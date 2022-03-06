 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   UK Government: We won't sanction Russian oil. Liverpool dock workers: Russian oil, go fark yourself   (bbc.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least the UK stays bought.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: At least the UK stays bought.


Boris is walking that fine line between bought and paid for, and not being disowned by every western nation
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
80% of Americans want to sanction Russian oil even if it means higher gas prices at the pump.

No, really.

I assume Britons are right behind that number.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 80% of Americans want to sanction Russian oil even if it means higher gas prices at the pump.

No, really.

I assume Britons are right behind that number.


Some will still blame Biden.
But every country has idiots.
We gotta deal with the Russian one right now.
He must be stopped.
No f7ck8ng around.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.itv.com/news/2022-03-06/why-when-covid-was-raging-did-the-pm-care-about-giving-lebedev-a-peerage
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seacod? Deep fry that motherf*cker.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And we thought *Trump* was bought and paid for by Putin... BoJo is putting Trump to shame in that category.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 80% of Americans want to sanction Russian oil even if it means higher gas prices at the pump.

No, really.

I assume Britons are right behind that number.

Some will still blame Biden.
But every country has idiots.
We gotta deal with the Russian one right now.
He must be stopped.
No f7ck8ng around.


People who blame Biden for Putin's murderous adventures are Republicans/ Libertarians gaslighting for kleptocratic rule.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pretty sure the way reality works is that the germans paid russia for the oil far before all this started, and now that the ship is in dock some stupid dockworkers think russia gets to double dip, when russia wont see anything from the second transaction between germany and britian
 
Zenith
‘’ less than a minute ago  
he'll turn on them just as soon as the 30 day grace period is over for the oligarchs to cash in their assets in the UK to help pay for the rape of Ukraine.
then he'll lie about the UK being in first with the most punitive sanctions against Putin and co.
 
