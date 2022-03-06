 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   The International Legion fighting for Ukraine is now up to 20,000 volunteer soldiers
    Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's capital, war crime  
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I though Fark didn't greenlight paywall articles anymore.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dunno the reputation of this source, but found a similar article published today with no paywall

Ukraine International League of Territorial Defence Reaches 20,000 Volunteers
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
3000 of them Americans
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brax33: Dunno the reputation of this source, but found a similar article published today with no paywall

Ukraine International League of Territorial Defence Reaches 20,000 Volunteers


Oh, thank you. I tried and failed.

/ subby
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brax33: Dunno the reputation of this source, but found a similar article published today with no paywall

Ukraine International League of Territorial Defence Reaches 20,000 Volunteers


You know, I was wondering as I read the original article on WaPo what the criteria are for selecting people who volunteer, and whether there are any sort of minimal requirements. And look, right there, your link has the actual process for applying. Including this:

Traditionally, they are: ID or passport (national); passport for foreign travel; documents confirming military service experience (service in law enforcement) and combat experience; other documents on the instructions of a military attache or consul.

So I guess they want evidence of actual military or paramilitary experience. Not just Call of Duty players. It seems like it would be very difficult to effectively organize a force like this, though.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 3000 of them Americans


And likely Spec Ops who oddly enough just were just detached from duty. By amazing coincidence. Just high spirited boys and girls, up for an adventure, and in no way, shape, nor form an official part of the US military.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 3000 of them Americans

And likely Spec Ops who oddly enough just were just detached from duty. By amazing coincidence. Just high spirited boys and girls, up for an adventure, and in no way, shape, nor form an official part of the US military.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 3000 of them Americans


By tomorrow morning, Fox News, Facebook, and AM radio will be calling them traitors to Mother Russia
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: hubiestubert: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 3000 of them Americans

And likely Spec Ops who oddly enough just were just detached from duty. By amazing coincidence. Just high spirited boys and girls, up for an adventure, and in no way, shape, nor form an official part of the US military.

[media0.giphy.com image 200x127]


That's how I'd get boots and eyes on the ground. Both to train the locals and to assist the Ukrainians with all sorts of missions. On the DL. Like those darned Russian 'mercenaries.'
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wanebo: I though Fark didn't greenlight paywall articles anymore.


Like most WaPo articles, it works fine with incognito/private modes. Besides, it's not a Twitter link.
 
alienated
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 3000 of them Americans

And likely Spec Ops who oddly enough just were just detached from duty. By amazing coincidence. Just high spirited boys and girls, up for an adventure, and in no way, shape, nor form an official part of the US military.


Eastern Europe is a great vacation spot in the winter. One usually avoids the crowds.

Other than that , no comment
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 3000 of them Americans


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 3000 of them Americans

And likely Spec Ops who oddly enough just were just detached from duty. By amazing coincidence. Just high spirited boys and girls, up for an adventure, and in no way, shape, nor form an official part of the US military.


I'm reminded of all those "little green men" that showed up in 2014 just in time to annex Crimea...
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The flying tigers were an example.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: brax33: Dunno the reputation of this source, but found a similar article published today with no paywall

Ukraine International League of Territorial Defence Reaches 20,000 Volunteers

You know, I was wondering as I read the original article on WaPo what the criteria are for selecting people who volunteer, and whether there are any sort of minimal requirements. And look, right there, your link has the actual process for applying. Including this:

Traditionally, they are: ID or passport (national); passport for foreign travel; documents confirming military service experience (service in law enforcement) and combat experience; other documents on the instructions of a military attache or consul.

So I guess they want evidence of actual military or paramilitary experience. Not just Call of Duty players. It seems like it would be very difficult to effectively organize a force like this, though.


It means rich people/ other countries can hire mercs tha served in Iraq to form up and deploy.  It doesn't mean meal team 6 is green-lit for deployment.

This is easier.  Not more difficult.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Could "security forces" (Black Water etc) be contracted by a foreign government such as Ukraine without approval or sanctioned by the US government?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: hubiestubert: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 3000 of them Americans

And likely Spec Ops who oddly enough just were just detached from duty. By amazing coincidence. Just high spirited boys and girls, up for an adventure, and in no way, shape, nor form an official part of the US military.

I'm reminded of all those "little green men" that showed up in 2014 just in time to annex Crimea...


What's good for the goose is good for the gander.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man, that's gotta hurt if you're Putin.  Your own allies are like "yeah, no, we're gonna take a pass on this one", meanwhile Ukraine has scores of randos from around the world being like "Sign me up. I'll do it for free."
 
fallingcow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aungen: Pocket Ninja: brax33: Dunno the reputation of this source, but found a similar article published today with no paywall

Ukraine International League of Territorial Defence Reaches 20,000 Volunteers

You know, I was wondering as I read the original article on WaPo what the criteria are for selecting people who volunteer, and whether there are any sort of minimal requirements. And look, right there, your link has the actual process for applying. Including this:

Traditionally, they are: ID or passport (national); passport for foreign travel; documents confirming military service experience (service in law enforcement) and combat experience; other documents on the instructions of a military attache or consul.

So I guess they want evidence of actual military or paramilitary experience. Not just Call of Duty players. It seems like it would be very difficult to effectively organize a force like this, though.

It means rich people/ other countries can hire mercs tha served in Iraq to form up and deploy.  It doesn't mean meal team 6 is green-lit for deployment.

This is easier.  Not more difficult.


Plus special forces can wink-wink-nudge-nudge "resign" and then go over.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Could "security forces" (Black Water etc) be contracted by a foreign government such as Ukraine without approval or sanctioned by the US government?


Afaik, yes. So long as they are not part of the government, uniformed military, they are simply private citizens.

I imagine it gets a bit more  complicated when it comes to getting paid if there are sanctions in place.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: And likely Spec Ops who oddly enough just were just detached from duty. By amazing coincidence. Just high spirited boys and girls, up for an adventure, and in no way, shape, nor form an official part of the US military


Extremely doubtful US SOCOM is allowing US troops into the conflict. Those guys have security clearances and the US has spent a million+ training them. The US isn't going to let them risk it as militia and you any advisors would be away from the lines.

And SF/SOCOM guys have a huge dependency on logistics and supply that they're used to.

This is probably expats and Ukrainian-Americans returning to fight.

The actual combat skills for a fight like this- that's something SF is the best at- as trainers.

And the Baltic/foreign soviet bloc states are probably where the majority are from. Esp from countries with mandatory service.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Could "security forces" (Black Water etc) be contracted by a foreign government such as Ukraine without approval or sanctioned by the US government?


You mean put Eric Prince on the front lines?

Make Eric Prince the face of aggression against Russia Making Great Again?

Hmm. Worth considering. If he could be trusted to fight the right side once he's there.
 
Vhale
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hopefully taking extra food and medicine as well
 
dustman81
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: hubiestubert: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 3000 of them Americans

And likely Spec Ops who oddly enough just were just detached from duty. By amazing coincidence. Just high spirited boys and girls, up for an adventure, and in no way, shape, nor form an official part of the US military.

[media0.giphy.com image 200x127]

That's how I'd get boots and eyes on the ground. Both to train the locals and to assist the Ukrainians with all sorts of missions. On the DL. Like those darned Russian 'mercenaries.'


YouTuber Beau of the Fifth Column discussed that exact thing a couple of days ago. Slipping in Spec Ops into volunteer forces is perfect plausible deniability. "I'm not SAS/Delta Force/Navy Seals/French Foreign Legion, I'm a volunteer."

Let's talk about No-fly zones and other options....
Youtube sPzQ1DyGZHs
 
Zenith
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brax33: Dunno the reputation of this source, but found a similar article published today with no paywall

Ukraine International League of Territorial Defence Reaches 20,000 Volunteers


it was 15k only a few days ago so could well have reached that by now
and it will only get bigger
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wanebo: I though Fark didn't greenlight paywall articles anymore.


https://github.com/iamadamdev/bypass-paywalls-chrome
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I guess they want evidence of actual military or paramilitary experience.


Which is a shame, because they should be willing to take people for support roles too... though maybe people wanting to do that should also be willing to front enough money to get themselves home again if they turn out to be liabilities.

Still, if I can drive a truck, I can move supplies.  If I have ever been in a kitchen, I can do some basic meal production.  If I can handle a camera, I can make war propaganda.  As long as I'm able-bodied and not a coward, I should be able to provide some kind of useful service to the effort.
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Man, that's gotta hurt if you're Putin.  Your own allies are like "yeah, no, we're gonna take a pass on this one", meanwhile Ukraine has scores of randos from around the world being like "Sign me up. I'll do it for free."


Russia doesn't really have any allies, per se except for Belarus. Every other country nearby is either a NATO member or they're being Moldova.

Pocket Ninja: brax33: Dunno the reputation of this source, but found a similar article published today with no paywall

Ukraine International League of Territorial Defence Reaches 20,000 Volunteers

You know, I was wondering as I read the original article on WaPo what the criteria are for selecting people who volunteer, and whether there are any sort of minimal requirements. And look, right there, your link has the actual process for applying. Including this:

Traditionally, they are: ID or passport (national); passport for foreign travel; documents confirming military service experience (service in law enforcement) and combat experience; other documents on the instructions of a military attache or consul.

So I guess they want evidence of actual military or paramilitary experience. Not just Call of Duty players. It seems like it would be very difficult to effectively organize a force like this, though.


I wonder how everything is going to work out in the end with this?

If foreign nationals are killed or injured, who pays for that?  This is going to be particularly an issue with Americans who have no national healthcare, unless they're veterans who want to stick the VA with the bill.

Who ships the body back home to the US, or will they just bury them in Ukraine?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was once like them until I took a Javelin to the knee.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Man, that's gotta hurt if you're Putin.  Your own allies are like "yeah, no, we're gonna take a pass on this one", meanwhile Ukraine has scores of randos from around the world being like "Sign me up. I'll do it for free."


Scores of randos with actual military or law-enforcement experience, not just COD players looking for their big chance.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is where those 5G chips come in handy.  Effortless intelligence communication and protection from corona virus too.  Probably why Putin threw so much money into keeping vaccination as obstructed as possible.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dustman81: YouTuber Beau of the Fifth Column discussed that exact thing a couple of days ago. Slipping in Spec Ops into volunteer forces is perfect plausible deniability. "I'm not SAS/Delta Force/Navy Seals/French Foreign Legion, I'm a volunteer."


You don't put highly trained specialists into  militia units to fight trench/urban warfare. That's not what they're designed or trained for.

Rangers- Light infantry, long range recon patrols, tasks like seizing airfields.
SEALS- Underwater expertise for entry into area, merge with Marine and Naval support assets.
US SF- Training irregulars and militia, helping host nations harden defenses and strategies. Also set up infrastructure for guerillas.
PJs- CSAR
Combat Controller- doesn't matter if NATO birds aren't overhead.
Marine Raiders/Force Recon- supposed to support the marine battle groups from behind the lines, or just farking up and hitting civilians and being banned from the country.
Foreign Legion- used to working in rural environments, low temp conflicts, recent deployments in North Africa and French Guyana. Weird occupation troops.

You don't put highly tuned precision race cars into a destruction derby.

The reason SEALS became doorkickers in Iraq/AFG was because their command felt left out and thought they'd lose funding to the Army. So they shifted from their true specialist roles into NSW's all purpose shock troops without the accountability.

Every SOCOM mission we learn about is pretty much, SOCOM sticks it's dick in a bee hive, the air assets have  to obliterate the area to protect them as they evac.

Or working like LA SWAT members with a looser ROE and better weps.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Which is a shame, because they should be willing to take people for support roles too... though maybe people wanting to do that should also be willing to front enough money to get themselves home again if they turn out to be liabilities.


This is for the ones they're going to pay to arm and transport to the theater. They're taking all volunteers at the border reportedly.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope some of them are pilots.  Ukraine could really use some air defense.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What all these guys need is body armor and helmets.  I saw a good thread from a former soldier who is on the ground helping humanitarian efforts and journalism -- he has concrete ideas on how to get the material to Ukraine safely and cost-effectively (though this stuff is very expensive):

https://www.quora.com/What-can-I-do-to-help-Ukraine-fight-Russia/answer/Roland-Bartetzko#footer
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thehobbes: dustman81: YouTuber Beau of the Fifth Column discussed that exact thing a couple of days ago. Slipping in Spec Ops into volunteer forces is perfect plausible deniability. "I'm not SAS/Delta Force/Navy Seals/French Foreign Legion, I'm a volunteer."

You don't put highly trained specialists into  militia units to fight trench/urban warfare. That's not what they're designed or trained for.

Rangers- Light infantry, long range recon patrols, tasks like seizing airfields.
SEALS- Underwater expertise for entry into area, merge with Marine and Naval support assets.
US SF- Training irregulars and militia, helping host nations harden defenses and strategies. Also set up infrastructure for guerillas.
PJs- CSAR
Combat Controller- doesn't matter if NATO birds aren't overhead.
Marine Raiders/Force Recon- supposed to support the marine battle groups from behind the lines, or just farking up and hitting civilians and being banned from the country.
Foreign Legion- used to working in rural environments, low temp conflicts, recent deployments in North Africa and French Guyana. Weird occupation troops.

You don't put highly tuned precision race cars into a destruction derby.

The reason SEALS became doorkickers in Iraq/AFG was because their command felt left out and thought they'd lose funding to the Army. So they shifted from their true specialist roles into NSW's all purpose shock troops without the accountability.

Every SOCOM mission we learn about is pretty much, SOCOM sticks it's dick in a bee hive, the air assets have  to obliterate the area to protect them as they evac.

Or working like LA SWAT members with a looser ROE and better weps.


I have mentioned before that I am friends with an ex SOCOM operator. From a little I have heard, you are not wrong.
 
