(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Man in porta-potty crushed and killed by bulldozer. That's a shiatty way to die   (wfla.com) divider line
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've always faced anxiety in a port-a-potty thinking "someone might tip this farker before I can get out."  And now I have to worry about bulldozers? I'm out. Count me amongst the others that will be wearing an adult diaper at the next festival I attend.

If it's good enough for astronauts, it's good enough for me.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I've always faced anxiety in a port-a-potty thinking "someone might tip this farker before I can get out."  And now I have to worry about bulldozers? I'm out. Count me amongst the others that will be wearing an adult diaper at the next festival I attend.

If it's good enough for astronauts, it's good enough for me.


One of my fellow pilots blew over a potty next to a taxiway at a Springfield Illinois air show in the 80s. Nobody in it but jeesh, jet powered military planes move a lot of air.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they had just kept calm, they could have just buried the evidence
 
You are Borg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was always worried the crane would pick it up mid poo.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: According to the county, Henderson was employed by Cert-Temp.

I'm guessing the bulldozer operator was as well.  Sounds like the contract with Cert-Temp needs to be revoked if they aren't training their employees well.  AFSCME needs to step in and get union workers at that county landfill.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputies said Henderson was assigned as a "spotter," meaning his task was to provide traffic control to incoming and outgoing dump trucks dumping trash within the landfill.

Just a slight difference in vehicle type from needing the irony tag.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lparchive.orgView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he was immortal.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: FTFA: According to the county, Henderson was employed by Cert-Temp.

I'm guessing the bulldozer operator was as well.  Sounds like the contract with Cert-Temp needs to be revoked if they aren't training their employees well.  AFSCME needs to step in and get union workers at that county landfill.


It's Florida.  I wouldn't be surprised if joining a union was punishable by death here.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Florida way to die.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the front blade of the bulldozer was elevated three to four feet off the ground, blocking the front view of the rig


And now you know why you're supposed to keep the bucket or forks or whatever as close to the ground as possible.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'd be shiattier to be the one who has to recover his remains.
Not to mention do the autopsy / post mortem.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: the front blade of the bulldozer was elevated three to four feet off the ground, blocking the front view of the rig


And now you know why you're supposed to keep the bucket or forks or whatever as close to the ground as possible.


Not a tragic accident, but instead negligence caused by operator stupidity or by inadequate employer-provided training.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way this could have been more Fla. is if an Alligator had been in the porta-potty with him ..
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our Board asks that you keep the family and friends of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers."

We will, as long as you keep his family in your accounts payable for the next 50 years.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a terrible way to go.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor guy, he died in Polk county.
 
baconator41
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was in my local news feed today.

Because since I moved to the land of "yep this was in my local news feed today" a couple of months ago I'm still adjusting to FL news being local to me. And adjusting to floridaman being everywhere I go. On the sunnier side of things, doing zoom meetings people talking about cold weather, I have a reliably fun reply, "I don't get it."  But then hurricane season can turn some tables and hurl some trailer parks.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You smell those things?, good chance he was already dead.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mikalmd: The only way this could have been more Fla. is if an Alligator had been in the porta-potty with him ..


The dude's dead...there's no need to kink-shame.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Heard the local church was holding a pancake breakfast to help raise money for funeral expenses.
 
Katolu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He was "unresponsive". Well, no shiat.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dying on a pile of shiat on top of a mountain of trash.  That's Russian doll layers of bad ways to go.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I've always faced anxiety in a port-a-potty thinking "someone might tip this farker before I can get out."  And now I have to worry about bulldozers? I'm out. Count me amongst the others that will be wearing an adult diaper at the next festival I attend.

If it's good enough for astronauts, it's good enough for me.


Marge Saves Homer
Youtube uvbHjJNN4tY
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tragedy strikes on the set of Jackass: The Next Shiateration?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Horrible way to go, and then they mention it, including your name, on the local news.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least with a wrecking ball, you have a chance to duck!

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
