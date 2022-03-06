 Skip to content
Cancellation war between Michigan microbrewery & a coffee roaster leads to Alex Jones-inspired pop-up "Gay Frog Donuts"
41
•       •       •

41 Comments     (+0 »)
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have no idea what's going on in this story, but now I want gay frog doughnuts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hipster fight...

/It's "never been done before"
 
rjakobi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
May we never lose our sense of humor in the face of outrage and false Puritanism.

I salute you, Strange Matter Coffee.  May your libations be strong and caffeinated.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: I have no idea what's going on in this story, but now I want gay frog doughnuts.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Best I can tell:

-Brewery hosting MAGA event
-Coffee company posts about the event to publicize it (as a bad thing that shouldn't happen)
-Brewery reacts to bad publicity by canceling MAGA event
-Coffee company becomes target of MAGA online protests
-Coffee company leans into the online notoriety by making gay frog donuts, poking fun at the people trolling them
-Couple random MAGA crazies actually show up to coffee company while the state ACLU president is there
-aristocrats
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: I have no idea what's going on in this story, but now I want gay frog doughnuts.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you eat a gay frog doughnut, you will become a gay frog.

But the law of "You are what you eat" postulates you would become a gay frog donut, unless...
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Am I right in thinking there's a real frog in here?"
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Man On A Mission: I have no idea what's going on in this story, but now I want gay frog doughnuts.

[Fark user image 850x637]

Best I can tell:

-Brewery hosting MAGA event
-Coffee company posts about the event to publicize it (as a bad thing that shouldn't happen)
-Brewery reacts to bad publicity by canceling MAGA event
-Coffee company becomes target of MAGA online protests
-Coffee company leans into the online notoriety by making gay frog donuts, poking fun at the people trolling them
-Couple random MAGA crazies actually show up to coffee company while the state ACLU president is there
-aristocrats

Ram Ranch
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yummy. Alex better shove one in his mouth.
 
major hatred
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Atrazine ia 100% real and is indeed turning the froga gay.  Alex jones was paid to talk about it to make it rediculous. Google terms: tyrone hayze, ucla berkley, atrazine,

https://youtu.be/mP-6Gp5RbjQ
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You might think that someone who is concerned about chemicals in the water would be for increased regulation regarding said chemicals and increased fines or closures of offenders.

/ you might think
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RasIanI: [Fark user image image 425x231]


I'm not sure if there's eye contact or not.
 
FiloBato
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
 Lansing is not a friendly place for trumphumpers.
They are consistently outnumbered by decent people at the ballot box for the last 4 years.
Dear tRaitor  paRty,
You are not welcome in MICHIGAN.
We keep showing you the door...
Democratic:
GOV
SENATORS
ATT: GENERAL
State Supreme court
And were slowly weeding Rs out of the state legislation as well.
...GTFO).
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

major hatred: Atrazine ia 100% real and is indeed turning the froga gay.  Alex jones was paid to talk about it to make it rediculous. Google terms: tyrone hayze, ucla berkley, atrazine,

https://youtu.be/mP-6Gp5RbjQ


There is not an "e" in ridiculous.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you eat a gay frog doughnut, you will become a gay frog.

Is this a corollary to the belief that if you look too long at an axolotl, you become one?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Another addition to the long list of reasons why twitter is farking garbage and the people that use it are morans.
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
EdgeRunner:
[Fark user image 425x326]
"Am I right in thinking there's a real frog in here?"

If you took the bones out it wouldn't be gay.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

major hatred: Atrazine ia 100% real and is indeed turning the froga gay.  Alex jones was paid to talk about it to make it rediculous. Google terms: tyrone hayze, ucla berkley, atrazine,

https://youtu.be/mP-6Gp5RbjQ


Did it used to be blueiculous ?
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: major hatred: Atrazine ia 100% real and is indeed turning the froga gay.  Alex jones was paid to talk about it to make it rediculous. Google terms: tyrone hayze, ucla berkley, atrazine,

https://youtu.be/mP-6Gp5RbjQ

There is not an "e" in ridiculous.


But there's ridiculous in red
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Another addition to the long list of reasons why twitter is farking garbage and the people that use it are morans.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IrieTom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Dead Milkmen - Stuart
Youtube 71PNZH1OaW0


Do you know what the gay frogs are doing to the soil?
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: I have no idea what's going on in this story, but now I want gay frog doughnuts.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


There's a summary at the end of the article:

- Brewery hosting political organization, coffee shop tweets about it, people mad.
- Brewery cancels hosting event, people mad.
- People duke it out on social media for two days.
- People also now mad at coffee shop.
- Coffee shop makes "gay frog" donuts, release them Friday.
- Protesters show up on the same day.
 
major hatred
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SUMMERSN0WS: iheartscotch: major hatred: Atrazine ia 100% real and is indeed turning the froga gay.  Alex jones was paid to talk about it to make it rediculous. Google terms: tyrone hayze, ucla berkley, atrazine,

https://youtu.be/mP-6Gp5RbjQ

There is not an "e" in ridiculous.

But there's ridiculous in red


Thanks obviously dont care, how about you try and impeach the other data rather than be a gramar nazi
I also swap satyr with satire.  Porposefully
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

major hatred: SUMMERSN0WS: iheartscotch: major hatred: Atrazine ia 100% real and is indeed turning the froga gay.  Alex jones was paid to talk about it to make it rediculous. Google terms: tyrone hayze, ucla berkley, atrazine,

https://youtu.be/mP-6Gp5RbjQ

There is not an "e" in ridiculous.

But there's ridiculous in red

Thanks obviously dont care, how about you try and impeach the other data rather than be a gramar nazi
I also swap satyr with satire.  Porposefully


sublimesc.comView Full Size
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: I have no idea what's going on in this story, but now I want gay frog doughnuts.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Pride Month is coming. Hope these pop up everywhere.

I'd go out of my way to get these. Don't care much for sweets.

/not gay
//support our LGBTQ friends please
 
QFarker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not really a donut guy, but I would buy a couple of these, then give them to some idiots I know.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

major hatred: SUMMERSN0WS: iheartscotch: major hatred: Atrazine ia 100% real and is indeed turning the froga gay.  Alex jones was paid to talk about it to make it rediculous. Google terms: tyrone hayze, ucla berkley, atrazine,

https://youtu.be/mP-6Gp5RbjQ

There is not an "e" in ridiculous.

But there's ridiculous in red

Thanks obviously dont care, how about you try and impeach the other data rather than be a gramar nazi
I also swap satyr with satire.  Porposefully


i-can-typing.gif
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

major hatred: SUMMERSN0WS: iheartscotch: major hatred: Atrazine ia 100% real and is indeed turning the froga gay.  Alex jones was paid to talk about it to make it rediculous. Google terms: tyrone hayze, ucla berkley, atrazine,

https://youtu.be/mP-6Gp5RbjQ

There is not an "e" in ridiculous.

But there's ridiculous in red

Thanks obviously dont care, how about you try and impeach the other data rather than be a gramar nazi
I also swap satyr with satire.  Porposefully


We'll give your views the consideration the views of an illiterate warrant.
Thanks for sharing.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

major hatred: Atrazine ia 100% real and is indeed turning the froga gay.  Alex jones was paid to talk about it to make it rediculous. Google terms: tyrone hayze, ucla berkley, atrazine,

https://youtu.be/mP-6Gp5RbjQ


Proof that Jones was paid to talk about it?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Better check my spelling.
porpoisefully
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SUMMERSN0WS: iheartscotch: major hatred: Atrazine ia 100% real and is indeed turning the froga gay.  Alex jones was paid to talk about it to make it rediculous. Google terms: tyrone hayze, ucla berkley, atrazine,

https://youtu.be/mP-6Gp5RbjQ

There is not an "e" in ridiculous.

But there's ridiculous in red


Redonkulous is sooo 15 minutes ago.  The new one's degronkulous!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

QFarker: Not really a donut guy, but I would buy a couple of these, then give them to some idiots I know.


i'm an idiot and love donuts with unnaturally colored frosting.

just so you know.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

major hatred: SUMMERSN0WS: iheartscotch: major hatred: Atrazine ia 100% real and is indeed turning the froga gay.  Alex jones was paid to talk about it to make it rediculous. Google terms: tyrone hayze, ucla berkley, atrazine,

https://youtu.be/mP-6Gp5RbjQ

There is not an "e" in ridiculous.

But there's ridiculous in red

Thanks obviously dont care, how about you try and impeach the other data rather than be a gramar nazi
I also swap satyr with satire.  Porposefully


It's almost like you're doing on porpoise.....
 
johnny queso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

major hatred: SUMMERSN0WS: iheartscotch: major hatred: Atrazine ia 100% real and is indeed turning the froga gay.  Alex jones was paid to talk about it to make it rediculous. Google terms: tyrone hayze, ucla berkley, atrazine,

https://youtu.be/mP-6Gp5RbjQ

There is not an "e" in ridiculous.

But there's ridiculous in red

Thanks obviously dont care, how about you try and impeach the other data rather than be a gramar nazi
I also swap satyr with satire.  Porposefully


ucla berkeley?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Protesters"

Two guys with a sign is a protest now?
 
GunPlumber
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've been covered in atrazine a couple of times.

\so far not a frog
\\also not gay
\\\so far
 
berylman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The key point that this story fails to mention is that you have to order the gay frog donut in an extremely loud and angry manner or otherwise not yours
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I live in this town, so I'm really getting a kick.

If you think that guys sign about this is funny, you should see the sign he carries around about the Detroit Lions every summer.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So it's economic terrorism when liberals point out that you're shiatty. But it's. It any sort of terrorism when the right offers to end you and your family, burn down your business, and subvert democracy because they can't get over their orange overlord. Got it.akes perfect sense.

/fark you hypocrites.
 
ciderczar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

major hatred: Atrazine ia 100% real and is indeed turning the froga gay.  Alex jones was paid to talk about it to make it rediculous. Google terms: tyrone hayze, ucla berkley, atrazine,

https://youtu.be/mP-6Gp5RbjQ


Ignoring the fact that scientists can't replicate the studies showing male tadpoles developing with female genitalia (as in, doing the steps the initial study doesn't result in the same end, not that someone is stopping them), that's different from turning gay.

Alex Jones was doesn't get paid to make things look ridiculous, he's just incredibly lazy and builds his own narratives off of headlines he sees in the news and what he imagines might be in the story below them.

The podcast Knowledge Fight does a great job shining a light on how Alex Jones just makes all this shiat up based on cursory bullshiat and trusts his audience will never check up on it.
 
