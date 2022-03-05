 Skip to content
(Live365)   I'm calling tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET) "Fark it All". The songs about war and Nuclear Armageddon won't last too long as there's an extended Birthday Corner and Superman section to make up for the missing show last week   (live365.com) divider line
136 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2022 at 7:30 PM



wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea why Sophie has been just staring at me for the last hour.  Can't be FEED ME NAOW...can it?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stream should be active now, playing Fibber McGee and Molly.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

/Hope your mother is doing ok.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Stream should be active now, playing Fibber McGee and Molly.


Fibber has COVID?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Donovan - Universal Soldier
Youtube A50lVLtSQik
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/Hope your mother is doing ok.


Thanks

She's now in a rehab center with lots of PT and pain management.  The pelvic fracture is a hairline one so I don't think it's as bad as originally feared (but for a 90 year old it's still bad)

I visited her on Friday and she was pretty down in the dumps and in lots of pain. But she knows it's the only way she's getting home.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: wooden_badger: Stream should be active now, playing Fibber McGee and Molly.

Fibber has COVID?


No.  Just flipped out on mollies.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The 'Bee and me standing by!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
SansNeural
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Barry McGuire - Eve Of Destruction (1965)
Youtube MdWGp3HQVjU
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sophie's a bit upset that I'm sitting at the computer still working on show prep instead of cuddling next to the Telefunken.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Edwin Starr- War (HQ)
Youtube dQHUAJTZqF0
 
SansNeural
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lost In A Lost World
Youtube sdnBHAac9VM
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SansNeural: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sdnBHAac9VM]


The lead track from the first Moodies album I bought.
 
autofire372 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ELTON!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ELTON!
 
SansNeural
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Elton John - Nikita
Youtube Tg-Q-Acv4qs
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought that you were going to play this anti-war Elton song:

All Quiet On The Western Front (Remastered 2003)
Youtube SFKU9Ejny38
 
SansNeural
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: SansNeural: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sdnBHAac9VM]

The lead track from the first Moodies album I bought.


Maybe under-achieving but a lovely album like their many others.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Guess I better feed Sophie, she's been a good, patient girl.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

autofire372: ELTON!


Lorelle: ELTON!


My brother messaged me a few Sundays ago, cryptically saying "Rocket Man".  I replied "burning out his fuse up there alone?"  Then the picture he sent showed up in our chat.

That Son Of Our Mother was at the Elton John concert in OKC.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wooden Ships - Crosby Stills Nash and Young
Youtube 3Q3j-i7GLr0
 
SansNeural
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Guess I better feed Sophie, she's been a good, patient girl.


I fed our Tikky a few minutes before your show started.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oooh, purple berries!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SansNeural: wooden_badger: SansNeural: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sdnBHAac9VM]

The lead track from the first Moodies album I bought.

Maybe under-achieving but a lovely album like their many others.


Their first US #1 album.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
steely dan - king of the world
Youtube 7Ay8tPN8Rys
 
SansNeural
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NENA | 99 Luftballons [1983] [Offizielles HD Musikvideo]
Youtube Fpu5a0Bl8eY

/german version
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
99 Red Balloons Parody - 99 Dead Baboons
Youtube g9Lt1rwj6R8
 
SansNeural
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Prince - 1999
Youtube EMDa1D3MBzk
 
SansNeural
‘’ less than a minute ago  
/Richard Cheese - War

//couldn't find a Youtube link to same version
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2/20 - Show-Biz Kids - Steely Dan - Walter Becker (February 20, 1950-September 03, 2017), American composer and multi-instrumentalist of Steely Dan fame, would have turned 72 this year.
 
