy: It's embarrassing to watch the utter courage and determination of these people juxtaposed with the utter stupidity and selfishness of such a sizable portion of the 'land of the free and home of the brave.'


The Ukrainians are the belters here. Most in the US and other first world western countries are Lucky Earthers.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saiga410: Why would you put an 11 yo in a sandbag?


They know what they did.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stand with img.fark.net
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

extrafancy: It's embarrassing to watch the utter courage and determination of these people juxtaposed with the utter stupidity and selfishness of such a sizable portion of the 'land of the free and home of the brave.'


We haven't had any kind of life and limb issues in this country since the 40's.

No existential threats to country; to our existence or way of life.

We're a bunch of Karens.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking Texans putting on their performative patriotic tough guy act.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Farking Texans putting on their performative patriotic tough guy act.


Just read the article. Wrong Odessa. Whoops!
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: To me, a hero as someone who takes action which puts themselves at risk or in danger, and they do it for the benefit of others. This young lady is the embodiment of heroism.


Another young hero.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: SpectroBoy: Well done FARK.
Digging the new hero flag
Fark user image

I hope it stays like this permanently.


I don't know about permanently. At the very least, we should change it from the old tag. We can't use the Stars and Stripes for both the hero tag and the 'Murcia tag!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: [Fark user image image 425x566]

From today's rally in Vancouver


Yesterday in San Jose.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as mask cornholes
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: Nothing ever changes
Fark user image


The brave sailors of the Battleship Potemkin rebelled against the tyrant running Russia.  Let's hope nothing ever changes for this generation.
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Just maybe we can use this moment to end Putin and start Russia and the world on a path which will have fewer kleptocrats and warlords.


Us first.
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

extrafancy: It's embarrassing to watch the utter courage and determination of these people juxtaposed with the utter stupidity and selfishness of such a sizable portion of the 'land of the free and home of the brave.'


The "Freedom Against Real Tyranny" convoy rally is supposed to hit the DC area tomorrow
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Blathering Idjut [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: No, no, I'm pretty sure that real heroism is putting stickers of Joe Biden saying 'I did that!'  on gas pumps and meat cases at the local supermarket

/sarcasm


Yeah, "patriotic shiat" is screaming at your democratic governor all the way of the parking lot of Applebees.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, now that you mention it, it is an interesting parallel: Russia is mask mandates and Ukraine is the freedom convoy.

Or the other way 'round?
Anyway, this might make sense to somebody.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: thealgorerhythm: Just maybe we can use this moment to end Putin and start Russia and the world on a path which will have fewer kleptocrats and warlords.

Us first.


Apparently you live in your own world. Whatever.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

extrafancy: It's embarrassing to watch the utter courage and determination of these people juxtaposed with the utter stupidity and selfishness of such a sizable portion of the 'land of the free and home of the brave.'


Same I would be proud to know anyone of these people doing the smallest job to help fight off Putin's thugs. I would also love for all the damn anti maskers/ anti vaxxers that we have to listen to on a daily basis go there for a month and deal with real hardship and suffering. Maybe it will put their lives into perspective, doubt it though so e are just too selfish with their head so far up their asses they can't ever get out of the bubble they put themselves in.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there are a few more differences, but I saw this gem today:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: [Fark user image image 695x748]


I've been having a blast on Twitter, dealing with morons that are like "why would trans people let Russia invade Ukraine?"

Like, what 'da f**k is wrong with transphobes?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Just maybe we can use this moment to end Putin and start Russia and the world on a path which will have fewer kleptocrats and warlords.


Thanks for the funnies, wusses.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

August11: The two Ukraine ships are "pacing worriedly"?

Nothing I've seen or read so far deserves that description in Ukraine, Pulitzer boy.


I'm pretty sure ships can't "pace" no matter what flag they're flying.
 
