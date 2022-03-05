 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   This is not what I meant when I said I was looking for head in Denver   (kdvr.com) divider line
27
    More: Creepy, Science, Scientific method, Dog, Body, near 23rd Avenue, Human remains, Thursday morning, Denver's Central Park neighborhood  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trouble is afoot.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly subby.  South Milwaukee is where you go for that.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does everyone want?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have soup recipes.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Silly subby.  South Milwaukee is where you go for that.


In Green Bay you can get buckets with heads and weiners.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, my wife actually does Ph.D. research at the University of Colorado Anschutz..."

Give y'all one guess how my twisted brain read that the first time thru.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things to do in Denver to get head?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Silly subby.  South Milwaukee is where you go for that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: [Fark user image image 308x445]


*shakes fist*

Beaten by seconds!
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Sources told KDVR/KWGN it was a blue and white cardboard box about 20 x 15 x18 inches with 'Science Care' written on the sides. Inside the box? Human heads."

Okay, you mathematicians. How many human heads can fit in a 20x15x18 box?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Chinesenookiefactory: [Fark user image image 308x445]

*shakes fist*

Beaten by seconds!


Great minds and all that.  Lol.
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Traditional Irish Folk Song
Youtube tRllNjlkG80
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Free body parts all going to Denver.  Right hand parts only.  Hearts on the wrong side and unavailable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FishSlap
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Why was it parked on 23rd Avenue?"  This is a really good question. The location it gives isn't exact, it could have been parked near a police station, a golf course, the zoo, or a Jesuit church. 23rd runs between the park and a golf course, so it's not like the driver parked to go to 7-11.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Silly subby.  South Milwaukee is where you go for that.


Born and raised south side. I really can't disagree with that remark.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Probably stole the hand truck and the first box next to it.
 
0z79
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
8 HEADS IN A DUFFEL BAG mr sandman scene
Youtube O163ogpOI7k
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

evilsofa: FTA: "Sources told KDVR/KWGN it was a blue and white cardboard box about 20 x 15 x18 inches with 'Science Care' written on the sides. Inside the box? Human heads."

Okay, you mathematicians. How many human heads can fit in a 20x15x18 box?


A few dozen if a wood chipper is involved.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

evilsofa: FTA: "Sources told KDVR/KWGN it was a blue and white cardboard box about 20 x 15 x18 inches with 'Science Care' written on the sides. Inside the box? Human heads."

Okay, you mathematicians. How many human heads can fit in a 20x15x18 box?


One. With bubble wrap.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/unimpressed
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opiate of the Lasses
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead (2008 Remaster)
Youtube IfsT_c-PZXg
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

