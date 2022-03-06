 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGME Portland)   Now you can cleanse your home with the scent of death   (wgme.com) divider line
7
    More: Stupid, Great Plague, Great Plague of London, ritual kit, home  
•       •       •

344 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2022 at 11:36 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have any idea how long it took me to get the smell of my ex out of here?
 
JRoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's ok, the mice that died under the bathroom sink have it covered.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You can't just stop there, you need a full body cleanse, too.  Drinking formaldehyde would probably do the trick.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is an ad. A bizarre ad for a performance artist, but, an ad nonetheless.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Collect juice
Spray
Repeat until dwelling is unlivable.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No thanks, I currently have skunk smell in the garage and something dead in my basement that I have yet to find.

/stupid old house
//stupid animals
///stupid previous owners keeping trash in the garage
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.