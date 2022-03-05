 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The new Blues Brothers movie looks great   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pier One Imports!
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Oldsmobiles are... oh.  Never mind.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Muppets
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember that Saint's Row 2 mission.
 
With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This place has everything
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really needs Yakkity Sax.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They're on a mission from God
 
Russ1642
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lots of space in this mall.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They broke my watch.
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thank goodness they noticed in time to not take those stairs.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No Sam & Dave for the soundtrack?

Fark user imageView Full Size

"My son, I am disappoint."
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pileofbutts: Thank goodness they noticed in time to not take those stairs.


They were very considerate drivers in that too. And very skilled. Going right through the doorway without breaking it
 
acouvis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They had the wrong background music there... Somethink like yakety sax would have been far more appropriate.

Boots Randolph - Yakety Sax
Youtube Zcq_xLi2NGo
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Really needs Yakkity Sax.


I Can't Turn You Loose.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Welcome back to 2016
 
LindenFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is old, right? Or was there a differentcar driving through an airport a couple of years ago?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LindenFark: This is old, right? Or was there a differentcar driving through an airport a couple of years ago?


nope, from 2016/17. guy was lovesick or something.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
LEEEEEEEEEEEEROOOOOOOYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY JENNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNKIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNNNNNNNNNNNSSSSSSSSSS!!!
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There were no car cops chasing them. Worst reboot ever.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

acouvis: They had the wrong background music there... Somethink like yakety sax would have been far more appropriate.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zcq_xLi2NGo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Would it be unreasonable to guess that Boots Randolph had the lung capacity of an Olympic swimmer? Dayum.
 
thisispete
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Really needs Yakkity Sax.


Somebody already has you covered.

Russian Airport Car Chase to Yakety Sax
Youtube g4FIvtNYZLk
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Really needs Yakkity Sax.


https://bennyhillifier.com/?id=-SFTWsaLdlM

Not sure if I can embed that... always comes thru as the original un-dubbed version.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The graphics for GTA 6 look outstanding.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Really needs Yakkity Sax.


Here you go:

Russian Airport Car Chase to Yakety Sax
Youtube g4FIvtNYZLk
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thisispete: EvilEgg: Really needs Yakkity Sax.

Somebody already has you covered.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/g4FIvtNYZLk]


*shakes tiny fist out the window*

Alternate:

Russian Coconut Mall
Youtube AdcS2kZJfVo
 
Firststepsadoozie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Use of unnecessary violence in the apprehension of the Blues Brothers has been approved.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: I remember that Saint's Row 2 mission.


I remember this fark thread going green in 2016. Back when we still had the Video tab
 
