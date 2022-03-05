 Skip to content
(WTOP)   King coal derailed   (wtop.com)
ChopperCharles
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hate articles like this. This is 2022, pics or it didn't happen.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was hoping this was an article about senator Manchin.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, that sucks for Santa.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ChopperCharles: I hate articles like this. This is 2022, pics or it didn't happen.


Since I'm bored...

Video:
https://news.yahoo.com/raw-freight-train-derails-near-152325603.html

Pics:
https://www.baltimoresun.com/maryland/baltimore-city/bs-md-ci-amtrak-schedule-freight-derailment-20220305-erxlcppulzhqvewn2omlvotv4u-story.html
https://www.wmar2news.com/news/local-news/freight-train-derails-in-aberdeen
https://ecokhaan.com/freight-train-derailment-near-aberdeen-suspends-amtrak-service/
https://foxbaltimore.com/news/local/amtrak-services-temporarily-suspended-after-coal-car-derailment
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Poetic justice? Dramatic irony? Or just apt symbolism? fark King Coal and his Merry Fiddlers.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I was hoping this was an article about senator Manchin.


^
 
