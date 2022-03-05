 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   At 10:30 PM ET it is Noise Factor time on Big E Radio. Forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of fuzz with Truckfighters, Dozer, and Unida. Also a new one from Pike vs The Automation and a tribute to the late, great Mark Lanegan   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How come all the other shows graphics seem reasonably well done & yours has a partial light down on the lower left?  It's a Calgary thing isn't it?

static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: How come all the other shows graphics seem reasonably well done & yours has a partial light down on the lower left?  It's a Calgary thing isn't it?

[static.wixstatic.com image 506x314]


Hmmm....that's probably one of the very first ones I did.

On my later ones I corrected the C and the T touching because of the font.

Also, yes, Calgary thing.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
While I'm awake at present, I might miss the show - my first head/chest cold in over two years.

/To those who still wear masks, thank you.
//To whoever shared this cold with the world, fark you!
 
