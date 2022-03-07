 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 879: "Wildlife".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Wildlife

Description: Show us pictures of wild-not domesticated-animals.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Brown Creeper
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Great Blue Heron
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Peregrine Falcon
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
"Green Snake"

This was taken during my trip to Janes Island State Park near Crisfield, Maryland last year. Don't know my snakes so can't identify the species.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
"You Put Your Right Foot In...Oh Wait"

Taken during my trip to Ocean City, Maryland last year.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
"Elvis The Cicada"

Taken near where I live last year.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A striking view of a Cedar Waxwing taken from my back porch.  The tree had to be removed, so sadly we don't see these little fellas in my yard anymore.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Alternate shot, with a nice view of his crest in profile.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One of a group of moose I ran into while bicycling in Alaska. Not literally, but almost - they were just off the bike path, and the potential for a bicycle-moose collision was too close for comfort.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Backyard hummingbird. $40 telephoto lens.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Marmot, Cathedral Lakes BC
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This cheeky marmot was hiding from me. Another from the $40 Chromatic Aberration Special.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Snowy Egret with the catch of the day
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Staring me down and sizing me up
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Spotted Eagle Ray off of Po'ipu Beach.


Given these are equally as venomous, albeit rarer than their more famous cousins, I decided to keep a healthy distance and not get "harassment close."
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0956 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

 
nartreb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nartreb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nartreb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Angry Bird by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mirrored by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This ginormous beast of a moose was in my driveway blocking my path.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Marzi doats and goatzie doats, but little lamzydivie.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do sharks count? Because I caught this little guy in knee deep water...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
