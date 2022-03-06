 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Job interviews   (fark.com) divider line
41
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2022 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not a really a "team player" and I don't get along with others very well.
Where do I see myself in five years? Sitting on a pile of office supplies that I stole from the supply room.
And taking credit for your work, but in far subtler ways.

For real, I was asked in an interview for a major health insurance company how I made a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You wanna do this?"

"O Kay."
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: "You wanna do this?"

"O Kay."


No, that's how you propose.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe 13 years ago I was flown out 500 miles for an interview, paid for by the company interviewing me.  It was one of those four-hour interviews where you talk to one person at a time for an hour because they can't coordinate schedules, where they all ask basically the same questions.  Every person said the same thing.  "We work 80+ hours a week, and we are so proud of that!".  I didn't get the job anyway as they hired someone more local, but looking back on it, it seemed I dodged a real bullet.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a job interview ever asks you "what kind of tree would you be," run. Run for the nearest exit and get to the car. Drive away and don't look back.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twice I've gone to interviews across the country and discovered halfway through that myself and the interviewer went to the same high school.

One of the funniest interviews was at a Boulder computer company.  The interview was going quite well (I'd been recommended highly by an employee) and the VP I was with said, "Is it an example of your sloppy thinking that your collar button is undone?"

My response was, "No, it's an attention getting technique.  And, by the way, your collar button's undone too."
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Mr. Fuzzypaws: "You wanna do this?"

"O Kay."

No, that's how you propose.


Good lord. How many times were I to be married?
 
ingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interviewing candidates for a complex tech support position for software used by Fortune 500 industries.  One guy had a really good resume and got invited to interview.  Three of us team leads took turns interviewing him and all he did was attempt to turn every question around to try to recruit us for Amway.  Later heard from a friend that the same guy interviewed for a programmer position with them and tried the same thing.

He was damn good at turning the questions around and should have been interviewing for sales positions.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not my CSB, but related to me as an example of why you sometimes want to ask orthogonal questions in an interview:

Interviewer: If you had any super power, what would it be? (expecting the typical BS answers of 'stopping time so I can get more work done,' etc.)
Interviewee: Invisibility.
Interviewer: Why is that?
Interviewee: So I could go into the ladies room and watch them in the showers!
*beat*
Interviewer: Thank you for your time.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was once refused a job at Taco Bell because they said I was too smart. They expressly told me I was too intelligent and wouldn't be happy in their job.

This was during the time period when they were systematically shorting employees on their time sheets which led to a class action lawsuit that TB lost.

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2001-mar-13-fi-37059-story.html

I always wondered if that was part of it.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in an interview for a bank back office drone position. Its a group interview and someone asked "How do you feel about mediums?" This is not a normal banking term, so I asked her to expand. She meant psychic, I was thrown off by that question and bombed the rest of the interview.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ingo: Interviewing candidates for a complex tech support position for software used by Fortune 500 industries.  One guy had a really good resume and got invited to interview.  Three of us team leads took turns interviewing him and all he did was attempt to turn every question around to try to recruit us for Amway.  Later heard from a friend that the same guy interviewed for a programmer position with them and tried the same thing.

He was damn good at turning the questions around and should have been interviewing for sales positions.


So how's your soap side gig going?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: If a job interview ever asks you "what kind of tree would you be," run. Run for the nearest exit and get to the car. Drive away and don't look back.


Since my hobby is collecting chainsaws and axes, I would have to say deadwood. Can I start on Monday?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Age 15 I was lying in bed asleep early one Saturday morning. My cousin burst into my room. "Carter" (She somehow knew I'd pick that user name decades later on a worldwide network that no one had ever heard about yet) "What are you doing today?"
"Nothing"
"No, you're coming to help me, we're short staffed"
She was the manager of a customer restaurant, a sort of McDonalds rip off, in a large supermarket.
I helped out and agreed to stay, so I worked there every Saturday for a year while in school.

Easiest job interview ever.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Interviewing for my first professional job (1990).
blah blah blah...
Mgr: You mentioned enjoying working on your car, example?
Me: Brakes, minor maintenance, rebuilt the top half of my motor.
Mgr: What did you do?
Me: The heads were cracked so I replaced them, the cam and some other things.
Mgr: Please write down steps you took.
He stepped out, I got about 1/3 of the tear-down written out.  He skimmed that in about 20 seconds.
Two days later I was offered and took the job.

Why CSB?  Write and speak Coherently!

I usually do well in interviews, though I have tanked badly on two.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've always thought that a job interview is like a first date:

Am I dressed properly for this? Should I ask about the future? Will we be a good fit together? Am I likeable enough? What is that thing on your face I'm trying not to stare at? If I state why I'm worthy, what does that mean if I'm rejected by you? Should I just leave or is this really going to work out? Why did I bother getting out of my pajamas for this?

And, just like first dates, job interviews are a necessary part of the system that no one likes but everyone must suffer through in order to have the future they want.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I was in an interview for a bank back office drone position. Its a group interview and someone asked "How do you feel about mediums?" This is not a normal banking term, so I asked her to expand. She meant psychic, I was thrown off by that question and bombed the rest of the interview.


You made light of the question?  That's heavy, man.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I interviewed for a position at a non-profit, and at one point they showed me a Dilbert cartoon that they thought was funny about how someone had two managers texting them.  I didn't laugh, as the job that I had recently been fired from had told me that we were to immediately respond to any manager with an emergency... and I had asked if it was only managers in our department or the whole university, and who got to decide if it was an emergency.  (To which the person who had sent the email responded 'you know what I mean'). And no, I wanted to know if I was going to get biatched at for being behind schedule on projects because ~20 people were now allowed to task me, or well over 200.  (And I already had 3 managers who tasked me without coordinating with each other)

And afterwards, they introduced me to someone who had formerly worked for a group that I had worked for a couple of years back, but left (but our time there didn't overlap).  And he said vaguely mentioned someone who he was still in contact with who had gotten frustrated and quit, and it took me 4 tries to guess who it was, as about half of the department had quit in the past year
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Interviewing for a supervisor position with the state agency I work for, one of the questions was what state statutes does the agency operate under. I had been working for the agency for 6+ years. I knew the statutes more or less like the back of my hand.

Drew a complete blank on the specific statute number. Just said what ended up being a random number.

Halfway through the next question I said, hey so I know i didn't get this, thanks for your time, and went back to work.

I did eventually get the position a few months later and have regretted every moment of it. :)
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Once went to get a job application at a Petco when I was a teenager. I said "Excuse me..." to a guy who looked like a manager standing behind the first register facing the door. "Yes?" he replied.

He appeared to be looking behind me, to my left, so I thought I must have accidentally stepped in front of someone. "Oh, I'm sorry!" I said as I stepped to the right to move out of the way. But no one was there...

I then looked back at the manager, and he now appeared to be looking at the area behind my right side and said, "Can I help you?". So I apologized again and stepped to the left to move out of the other persons way. This time spinning around to try and ensure I was fully out of this other person's way. But again, there was no one there. I was a little scared. Was a ghost behind me?

He then sighed and gave me an exasperated, "Yes?!" But was back to staring over my left shoulder again! So I waved my arm and said, "Over here!". He was now visibly angry and chuffed out at me and very stern "YES?!".

It was at this time I studied his face and realized he was cross-eyed.

Now realizing I had blown things with what appeared to be a potential future boss, I just stammered out "Um, where's the, uh, dog food at?". He pointed me in the direction, and I hid in the aisle until he left the register and I snuck out of the store.

The end.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: hoodiowithtudio: I was in an interview for a bank back office drone position. Its a group interview and someone asked "How do you feel about mediums?" This is not a normal banking term, so I asked her to expand. She meant psychic, I was thrown off by that question and bombed the rest of the interview.

You made light of the question?  That's heavy, man.


Nah, making light of the situation would be something like 'I wasn't expecting that question.  That's the last time I call Miss Cleo to prepare for a job interview'
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
towards the end of an interview I was asked, "do you have any convictions?"  I paused , gave a puzzled look and thought for a moment before replying, "don't run with scissors...wait 30 minutes to swim after you eat..."  When he gave me the same confused look I apologized and said I didn't understand the question.  "Have you ever been convicted of a felony?"  Ohhh

/what an odd way to phrase that question
//thought he wanted me to say i loved jesus
///got the job
 
dittybopper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

August11: If a job interview ever asks you "what kind of tree would you be," run. Run for the nearest exit and get to the car. Drive away and don't look back.


That's an easy question.

"What kind of a tree would I be?  A decision tree"

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Decision_tree
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Once went to get a job application at a Petco when I was a teenager. I said "Excuse me..." to a guy who looked like a manager standing behind the first register facing the door. "Yes?" he replied.

He appeared to be looking behind me, to my left, so I thought I must have accidentally stepped in front of someone. "Oh, I'm sorry!" I said as I stepped to the right to move out of the way. But no one was there...

I then looked back at the manager, and he now appeared to be looking at the area behind my right side and said, "Can I help you?". So I apologized again and stepped to the left to move out of the other persons way. This time spinning around to try and ensure I was fully out of this other person's way. But again, there was no one there. I was a little scared. Was a ghost behind me?

He then sighed and gave me an exasperated, "Yes?!" But was back to staring over my left shoulder again! So I waved my arm and said, "Over here!". He was now visibly angry and chuffed out at me and very stern "YES?!".

It was at this time I studied his face and realized he was cross-eyed.

Now realizing I had blown things with what appeared to be a potential future boss, I just stammered out "Um, where's the, uh, dog food at?". He pointed me in the direction, and I hid in the aisle until he left the register and I snuck out of the store.

The end.


You wouldn't want to work for that guy. He seems to get cross very easily
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Oneiros: BolshyGreatYarblocks: hoodiowithtudio: I was in an interview for a bank back office drone position. Its a group interview and someone asked "How do you feel about mediums?" This is not a normal banking term, so I asked her to expand. She meant psychic, I was thrown off by that question and bombed the rest of the interview.

You made light of the question?  That's heavy, man.

Nah, making light of the situation would be something like 'I wasn't expecting that question.  That's the last time I call Miss Cleo to prepare for a job interview'


The woman was apparently a psychic medium and wanted to make sure I wouldn't mock her or anything.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I was in an interview for a bank back office drone position. Its a group interview and someone asked "How do you feel about mediums?" This is not a normal banking term, so I asked her to expand. She meant psychic, I was thrown off by that question and bombed the rest of the interview.


"Not as good as larges, but better than smalls".
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Age 15 I was lying in bed asleep early one Saturday morning. My cousin burst into my room. "Carter" (She somehow knew I'd pick that user name decades later on a worldwide network that no one had ever heard about yet) "What are you doing today?"
"Nothing"
"No, you're coming to help me, we're short staffed"
She was the manager of a customer restaurant, a sort of McDonalds rip off, in a large supermarket.
I helped out and agreed to stay, so I worked there every Saturday for a year while in school.

Easiest job interview ever.


McDowell's?  The Golden arcs?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

toraque: Not my CSB, but related to me as an example of why you sometimes want to ask orthogonal questions in an interview:

Interviewer: If you had any super power, what would it be? (expecting the typical BS answers of 'stopping time so I can get more work done,' etc.)
Interviewee: Invisibility.
Interviewer: Why is that?
Interviewee: So I could go into the ladies room and watch them in the showers!
*beat*
Interviewer: Thank you for your time.


I got asked the superpower question in a job interview once, my answer was teleportation.  The guy who asked me it wanted to know why I picked that and said most people go with flight.  I responded that flying is all well and good, but it still takes time and you have to deal with any bad weather on your route.  Whereas with teleportation, you're where you want to go instantaneously.  I didn't get the job, I think they wanted someone with more experience, but that was a good interview overall.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: August11: If a job interview ever asks you "what kind of tree would you be," run. Run for the nearest exit and get to the car. Drive away and don't look back.

That's an easy question.

"What kind of a tree would I be?  A decision tree"

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Decision_tree


A learning tree.
Or maybe a shoe tree.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: hoodiowithtudio: I was in an interview for a bank back office drone position. Its a group interview and someone asked "How do you feel about mediums?" This is not a normal banking term, so I asked her to expand. She meant psychic, I was thrown off by that question and bombed the rest of the interview.

You made light of the question?  That's heavy, man.


Small questions about mediums can have large consequences.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Oneiros: BolshyGreatYarblocks: hoodiowithtudio: I was in an interview for a bank back office drone position. Its a group interview and someone asked "How do you feel about mediums?" This is not a normal banking term, so I asked her to expand. She meant psychic, I was thrown off by that question and bombed the rest of the interview.

You made light of the question?  That's heavy, man.

Nah, making light of the situation would be something like 'I wasn't expecting that question.  That's the last time I call Miss Cleo to prepare for a job interview'

The woman was apparently a psychic medium and wanted to make sure I wouldn't mock her or anything.


Hmm.  I could see not wanting to raise their unemployment insurance charges after firing me after 2 weeks for making fun of her for being a medium.

I don't think I could make it through a day without making some sort of a sarcastic comment about it, if she actually took it seriously.

And if there was a bank robbery? I'd be the one pointing out how she didn't use her psychic powers to warn us

/once went on a few dates with someone who believed in aliens
//but in all fairness, she qualified as crazy hot
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, so many to choose from:

Manager:  You aren't really a match for the job, but after reading your resume, you sounded like a really interesting person and I wanted to meet you.

/At least I got a free lunch out of it

----

HR: How fast can you type?
Me: Typing speed, for a security job?
HR: No, not a security job, a secretarial job.

----

Manager: I've read your resume and I don't know why you're bothering with us.
Me: We'll, I'm here.
Manager: Great, here's you first project.

----

Five minutes into a 30 minute phone interview,
Manager: Okay, I believe you are who your resume says you are.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Best interview I ever had was back in 2007 when I was in between careers. I've been an amateur bicycle mechanic for decades so when an opening came up at my favorite local shop, I thought "what the heck".

Interviewer: we'd like you to assemble this bike [tells me where to get the boxed bike]
Me: assembles bike, trues wheels, adjusts bearings, etc.
Interviewer: cool. Well done. What kind of music to you like?
Me: Disco, Bjork, Leonard Cohen, Tom Waits.
Interviewer: cool. Do you like beer?
Me: yes. But not the cheap stuff.
Interviewer: when can you start?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Back in the go go 90's, recruiters would cold call IT people to offer them better jobs.  I was a help desk/AS400 programmer (RPG IV and CL).  One day, I got s call and after listening to what I did, she said she could get me 45K.  Petty good since I was making 27K and working 60 hours.

I sent her my resume and she said she was going to format it in their company format.   I got an interview with the company.  They made wire and was headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

The interview was two guys and me.  They explained whet that company was and proceeded to ask me a lot of programming questions.  Nothing I was qualified for.  I made the mistake of trying to BS my way through the interview but it only got worse.  Anyhow, I explained none of this was on my resume and they showed me the resume they sent over.  It wasn't me.

A light laugh and thank you for your time and I was out of there.  I called the recruiter on my way down Forest Park Blvd and said she had the wrong person.  She said "No.  We needed a third candidate to fill the interview requirements."

Never talked to a cold calling recruiter after that.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Only had one interview in my life for the first job (now self-employed for 30 years). That was right out of college in '88 back in Germany.
Rode my motorcycle and wore my classic Belstaff jacket. Had the interview with HR person and after a while the CEO of the company walks in, asks a couple questions, looks at my jacket and the various patches, and says "looks like all you need now is a couple SS tabs, and the uniform is complete".
That was, uhmm, interesting. Anyway, got the job.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: hoodiowithtudio: I was in an interview for a bank back office drone position. Its a group interview and someone asked "How do you feel about mediums?" This is not a normal banking term, so I asked her to expand. She meant psychic, I was thrown off by that question and bombed the rest of the interview.

"Not as good as larges, but better than smalls".


That was my first thought and I was thinking, "well, Noone would be that irrelevant and unprofessional in an interview!"
/they were that unprofessional.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Oneiros: hoodiowithtudio: Oneiros: BolshyGreatYarblocks: hoodiowithtudio: I was in an interview for a bank back office drone position. Its a group interview and someone asked "How do you feel about mediums?" This is not a normal banking term, so I asked her to expand. She meant psychic, I was thrown off by that question and bombed the rest of the interview.

You made light of the question?  That's heavy, man.

Nah, making light of the situation would be something like 'I wasn't expecting that question.  That's the last time I call Miss Cleo to prepare for a job interview'

The woman was apparently a psychic medium and wanted to make sure I wouldn't mock her or anything.

Hmm.  I could see not wanting to raise their unemployment insurance charges after firing me after 2 weeks for making fun of her for being a medium.

I don't think I could make it through a day without making some sort of a sarcastic comment about it, if she actually took it seriously.

And if there was a bank robbery? I'd be the one pointing out how she didn't use her psychic powers to warn us

/once went on a few dates with someone who believed in aliens
//but in all fairness, she qualified as crazy hot


I mean for me, I don't mock peoples religions. One of the crux of catholicism is that you ask dead people to intervene with G-d for you. Should I be mocking people with st Christopher medals?
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The interview isn't necessarily the point of it, but the circumstances that follow:

Interview at a telecom for an operations position.  Goes fine I think, get follow up for a second interview, same thing.  Then total silence.  the job's not filled, as they still have it on their career portal, and it still shows as "interviews in progress" on their site.  In the mean time, I also apply for a basic cable tech support role in the same company (unemployment's gonna run out, need a job), but get stuck because I have a pending application.  Go online, find an HR contact, ask them if they can prod group 1 to either accept me or reject me so I can apply for the other role.  Get asked if I can take a call back from them in 5 minutes.

5 minutes later, I have a call trainer calling me to arrange an interview the next day for the second position.  Go in, get the job, all is well.  A year later, apply for and move into the department I originally interviewed for.  One of my co-workers and I strike up a friendship, and it turns out the original delay was because her and I were the last candidates for the original job.  When I pushed them, they went with her instead.  To this day, I still joke with her that "biatch took my job"

/she's still my best friend
//and she does love to gloat over that
 
dittybopper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I always make a point to admit in interviews to some relatively innocuous eccentricities.  Things like carrying and using a slide rule, being an avid ham radio operator and Morse code aficionado, that sort of thing.

The reason for that is that I've found that most people, especially non-technical people, can't distinguish between somewhat clever and eccentric, and true genius.

This is especially true when dealing with the HR types.  You need to know your stuff when dealing with the technical people, but even then it can help.  I've gotten more than one job programming for languages that I didn't know simply by being able to pseudo code a problem presented during an interview, and having a air of intelligence.

Now, this strategy probably won't work if you're trying to get a job as a forklift operator or a welder.  But for a technical job, I submit it's a valid strategy.


One caveat: if you have an eccentricity that could be considered controversial in the least bit, save it for after you're hired to admit to it.  I don't talk about shooting flintlocks in job interviews because guns are controversial.  You can't rely on people knowing the difference between a Baker rifle invented in 1800 AD and a modern AR-15.
 
TiredWings
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was stuck in middle management for a grocery chain and I was going nowhere fast. I was sending out around 50 resumes a week and every once in awhile getting an interview. Even though I was putting salary requirements on the resume, most of the jobs ended up wanting to pay me less than I was already making. I was starting to feel really low and I was just about to give up when I got a call from a very good company in Nashville looking for an entry level Jr Executive. I took the interview offer and wore my best suit and tie. The HR person took me around the facility while asking me questions and I was knocking this interview out of the park. We went back to the HR persons office and I crossed one leg over the other so I could write details in my folder, since the HR persons desk was covered up. I was told I was the third and final candidate to interview and that the other two people were not going to fit in with the ideas the company held close to heart. I was told I would be paid 70K to start. I was even asked to fill out an W-2 and other docs you usually don't fill out till your first day on the job. If the HR person had a daughter of age, I'm sure they would have even set me up on a date with her. I had never had a job interview go so well. As we neared the end of the interview, the HR person called the President of the company and said he would be bringing me up to his office in a few minutes for him to meet me. I'm thinking "I've got this in the bag". The HR guy stands up and offers to shake my hand before we go up to meet the big boss. We had been sitting about 45 minutes, and when I went to get up, my leg from my knee down is dead asleep!!!! As I reached out to shake the HR guys hand, my leg collapsed underneath me, my hand plowed into his stacked paperwork, and I face planted right on the edge of the desk!!! The HR guy was shocked, thinking I was having a seizure or had just passed out. From the floor in front of his desk I muttered "my leg is asleep" with a swollen lip from hitting the edge of the desk. He was as horrified as I was. He had to get me up to his bosses office. He dragged me up onto the chair and while I was trying to stomp blood flow back into my leg he tried to massage my leg .....until he realized how wrong that looked. He excused himself to get a cup of coffee and told me to get my leg working while he was gone. If you have ever cut off circulation to a body part like this, when you finally get blood going through it, it hurts like hell. It was like 10000 needles pricking me all over my leg. I could stand but walking was not working. He came back in and said we had to go see the boss NOW! We walked to the elevator with me putting support on his shoulder to get there. When we made it up to the top, I noticed my swollen lip was quite large. I realized I would be speaking with a lisp when I said "spit" out loud when I had meant to say something else. When the elevator opened on the fifth floor, it was to the Presidents office. The HR guy asked if I was going to make it. I told him I would find a way. I got off the elevator dragging my dead foot behind me like Quasimodo and gently buzzing my lips to get the swelling down. I was introduced to the boss, and the HR guy told the President I had slipped in his office as he introduced me. I tried my best to finish up the interview with the big boss, but every word that came out of my mouth sounded like Daffy Duck. The President kept giving odd looks to the HR guy as we went on. I knew this was going down the drain fast and told the President that " what has happened to me in the last 15 minutes is totally abnormal and I hope it is not held against me.". The boss went on for about another five minutes about how this was a family company and every employee special and then he wrapped it up telling me goodbye and good luck in my future........... The HR guy went back down the elevator with me acting like I had the plague and didnt even walk me to the door. I had to do a walk of shame out to my truck dragging my foot behind me. It took me an hour to leave the parking lot because my truck was a straight shift and I needed both feet to drive it..........Lesson to be learned from this adventure? Always drive an automatic to any interviews.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Back in the go go 90's, recruiters would cold call IT people to offer them better jobs.  I was a help desk/AS400 programmer (RPG IV and CL).  One day, I got s call and after listening to what I did, she said she could get me 45K.  Petty good since I was making 27K and working 60 hours.

I sent her my resume and she said she was going to format it in their company format.   I got an interview with the company.  They made wire and was headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

The interview was two guys and me.  They explained whet that company was and proceeded to ask me a lot of programming questions.  Nothing I was qualified for.  I made the mistake of trying to BS my way through the interview but it only got worse.  Anyhow, I explained none of this was on my resume and they showed me the resume they sent over.  It wasn't me.

A light laugh and thank you for your time and I was out of there.  I called the recruiter on my way down Forest Park Blvd and said she had the wrong person.  She said "No.  We needed a third candidate to fill the interview requirements."

Never talked to a cold calling recruiter after that.


That *is* cold.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.