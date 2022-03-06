 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   ♪ What rolls down stairs, and under your chairs, and is strapped to the front of your tank? ♪   (thedrive.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, Belarus, Russian convoys, Chernobyl disaster, Russian Ground Forces, Ukraine, Russian forces, fortified vehicles, World War II  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2022 at 5:05 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mad Max. The A-Team.
:)
 
Pextor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Improvise. Adapt. Cut Wood.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Other vehicles use wood boards and junk metal to protect their most vulnerable frontal areas.

Junk Metal is my line of codpieces sold exclusively at Hot Topic.
 
Theeng
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a pretty old tactic all things considered, and a pretty damn good one honestly, HEAT and HESH type attacks are defeated by this type of thing.  If the shaped charge in most AT missiles hits something before the armor the jet of molten metal will dissipate.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And under your stairs?

The song is 'what rolls down stairs / alone or in pairs':

Original Log Commercial | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube -fQGPZTECYs
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not very effective against a Molotov cocktail attack, however.
 
Katwang
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Better than bad, it's wood"
 
Theeng
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also if they're doing stuff like this it's a decently good sign, they're doing whatever they can to protect themselves because their supply lines are unsafe.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Something like this wood sap morale.
 
valenumr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Theeng: That's a pretty old tactic all things considered, and a pretty damn good one honestly, HEAT and HESH type attacks are defeated by this type of thing.  If the shaped charge in most AT missiles hits something before the armor the jet of molten metal will dissipate.


All well and good, but they are entirely blocking the airflow to the radiator. LoL.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Something like this wood sap morale.


That rings true.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creidiki
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
-Ukrainians are setting our truck on fire. What should we do?
-Lets cover them in kindling.
-Brilliant.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder if they know how flammable birch bark is?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GalFisk: RolfBlitzer: Something like this wood sap morale.

That rings true.


This means they have found the root of the problem. Are the other branches sporting wood too or just the army?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Still vulnerable from the sides.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.