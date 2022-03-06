 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Queen Elizabeth going to live in a farm upstate where she'll be able to run free and play all she wants   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's an appropriate house warming gift? Does the Queen already have houseplants?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Notabunny: What's an appropriate house warming gift? Does the Queen already have houseplants?


Just Andrew.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As 2nd homes go...
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
has decided to make Windsor Castle her forever home

Is she being adopted or something?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: As 2nd homes go...


But it's way out of London. Think of the commuting.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Green Acres" Opening and Closing Theme Song
Youtube umS3XM3xAPk
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"hello, loyal subject.

we strongly recommend you stay down."

Kids in the Hall: Stay Down
Youtube VBfDB5ug78s
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lady knows when to make her exit.
Elizabeth is doing so with dignity.

sounds like a woman with a plan
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh, what's the difference between Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle?

Does this really matter?

/ not British
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where she can let loose, walk around naked without all the neighbors looking into the windows...
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Uh, what's the difference between Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle?

Does this really matter?

/ not British


One is the castle, one is the other castle.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kubo: "hello, loyal subject.

we strongly recommend you stay down."

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VBfDB5ug78s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I guess my work is done here.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't scare me like that, subby.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Uh, what's the difference between Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle?


The spelling.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: bostonguy: Uh, what's the difference between Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle?

The spelling.


93 letters, chiropractor
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Uh, what's the difference between Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle?

Does this really matter?

/ not British


One's a palace and the other's a castle. Windsor Castle is way older, dating from a thousand years ago and originally a genuine castle designed for an army to defend against an enemy. The luxury living quarters were added way later.

Buckingham Palace is a fancy mansion, useless for defending against an army, only three hundred years old and built for a mere Duke, not Royalty. George III bought it in 1761 for Queen Charlotte, and later became "the" Royal palace to most Brits.

Buck House is where big fancy state occasions happen, visiting Presidents, celebrating the end of WWII etc.  Windsor is out in the country, less public.
Buckingham Palace is the brownstone in Manhattan. Windsor is the house in the Hamptons where you summer.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Like a forever home?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Yiiiiiiiiikes, inbreeding is a terrible thing, kids.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: has decided to make Windsor Castle her forever home

Is she being adopted or something?


No, she's worries Russia is going to nuke London.
 
tennyson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Uh, what's the difference between Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle?

Does this really matter?

/ not British


About an hour or so up the Thames.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: has decided to make Windsor Castle her forever home

Is she being adopted or something?


It means she won't be moving out
 
atomic-age
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She lived long enough to see everything go straight to shiat.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She is being put out to pasture with the rest of her ponies.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Gubbo: As 2nd homes go...

But it's way out of London. Think of the commuting.


Haven't they been doing WFH in England
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Gubbo: As 2nd homes go...

But it's way out of London. Think of the commuting.


No commuting, she's going to reign from home.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ok.

So are they going to rent out Buckingham Palace or just sell it?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/umS3XM3xAPk]


Let's go with the classics!


Green Acres
Youtube SCkmOCsI-hc


/ain't I a stinker?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Notabunny: What's an appropriate house warming gift? Does the Queen already have houseplants?


bag of treats for the corgis
 
alienated
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Uh, what's the difference between Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle?

Does this really matter?

/ not British


One lacks a Lindsey
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Notabunny: What's an appropriate house warming gift? Does the Queen already have houseplants?


th.bing.comView Full Size

I hear she is partial to evergreens.
 
shpritz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: bostonguy: Uh, what's the difference between Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle?

Does this really matter?

/ not British

One's a palace and the other's a castle. Windsor Castle is way older, dating from a thousand years ago and originally a genuine castle designed for an army to defend against an enemy. The luxury living quarters were added way later.

Buckingham Palace is a fancy mansion, useless for defending against an army, only three hundred years old and built for a mere Duke, not Royalty. George III bought it in 1761 for Queen Charlotte, and later became "the" Royal palace to most Brits.

Buck House is where big fancy state occasions happen, visiting Presidents, celebrating the end of WWII etc.  Windsor is out in the country, less public.
Buckingham Palace is the brownstone in Manhattan. Windsor is the house in the Hamptons where you summer.


You forgot his second question.

No, it doesn't matter.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Uh, what's the difference between Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle?

Does this really matter?

/ not British


Windsor Castle has more dogs and horses.  Maybe.  But I really have no idea what I'm talking about.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man, that green suit brings back good memories.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't know anything (nor care) about royals. Didn't the tabloids print a bunch of stuff about how Covid meant that for the first time ever the Queen had a vacation and got to relax a bit? Did she move out to the country castle to isolate and reduce chance of getting Covid?

No wonder she wouldn't want to go back.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Please tell me people are green-screening the hell out of the Queen's outfit.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All the documentaries I've ever seen about the Queen said that she hated Buckingham Palace and always felt Balmoral was her "true home." I think Windsor was her second favorite, so since she can't stay so far away as Balmoral, Windsor seems like an acceptable compromise.

I'm not big on monarchy and the stupid "rules" that go with it; old ladies can live where they like.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Uh oh. Russia puts its nuclear forces on alert and now this. SHE KNOWS SOMETHING!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Uh, what's the difference between Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle?

Does this really matter?

/ not British


They are both inherited wealth and equally worthless.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Notabunny: What's an appropriate house warming gift? Does the Queen already have houseplants?


HRH is partial to sloe gin cocktails.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would take a four-way with Her Majesty, Martha Stewart, and Nancy Pelosi, and I don't care who knows it.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

downstairs: Where she can let loose, walk around naked without all the neighbors looking into the windows...


Take a crap behind a tree with wild abandon......
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Uh, what's the difference between Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle?

Does this really matter?

/ not British


Windsor is js slightly out of range of Russian ICBMs.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

downstairs: bostonguy: Uh, what's the difference between Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle?

Does this really matter?

/ not British

One is the castle, one is the other castle.


Do you know what other female royalty figure wasn't found in the right castle?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

atomic-age: She lived long enough to see everything go straight to shiat.


I'm a republican but I'm sad about that.

She moved a country that was great to good. There's dignity in that.

But then the country moved from good to shiat.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

downstairs: bostonguy: Uh, what's the difference between Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle?

Does this really matter?

/ not British

One is the castle, one is the other castle.


And both are inherited wealth
 
dryknife
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: She is being put out to pasture with the rest of her ponies.


Jeeves! Ivermectin's, all around!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Windsor is much further from Ground Zero in London.

Theory Two:  She plans to take up with a young Argentinian Polo Player thirty years younger than the Prince of Wales.

Theory Three:  Yes, I have a theory three. You don't need to know.

If she were serious about stepping out of the family business, she would probably go to Sandringham. Windsor is a great Dowager House.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: bostonguy: Uh, what's the difference between Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle?

Does this really matter?

/ not British

One's a palace and the other's a castle. Windsor Castle is way older, dating from a thousand years ago and originally a genuine castle designed for an army to defend against an enemy. The luxury living quarters were added way later.

Buckingham Palace is a fancy mansion, useless for defending against an army, only three hundred years old and built for a mere Duke, not Royalty. George III bought it in 1761 for Queen Charlotte, and later became "the" Royal palace to most Brits.

Buck House is where big fancy state occasions happen, visiting Presidents, celebrating the end of WWII etc.  Windsor is out in the country, less public.
Buckingham Palace is the brownstone in Manhattan. Windsor is the house in the Hamptons where you summer.


Both paid for by the subjects of great britian
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: bostonguy: Uh, what's the difference between Buckingham Palace of Windsor Castle?

Does this really matter?

/ not British

One's a palace and the other's a castle. Windsor Castle is way older, dating from a thousand years ago and originally a genuine castle designed for an army to defend against an enemy. The luxury living quarters were added way later.

Buckingham Palace is a fancy mansion, useless for defending against an army, only three hundred years old and built for a mere Duke, not Royalty. George III bought it in 1761 for Queen Charlotte, and later became "the" Royal palace to most Brits.

Buck House is where big fancy state occasions happen, visiting Presidents, celebrating the end of WWII etc.  Windsor is out in the country, less public.
Buckingham Palace is the brownstone in Manhattan. Windsor is the house in the Hamptons where you summer.


Thank you for clarifying that.  My takeaway is that Windsor Castle is a Royal Castle and Buckingham Palace isn't.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
