(Cleveland 19)   Seems like a jet pack would be worth more than $17K   (cleveland19.com) divider line
7
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
eBay - Jet Pack
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Worth more but costs less at Crazy Eddie's Jet Pack Depot!

/dnrtfa
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also Martin Aviation liquidated a few months ago and sold off all of their prototypes.

So it's not out of the realms of possibility.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Depends on what kind of jet pack it was ..Two sky rockets and a belt don't cost that much subbie ..
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: eBay - Jet Pack


Not a jet  pack.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was an ACME jet pack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As kids, we had a pet Jack.
That is, our parents abducted some guy named Jack for us to play with. Had him for about two years until he ran in front of a car while chasing a slim hope of freedom.
 
