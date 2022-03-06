 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Who knew Red Dawn was a documentary? It's your Sunday Ukrainian Invasion discussion thread   (cnn.com) divider line
171
    More: Scary, Ukraine, Russian troops, Russian language, Russia, Ukrainians, Russian forces, Ukrainian flag, Russians  
•       •       •

1306 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Mar 2022 at 11:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



171 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A how to, not a documentary, which it is technically, but not really because it's still a narrative, but whatever.
Goddamnit, Now I'm going to try and figure that one out all day.

Ukraine isn't a glowing pile of ash yet, so that's good. I hope Ukraine can keep it up.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are protest marches going on in Moscow, lots of bravery on display here :


https://twitter.com/fbkinfo/status/1500456171219603460


https://twitter.com/HannaLiubakova/status/1500459575425880076


https://twitter.com/SobolLubov/status/1500454968465186817
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So several things from me here.

1. This thread is amazing. It is purportedly a leaked FSB analysis of the current situation. Some quick takeaways.
           a. Russia would need 500,000 troops to pacify Ukraine.
           b. Putin is afraid of his life from Covid, clearly does not want to die, therefore will not push the red button.
           c. The Russian economy will sink to a pre-industrial era by June due to sanctions.

2.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

That's 1000 dead Russians a day on average.

By way of comparisons, Russia lost 1400 men a day in World War I and that toppled the Russian Empire. The US lost 14 men per day in Vietnam and 330 or so during the American Civil War.

This is not sustainable. 

/ incidentally, because someone will ask, Russian losses in WW2 (military only) were 5300/day

3. The International Legion of international volunteers who have showed up to fight for Ukraine is now 20,000 strong, including 3000 Americans.

4. Twitter whacked 1000 or so accounts that posted #IStandWithPutin. LOL.

5. https://twitter.com/_EthanGrey/status/1500330541488521217

Trump mused to donors that we should take our F-22 planes, "put the Chinese flag on them and bomb the shiat out" out of Russia. "And then we say, China did it, we didn't do, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch."

The F-22 fighter jet is exclusive to the United States, but of course Donald Trump thinks painting them with Chinese flags constitutes masterful deception.

6. At a press conference in Moldova, Secretary Blinken confirms that the U.S. is now actively working with Poland to provide Poland's 28 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. The idea is to provide F-16s to Poland and they give the MiG-29s to Ukraine.

They should do this with Slovakia and Romania and anyone else who has MiGs or Sukhois.

7. The USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group has now ominously moved into the Aegean Sea.

8. The last 48 hours or so have been brutal for the Russian air force. They have lost at least 9 aircraft.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: A how to, not a documentary, which it is technically, but not really because it's still a narrative, but whatever.
Goddamnit, Now I'm going to try and figure that one out all day.

Ukraine isn't a glowing pile of ash yet, so that's good. I hope Ukraine can keep it up.


Has there ever been a war where the aggressor didn't have to deal with a resistance?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: cretinbob: A how to, not a documentary, which it is technically, but not really because it's still a narrative, but whatever.
Goddamnit, Now I'm going to try and figure that one out all day.

Ukraine isn't a glowing pile of ash yet, so that's good. I hope Ukraine can keep it up.

Has there ever been a war where the aggressor didn't have to deal with a resistance?


I think that's the definition of war.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should probably get around to watching the OG Red Dawn some day....
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: I should probably get around to watching the OG Red Dawn some day....


10 times better then the remake
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: There are protest marches going on in Moscow, lots of bravery on display here :


https://twitter.com/fbkinfo/status/1500456171219603460


https://twitter.com/HannaLiubakova/status/1500459575425880076


https://twitter.com/SobolLubov/status/1500454968465186817


They can't hold any signs or they will be arrested.  Many will be arrested anyways.  The bravery of this people is on par with the bravery of the Ukrainian people.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: a. Russia would need 500,000 troops to pacify Ukraine.


500,000 troops that need to eat and be paid.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: a. Russia would need 500,000 troops to pacify Ukraine.

500,000 troops that need to eat and be paid.


and fed
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: a. Russia would need 500,000 troops to pacify Ukraine.

500,000 troops that need to eat and be paid.

and fed


Yes, they need to eat and be fed in addition to eating.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protests in St. Petersburg:

https://twitter.com/RuFailedState/status/1500485355946098694
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: freddyV: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: a. Russia would need 500,000 troops to pacify Ukraine.

500,000 troops that need to eat and be paid.

and fed

Yes, they need to eat and be fed in addition to eating.


Will they consume things too?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: I should probably get around to watching the OG Red Dawn some day....


I think it probably doesn't hold up well today and might be an absolute joke.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: freddyV: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: a. Russia would need 500,000 troops to pacify Ukraine.

500,000 troops that need to eat and be paid.

and fed

Yes, they need to eat and be fed in addition to eating.


They sound fat.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Avengers main roster proposed for Fourth Phase:

1. Scarlet Witch
2. Captain America/Falcon
3. War Machine
4. Moon Knight
5. Captain Marvel
6. Volodymyr Zelensky
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: mrshowrules: freddyV: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: a. Russia would need 500,000 troops to pacify Ukraine.

500,000 troops that need to eat and be paid.

and fed

Yes, they need to eat and be fed in addition to eating.

They sound fat.


They look far too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: A how to, not a documentary, which it is technically, but not really because it's still a narrative, but whatever.
Goddamnit, Now I'm going to try and figure that one out all day.

Ukraine isn't a glowing pile of ash yet, so that's good. I hope Ukraine can keep it up.


The first Red Dawn was a how-to manual.  The second Red Dawn movie was a documentary from the future.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size



WOLVERINES!!!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: freddyV: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: a. Russia would need 500,000 troops to pacify Ukraine.

500,000 troops that need to eat and be paid.

and fed

Yes, they need to eat and be fed in addition to eating.


That's nothing compared to the sustained sustenance sustaining they need to sustain.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: So several things from me here.

1. This thread is amazing. It is purportedly a leaked FSB analysis of the current situation. Some quick takeaways.
         a. Russia would need 500,000 troops to pacify Ukraine.
         b. Putin is afraid of his life from Covid, clearly does not want to die, therefore will not push the red button.
         c. The Russian economy will sink to a pre-industrial era by June due to sanctions.

2.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]
That's 1000 dead Russians a day on average.

By way of comparisons, Russia lost 1400 men a day in World War I and that toppled the Russian Empire. The US lost 14 men per day in Vietnam and 330 or so during the American Civil War.

This is not sustainable. 

/ incidentally, because someone will ask, Russian losses in WW2 (military only) were 5300/day

3. The International Legion of international volunteers who have showed up to fight for Ukraine is now 20,000 strong, including 3000 Americans.

4. Twitter whacked 1000 or so accounts that posted #IStandWithPutin. LOL.

5. https://twitter.com/_EthanGrey/status/1500330541488521217

Trump mused to donors that we should take our F-22 planes, "put the Chinese flag on them and bomb the shiat out" out of Russia. "And then we say, China did it, we didn't do, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch."

The F-22 fighter jet is exclusive to the United States, but of course Donald Trump thinks painting them with Chinese flags constitutes masterful deception.

6. At a press conference in Moldova, Secretary Blinken confirms that the U.S. is now actively working with Poland to provide Poland's 28 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. The idea is to provide F-16s to Poland and they give the MiG-29s to Ukraine.

They should do this with Slovakia and Romania and anyone else who has MiGs or Sukhois.

7. The USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group has now ominously moved into the Aegean Sea.

8. The last 48 hours or so have been brutal for the ...


https://twitter.com/DefenceU/status/1500037338960965634
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: [th.bing.com image 512x288] [View Full Size image _x_]


WOLVERINES!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rohar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: cretinbob: A how to, not a documentary, which it is technically, but not really because it's still a narrative, but whatever.
Goddamnit, Now I'm going to try and figure that one out all day.

Ukraine isn't a glowing pile of ash yet, so that's good. I hope Ukraine can keep it up.

The first Red Dawn was a how-to manual.  The second Red Dawn movie was a documentary from the future.


The second was in Spokane.  Nowhere near enough meth to be a documentary.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 1. This thread is amazing. It is purportedly a leaked FSB analysis of the current situation. Some quick takeaways.
       a. Russia would need 500,000 troops to pacify Ukraine.
       b. Putin is afraid of his life from Covid, clearly does not want to die, therefore will not push the red button.
       c. The Russian economy will sink to a pre-industrial era by June due to sanctions.


Bolt this to the wall of the office

"There's a rule - if you try to cover for bad quality leadership with quantity, you'll make everything worse."
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...since there are no coincidences....

We -tried- to watch the Red Dawn remake last night... aside from literally sounding just like the nightly news with different nation names being used - it was..

Well, lets just say this. As a late Gen-Xer I got my full dose of the Cold War.
Seeing Russia's attack in Ukraine - Red Dawn couldn't, wouldn't, ever farking happen.. NO farkING WAY.
We turned it off once the invasion started.... HAHAHA, No.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: [th.bing.com image 512x288]


WOLVERINES!!!


росомахи!
 
goodncold
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And the threats continue.
I think this is the "let's throw spaghetti at the wall and see why sticks" part of the plan.

https://twitter.com/ragipsoylu/status/1500499495980834824?s=20&t=fAS_Mh9BU0NqYDNqXyIScA
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: mrshowrules: freddyV: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: a. Russia would need 500,000 troops to pacify Ukraine.

500,000 troops that need to eat and be paid.

and fed

Yes, they need to eat and be fed in addition to eating.

They sound fat.


That would be a LOT of French Toast....
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1. The Belarus deputy defense minister resigned some hours ago.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10582905/Belarus-deputy-minister-QUITS-Ukraine-war.html

2. Here's an interesting article from before the war about the ridiculous overconfidence of Russian politicians about the state of their army and what they had thought would happen within 2-3 days of a strike. Match that with reality and take a deep breath. You might even laugh for a second.
https://russiandefpolicy.com/2022/02/07/mass-fire-strike-on-ukraine/
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Support and keep up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

freddyV: raerae1980: I should probably get around to watching the OG Red Dawn some day....

10 times better then the remake


I'm not sure if this is damming the original with faint praise or pummeling the remake.

/whynotboth.jpg
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: So several things from me here.

1. This thread is amazing. It is purportedly a leaked FSB analysis of the current situation. Some quick takeaways.
         a. Russia would need 500,000 troops to pacify Ukraine.
         b. Putin is afraid of his life from Covid, clearly does not want to die, therefore will not push the red button.
         c. The Russian economy will sink to a pre-industrial era by June due to sanctions.

2.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]
That's 1000 dead Russians a day on average.

By way of comparisons, Russia lost 1400 men a day in World War I and that toppled the Russian Empire. The US lost 14 men per day in Vietnam and 330 or so during the American Civil War.

This is not sustainable. 

/ incidentally, because someone will ask, Russian losses in WW2 (military only) were 5300/day

3. The International Legion of international volunteers who have showed up to fight for Ukraine is now 20,000 strong, including 3000 Americans.

4. Twitter whacked 1000 or so accounts that posted #IStandWithPutin. LOL.

5. https://twitter.com/_EthanGrey/status/1500330541488521217

Trump mused to donors that we should take our F-22 planes, "put the Chinese flag on them and bomb the shiat out" out of Russia. "And then we say, China did it, we didn't do, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch."

The F-22 fighter jet is exclusive to the United States, but of course Donald Trump thinks painting them with Chinese flags constitutes masterful deception.

6. At a press conference in Moldova, Secretary Blinken confirms that the U.S. is now actively working with Poland to provide Poland's 28 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. The idea is to provide F-16s to Poland and they give the MiG-29s to Ukraine.

They should do this with Slovakia and Romania and anyone else who has MiGs or Sukhois.

7. The USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group has now ominously moved into the Aegean Sea.

8. The last 48 hours or so have been brutal for the ...

https://twitter.com/DefenceU/status/1500037338960965634


From your link: oh lordie this is fantastic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby, it's more like who knew Red Storm Rising was a documentary?  That one starts with a bad idea for a war, massive political pretext, the initial Russian assault not achieving day 1 goals due to unexpectedly strong resistance from an adversary who knew the Reds were coming, and a war lost because of logistics.

Let's just hope this war also ends without nukes and with the people responsible sent to the Gulag
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: mrshowrules: freddyV: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: a. Russia would need 500,000 troops to pacify Ukraine.

500,000 troops that need to eat and be paid.

and fed

Yes, they need to eat and be fed in addition to eating.

That's nothing compared to the sustained sustenance sustaining they need to sustain.


Just wait until worst comes to borscht.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Red Dawn taught me that war is hell.
Sexy, sexy hell.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I feel this video sums up the Russian air force.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1500172716695068675
 
kidgenius
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: shastacola: There are protest marches going on in Moscow, lots of bravery on display here :


https://twitter.com/fbkinfo/status/1500456171219603460


https://twitter.com/HannaLiubakova/status/1500459575425880076


https://twitter.com/SobolLubov/status/1500454968465186817

They can't hold any signs or they will be arrested.  Many will be arrested anyways.  The bravery of this people is on par with the bravery of the Ukrainian people.


Russian cops were filmed checking peoples phones on the streets, looking through their Tex medsages, etc
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I should probably get around to watching the OG Red Dawn some day....


I saw the original when it came out, and immediately regretted it. Even at my young age at the time, I recognized NRA propaganda for what it is.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: [Fark user image image 500x268]


The Russians can't afford Hugo Boss uniforms.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Iamos: freddyV: raerae1980: I should probably get around to watching the OG Red Dawn some day....

10 times better then the remake

I'm not sure if this is damming the original with faint praise or pummeling the remake.

/whynotboth.jpg


The remake was yuan-influenced.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just a hypothesis:
There's probably a pirate/navy movie from the '40s or '50s where an English sea captain puts up a not-English flag and attacks the enemy in order to start a war between the enemy and a third party.  And Admiral Donnie saw that movie about an hour before he declared he would do the same thing to Russia with Chinese flags on US planes.  Seriously, it's a very plausible hypothesis.  Anybody know of a movie like that?  Was it being broadcast in the DC area at about that time?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: raerae1980: I should probably get around to watching the OG Red Dawn some day....

I think it probably doesn't hold up well today and might be an absolute joke.


If you get around the setting in which the US lost most of its allies and the invasion threat was Cuban, Central American, and the USSR it works just fine. Obviously technology and communications have changed. If you ignore the ultra-right wing politics that feed the setting the actual storytelling of how the youth are changed in war is good.

Also, if you have the opportunity to shoot the Cuban bad guy in the back, do it, don't wait to make a snarky comment first.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: ...since there are no coincidences....

We -tried- to watch the Red Dawn remake last night... aside from literally sounding just like the nightly news with different nation names being used - it was..

Well, lets just say this. As a late Gen-Xer I got my full dose of the Cold War.
Seeing Russia's attack in Ukraine - Red Dawn couldn't, wouldn't, ever farking happen.. NO farkING WAY.
We turned it off once the invasion started.... HAHAHA, No.


I said this a few days ago...Any invading force attacking the US and attempting to take any city would be eaten alive.. The Russian Army, even equipped as they are, couldn't take Bakersfield..The biker gangs would
slaughter them without even the US military assisting them. Any military attempting to take a large
population center anywhere and control it is folly anymore..There isn't a military large enough to do that.
Imagine the number of troops it would take to even take over a relatively average size city like St. Louis?
It's absurd. It would literally take a hundreds of thousands of troops for that alone..All the while, the
resistance would pick them off, just like the Ukrainians are doing..
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's going to be brutal for civilians inside and around Russian controlled territory until this is over.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: cretinbob: A how to, not a documentary, which it is technically, but not really because it's still a narrative, but whatever.
Goddamnit, Now I'm going to try and figure that one out all day.

Ukraine isn't a glowing pile of ash yet, so that's good. I hope Ukraine can keep it up.

Has there ever been a war where the aggressor didn't have to deal with a resistance?


The Bolshevik revolution was a near bloodless coup. Maybe another is in the works.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: raerae1980: I should probably get around to watching the OG Red Dawn some day....

I saw the original when it came out, and immediately regretted it. Even at my young age at the time, I recognized NRA propaganda for what it is.


This post has so much edge we should arm the Ukrainian resistance with it
 
Displayed 50 of 171 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.