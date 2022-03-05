 Skip to content
(Twitter)   There is brilliance, there is genius, and then there's someone using the powers of deepfake for good   (twitter.com)
32
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A thing of true beauty!
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That one eyed blink.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Like he's wearing some kind of Edgar suit.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
His English has gotten better.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ha!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone posted that on a thread earlier, it's extremely well done and hilarious. Bravo!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well done!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't it be great if it worked?
"Marco!"
"Polonium!"
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That is just fantastic
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Czech it out.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WTF? Get out of my Max Headroom.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hehehehe!
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Omg I lulled. Sooooo good. The little pause in the middle
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm confused about the speech. Whose voice was that?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's farking funny .. Made my day ..
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: I'm confused about the speech. Whose voice was that?


Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  Are you ok?  Do you smell almonds?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: danielscissorhands: I'm confused about the speech. Whose voice was that?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  Are you ok?  Do you smell almonds?


Umm, I know what a deepfake video is, but whose voice is that supposed to be?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
hahahahahahahahaha

holy shiat

I havent laughed so hard since I marathoned every episode of Always Sunny in Philly over covid lockdown only allowing breaks for turds and sleep.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: danielscissorhands: I'm confused about the speech. Whose voice was that?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  Are you ok?  Do you smell almonds?


Michael Jackson - Annie Are You Okay
Youtube c_0DfkZZlY0
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like how there was reportedly around 150 members of Congress and more than 100 of their aides and assistants participating, yet 2 Republican senators were the only people who ignored the request to not post screenshots.  Their excuse? They say they can decide for themselves what really needs to be kept secret.  Because retweets and likes are serious business.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bukharin: foo monkey: danielscissorhands: I'm confused about the speech. Whose voice was that?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  Are you ok?  Do you smell almonds?

[YouTube video: Michael Jackson - Annie Are You Okay]


Thanks for bothering to answer my question.

Let me rephrase it for you.

How is it supposed to be funny when the person who made the video doesn't sound remotely like Zalensky.  Who cares if its a good deep fake if the voice isn't convincing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: foo monkey: danielscissorhands: I'm confused about the speech. Whose voice was that?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  Are you ok?  Do you smell almonds?

Umm, I know what a deepfake video is, but whose voice is that supposed to be?


Third base!
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: danielscissorhands: foo monkey: danielscissorhands: I'm confused about the speech. Whose voice was that?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  Are you ok?  Do you smell almonds?

Umm, I know what a deepfake video is, but whose voice is that supposed to be?

Third base!


Please kill yourself
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: How is it supposed to be funny when the person who made the video doesn't sound remotely like Zalensky. Who cares if its a good deep fake if the voice isn't convincing.


It's just remotely possible that the joke isn't the voice impression.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Bukharin: foo monkey: danielscissorhands: I'm confused about the speech. Whose voice was that?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  Are you ok?  Do you smell almonds?

[YouTube video: Michael Jackson - Annie Are You Okay]

Thanks for bothering to answer my question.

Let me rephrase it for you.

How is it supposed to be funny when the person who made the video doesn't sound remotely like Zalensky. Who cares if its a good deep fake if the voice isn't convincing.


Here is Andy Kaufman imitating Ed McMahon with much laughter:


Andy Kaufman Impersonates Elvis Presley and Foreign Man | Carson Tonight Show
Youtube r59AWfhwpPg


Doesnt work for you? Maybe you lack context.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: foo monkey: danielscissorhands: foo monkey: danielscissorhands: I'm confused about the speech. Whose voice was that?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  Are you ok?  Do you smell almonds?

Umm, I know what a deepfake video is, but whose voice is that supposed to be?

Third base!

Please kill yourself


That seems a little extreme. You do realize this is a joke, right?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bukharin: danielscissorhands: Bukharin: foo monkey: danielscissorhands: I'm confused about the speech. Whose voice was that?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  Are you ok?  Do you smell almonds?

[YouTube video: Michael Jackson - Annie Are You Okay]

Thanks for bothering to answer my question.

Let me rephrase it for you.

How is it supposed to be funny when the person who made the video doesn't sound remotely like Zalensky. Who cares if its a good deep fake if the voice isn't convincing.

Here is Andy Kaufman imitating Ed McMahon with much laughter:


[YouTube video: Andy Kaufman Impersonates Elvis Presley and Foreign Man | Carson Tonight Show]

Doesnt work for you? Maybe you lack context.


I've seen just about every Andy Kaufman video in existence.

That's not the same though.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Bukharin: danielscissorhands: Bukharin: foo monkey: danielscissorhands: I'm confused about the speech. Whose voice was that?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  Are you ok?  Do you smell almonds?

[YouTube video: Michael Jackson - Annie Are You Okay]

Thanks for bothering to answer my question.

Let me rephrase it for you.

How is it supposed to be funny when the person who made the video doesn't sound remotely like Zalensky. Who cares if its a good deep fake if the voice isn't convincing.

Here is Andy Kaufman imitating Ed McMahon with much laughter:


[YouTube video: Andy Kaufman Impersonates Elvis Presley and Foreign Man | Carson Tonight Show]

Doesnt work for you? Maybe you lack context.

I've seen just about every Andy Kaufman video in existence.

That's not the same though.


Andy did not sound like Ed. Yet people were laughing. Did you laugh? yes or no.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: foo monkey: danielscissorhands: foo monkey: danielscissorhands: I'm confused about the speech. Whose voice was that?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  Are you ok?  Do you smell almonds?

Umm, I know what a deepfake video is, but whose voice is that supposed to be?

Third base!

Please kill yourself


My apologies for my flippant answers. The question you should be asking is left field, not first base.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Bukharin: foo monkey: danielscissorhands: I'm confused about the speech. Whose voice was that?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  Are you ok?  Do you smell almonds?

[YouTube video: Michael Jackson - Annie Are You Okay]

Thanks for bothering to answer my question.

Let me rephrase it for you.

How is it supposed to be funny when the person who made the video doesn't sound remotely like Zalensky.  Who cares if its a good deep fake if the voice isn't convincing.


It's not a good deep fake?  The voice isn't convincing?  Now I'm really confused.
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

starsrift: danielscissorhands: foo monkey: danielscissorhands: foo monkey: danielscissorhands: I'm confused about the speech. Whose voice was that?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  Are you ok?  Do you smell almonds?

Umm, I know what a deepfake video is, but whose voice is that supposed to be?

Third base!

Please kill yourself

That seems a little extreme. You do realize this is a joke, right?


Up to that point, he could have been playing a straight-man, so no, he doesn't.
 
