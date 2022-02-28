 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Cyprus gets in on the action to tell the obviously competent Russian navy to go f*ck themselves when they run out of fuel   (twitter.com) divider line
57
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1971 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2022 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?


Limassol is in the Greek part.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This war feels like it's going "too" well. Putin ain't gonna back down. And having a taste of the upper hand, Ukrainians likely won't either. This is going to be really farking ugly.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iron de havilland: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

Limassol is in the Greek part.


I wonder where they'll go next
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?


Yep

/ subby
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: iron de havilland: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

Limassol is in the Greek part.

I wonder where they'll go next


I hope they steam around in circles until they are completely out of fuel
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: iron de havilland: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

Limassol is in the Greek part.

I wonder where they'll go next


It's fair to mention the Turkish part of the island. It could be a matter of just getting to a port on the north side of the island.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

Limassol is in the Greek part.


Ah, o.k. Still, one can dream.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Benevolent Misanthrope: iron de havilland: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

Limassol is in the Greek part.

I wonder where they'll go next

I hope they steam around in circles until they are completely out of fuel


As a tribute to Cleveland.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This surprises me. Isn't Cyprus home to banks stuffed full with dirty Russian money? Wasn't a Cypriot banker caught up in the 2016 election shenanigans?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: iron de havilland: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

Limassol is in the Greek part.

I wonder where they'll go next


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?


geeksofdoom.comView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Garden State: This surprises me. Isn't Cyprus home to banks stuffed full with dirty Russian money? Wasn't a Cypriot banker caught up in the 2016 election shenanigans?


Wilber Ross made it into the Cabinet.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Syria may have the only 'safe' ports for Russian ships. Putin's Pariahs.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been wondering since the first boat told the Russian warship to fark off: is it common for for other navies to get their fuel while underway from random commercial ships? US Navy RAS is always with a USNS (or a carrier), in my experience
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Garden State: This surprises me. Isn't Cyprus home to banks stuffed full with dirty Russian money? Wasn't a Cypriot banker caught up in the 2016 election shenanigans?


and Cyprus was the second-to-last European country to agree to a SWIFT ban

/way to go, Germany
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

[geeksofdoom.com image 530x300]


Warriors is an awful movie, but it does have a couple of fantastically quotable lines.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How many sailors does it take to row an aircraft carrier when it runs out of coal early in the morning?
 
dustman81
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Garden State: This surprises me. Isn't Cyprus home to banks stuffed full with dirty Russian money? Wasn't a Cypriot banker caught up in the 2016 election shenanigans?


They're also an EU member state, so they have to uphold sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Russian warship: Go fuel yourself!"
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: How many sailors does it take to row an aircraft carrier when it runs out of coal early in the morning?


Just tie a rope on the Mig'a landing gear and have them tow it in.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Flab: OkieDookie: How many sailors does it take to row an aircraft carrier when it runs out of coal early in the morning?

Just tie a rope on the Mig'a landing gear and have them tow it in.


Mig's
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sleze: I have been wondering since the first boat told the Russian warship to fark off: is it common for for other navies to get their fuel while underway from random commercial ships? US Navy RAS is always with a USNS (or a carrier), in my experience


The Russian ship the Georgian captain told to pound sand last week was a commercial vessel.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: This war feels like it's going "too" well. Putin ain't gonna back down. And having a taste of the upper hand, Ukrainians likely won't either. This is going to be really farking ugly.


Ukrainians were never going to back down, because backing down means being conquered and effectively enslaved by the Russian economy's need to feed Putin's bank account and neglect the citizens.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: pounddawg: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

[geeksofdoom.com image 530x300]

Warriors is an awful movie, but it does have a couple of fantastically quotable lines.


What harbor masters are saying about Russian captains:
Those are some desperate dudes.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/love The Warriors
//wife hates it
///really love The Warriors.
 
Mukster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Flab: Flab: OkieDookie: How many sailors does it take to row an aircraft carrier when it runs out of coal early in the morning?

Just tie a rope on the Mig'a landing gear and have them tow it in.

Mig's


Mig'a, Please...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Benevolent Misanthrope: iron de havilland: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

Limassol is in the Greek part.

I wonder where they'll go next

I hope they steam around in circles until they are completely out of fuel

As a tribute to Cleveland.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Benevolent Misanthrope: iron de havilland: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

Limassol is in the Greek part.

I wonder where they'll go next

It's fair to mention the Turkish part of the island. It could be a matter of just getting to a port on the north side of the island.


Unlikely.  The Turks were the ones who shut down the Bosporus Straits to warships.  Link

If they're calling it a war and cutting of access to the Black Sea to all warships, it would be inconsistent and unlikely that they're going to refuel them.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Benevolent Misanthrope: iron de havilland: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

Limassol is in the Greek part.

I wonder where they'll go next

It's fair to mention the Turkish part of the island. It could be a matter of just getting to a port on the north side of the island.


Famagusta is the major port on the North side of the island. Limassol can fit warships easily enough, I'm not sure if Famagusta can
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Benevolent Misanthrope: iron de havilland: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

Limassol is in the Greek part.

I wonder where they'll go next

I hope they steam around in circles until they are completely out of fuel


I can has salvage rights later? /s
 
deadsanta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was gonna say I'm constitutionally unable to cheer Cyprus, but then I saw it was "good Cyprus."

Carry on.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Actually weird question. I don't know maritime law by any means except for buts and pieces. Let's say we end up with zombie Russian war ships adrift without power.

It's technically not salvage If a crew member is on board correct?

However since the country is black listed is someone really expected to render aid?

How would this work?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: How many sailors does it take to row an aircraft carrier when it runs out of coal early in the morning?


As  many that don't want to get shot.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tell them they can drop anchor over a seafloor paved with mines.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Flab: OkieDookie: How many sailors does it take to row an aircraft carrier when it runs out of coal early in the morning?

Just tie a rope on the Mig'a landing gear and have them tow it in.


Seems to make sense.  Point all the jets forward, stagger them so they don't melt the ones behind, lash them to the deck, and bam, jet powered aircraft carrier!
 
phedex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

[geeksofdoom.com image 530x300]


RIFFS!

WHO ARE THESE... WARRIORS?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Should be able to go to Tartus to refuel.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: iron de havilland: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

Limassol is in the Greek part.

I wonder where they'll go next


To the seafloor.
 
andomania
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Actually weird question. I don't know maritime law by any means except for buts and pieces. Let's say we end up with zombie Russian war ships adrift without power.

It's technically not salvage If a crew member is on board correct?

However since the country is black listed is someone really expected to render aid?

How would this work?


Ukraine will start issuing letters of marque
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

andomania: Axeofjudgement: Actually weird question. I don't know maritime law by any means except for buts and pieces. Let's say we end up with zombie Russian war ships adrift without power.

It's technically not salvage If a crew member is on board correct?

However since the country is black listed is someone really expected to render aid?

How would this work?

Ukraine will start issuing letters of marque


Now that would be funnier than all hell.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
awesome, always liked her

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sleze: I have been wondering since the first boat told the Russian warship to fark off: is it common for for other navies to get their fuel while underway from random commercial ships? US Navy RAS is always with a USNS (or a carrier), in my experience


Never got fuel from a civilian ship but I have heard of it being done (like only a couple times).  I have gotten fuel from other countries oilers.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Actually weird question. I don't know maritime law by any means except for buts and pieces. Let's say we end up with zombie Russian war ships adrift without power.

It's technically not salvage If a crew member is on board correct?

However since the country is black listed is someone really expected to render aid?

How would this work?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flab: Flab: OkieDookie: How many sailors does it take to row an aircraft carrier when it runs out of coal early in the morning?

Just tie a rope on the Mig'a landing gear and have them tow it in.

Mig's


Still wrong, though.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Actually weird question. I don't know maritime law by any means except for buts and pieces. Let's say we end up with zombie Russian war ships adrift without power.

It's technically not salvage If a crew member is on board correct?

However since the country is black listed is someone really expected to render aid?

How would this work?


First question: does the flag have gold fringe?
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?


Username checks out.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Benevolent Misanthrope: iron de havilland: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

Limassol is in the Greek part.

I wonder where they'll go next

I hope they steam around in circles until they are completely out of fuel


Like a trout with whirling disease.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Benevolent Misanthrope: iron de havilland: Unobtanium: So, Putin has managed to get the Turks and the Cypriots to agree on something?

Limassol is in the Greek part.

I wonder where they'll go next

I hope they steam around in circles until they are completely out of fuel

Like a trout with whirling disease.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 450x250]


Leavitt alone.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.