Dr StrangeDad -Or- How I Learned to Stop Masturbating And Love the Fur
11
•       •       •

11 Comments     (+0 »)
genner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In my experience loving the fur doesn't stop anything.
If anything it makes it worse.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mad Max: Furry Road
 
gunsmack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
as fate would have it, my new home was right next to a store that sells custom mascot suits

Oh yeah. I can't go out for a slice of pizza without passing three or four mascot shops.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"neighbourhood mascot shop"

You know, because thats a thing that most neighborhoods have
 
Petey4335
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The advice i gave to my kids: we all have to have some sort of job to make money. I don't care what you decided to do with your life for that; As long as it is a) legal. b) pays the bills c) you can get up most mornings and not dread doing your job. Most. We all have shiat days. Part of life. Sometimes i'd even point to taco bell sauce packets. Someone had to do the art, make or run the machine that spits them out. For all you know they might love that job.

Anyway. Apparently you can get paid for writing a wall of text about dad advice about being a mascot or something. Seems kind of weird way to come out to your parents as a furry, tho. But who am i to judge? I sit at home writing reports about circuit breakers 40 plus hours a week... and I like it.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've always loved the fur. I remember when waxing was something you did after washing your automo--

(clicks link)

Dammit.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bughunter: I've always loved the fur. I remember when waxing was something you did after washing your automo--

(clicks link)

Dammit.


long duc dong automobile
Youtube oXZVogXPAr4
 
englaja
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Petey4335: we all have to have some sort of job to make money. I don't care what you decided to do with your life for that; As long as it is a) legal. b) pays the bills c) you can get up most mornings and not dread doing your job


Holy crap, you have high standards.

I think you can have one, MAYBE two of those at most.
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Where's MattyMouse when needed?
 
