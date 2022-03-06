 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Say what you will about Florida but they have some powerful toilets   (wfla.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Deputies in Martin County said they believe a missing woman's body was found inside her own septic tank overnight.

Well that's pretty shiatty.

I wonder what led the police to look there?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Diogenes: Deputies in Martin County said they believe a missing woman's body was found inside her own septic tank overnight.

Well that's pretty shiatty.

I wonder what led the police to look there?


They had a fresh rookie on his firs day and wanted to give him the crappiest assignment
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Diogenes: I wonder what led the police to look there?



That's what I am wondering.
I don't imagine "check the septic tank" is standard practice on every missing person report.
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
.... and that's why Trump wants to live there.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Deputies in Martin County said they believe a missing woman's body was found inside her own septic tank overnight.

Well that's pretty shiatty.

I wonder what led the police to look there?


Those things always have an above-ground "lid" for emptying and maintenance don't they?  It's probably the first place they look anytime someone from a house goes missing under suspicious circumstances -- it's a low-effort hiding spot for the killer and not a place someone's going to randomly stumble upon them.  Only problem is you have to convince the cops you're not a suspect.
 
The Brains
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Diogenes: I wonder what led the police to look there?


That's what I am wondering.
I don't imagine "check the septic tank" is standard practice on every missing person report.


It's Florida. After Carole Baskin set the precedent, septic tanks (under or in) would be the first idea to pop into the average Floridian mind.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Those are some god-level swirlie skills someone has. Achievement unlocked!
 
evilmousse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
if this happens to me, you can uh, leave my name and picture out of the article thanks
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
my friend's little sister fell through the lid of theirs.  she didn't hang out in that corner of the yard after that
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Deputies in Martin County said they believe a missing woman's body was found inside her own septic tank overnight.

Well that's pretty shiatty.

I wonder what led the police to look there?


Assuming it was a standard leach bed system that doesn't need emptying regularly, I would guess there was freshly dug dirt above it.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Brains: SpectroBoy: Diogenes: I wonder what led the police to look there?


That's what I am wondering.
I don't imagine "check the septic tank" is standard practice on every missing person report.

It's Florida. After Carole Baskin set the precedent, septic tanks (under or in) would be the first idea to pop into the average Floridian mind.


Eh, no. We're barely above sea level. It doesn't occur to anyone to dig. I don't know what great Florida mountain you'd have to live on to be able to put in a septic tank.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you leave the seat up.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Diogenes: I wonder what led the police to look there?


That's what I am wondering.
I don't imagine "check the septic tank" is standard practice on every missing person report.


Person missing, freshly dug area in the back yard.. not rocket science, folks...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: This is what happens when you leave the seat up.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: The Brains: SpectroBoy: Diogenes: I wonder what led the police to look there?


That's what I am wondering.
I don't imagine "check the septic tank" is standard practice on every missing person report.

It's Florida. After Carole Baskin set the precedent, septic tanks (under or in) would be the first idea to pop into the average Floridian mind.

Eh, no. We're barely above sea level. It doesn't occur to anyone to dig. I don't know what great Florida mountain you'd have to live on to be able to put in a septic tank.


Yet, there was a septic tank and drain field already there.. it 'occured' to someone to put it there...
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Police were flushed with pride at clearing the case. Morale had been down the drain.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I refuse to live in a house that has a septic system, what am I poor, Floridian?
 
