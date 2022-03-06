 Skip to content
(Biloxi Sun Herald)   Come 'n listen to my story 'bout a man named Ned, A poor fisherman, barely kept his family fed. And then one day, he was anglin' for some food, And down through the air come a powdery crude -- Coke, that is, black coke, Chemours Crud   (sunherald.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obligatory

The Reverend Horton Heat - Bales of Cocaine
Youtube z7eD2PFBhlE
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Bobby in our hour of need?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Corporation will be fined a paltry $500USD or some trash, not expected to help in any of the clean-up, and continue to Coke up the waters in the area hassle free...

Won't someone think of the profits?
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why do people lie even when the cannot possibly not know they will be caught?
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Randall also told the Sun Herald that the company does not directly oversee the unloading process. It is managed by stevedoring company.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whheeeeelll, the first thing you know old Ned's losing hair
Kin folk dead or all running scared
Said uncle Neddy's good as dead
Air so thick we can hardly see the shed
 
