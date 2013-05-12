 Skip to content
(YouTube)   2022 Tornado Season kicks off in Iowa killing at least seven. Here are several chaser's video clips of the twisters   (youtube.com) divider line
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12.5.13 of the Storm Chaser's Handbook:

When pursuing a tornado and capturing the event on video, avoid exclamations like Oh My God!!! You are a storm chaser, not a patron of Disneyland. You are collecting data, not driving around in an expensive version of Hold My Beer. So keep the recording equipment steady and Shut. The fark. Up.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Uh, what? It's still winter, right?
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

question_dj: Uh, what? It's still winter, right?


Not according to meteorologists. Spring started on March 1st. You know, for the statisticals.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Iowa? Thoughts and prayers etc. Although God obviously hates you.
 
