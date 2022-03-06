 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Your dog wants shark   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Shark, Carcharhinidae, overfishing of shark populations, use of shark products, Pet food, Oceanic whitetip shark, Shark populations, DNA barcoding  
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sharks know what they did.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the things I buy from Amazon are made from baby shark byproducts. What's the big deal?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've eaten shark, it's delicious.  Like swordfish.

Though I suspect it's rather high in Mercury.  Your dog doesn't want shark daily.

/afaik the shark wasn't endangered
//well, that particular shark was rather endangered, as it turned out
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing strange about it. Factory fishing, especially for fish meal, is a dirty business and just rapes the oceans. I thought this was well known?
 
