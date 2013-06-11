 Skip to content
(Inside the Magic)   Woman does not allow child to go to Disneyland due to photo   (insidethemagic.net) divider line
31
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's less people to crowd the place at least.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My four-year-old really wants to go for her birthday, but we really feel this is an invasion of our privacy...

... She said while being interviewed at the mall next to 6 security cameras.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Plenty of other reasons not to go to Disneyland recently, Ain't that right Bob Chapek?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuff it Karen.

Cameras in public are a fact of life now.

Go live in a cabin in the woods or go fark yourself.

Your choice.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Go live in a cabin in the woods or go fark yourself.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't even care .
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait until she finds out the rides take your picture, too.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: That's less people to crowd the place at least.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Wait until she finds out the rides take your picture, too.


imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
my mom and I lost my brother at Disney when he was 9 or so, having a pic of him probably would have helped quite a bit to be honest. he hadn't gone far, didn't realize he was 'lost', and I found him pretty fast, but I'm sure my mom would have felt a lot better knowing the staff knew who they were looking for
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Wait until she finds out the rides take your picture, too.


Wait until she figures out that almost every car now has a camera in it. Is she going to keep her child from walking in front of all vehicles? What about parking lots? Is she going to forbid her child from playing in their own yard because every car that passes is getting an image of her precious baby?

SpectroBoy: Stuff it Karen.

Cameras in public are a fact of life now.

Go live in a cabin in the woods or go fark yourself.

Your choice.


Wait till she finds out about satellites!

/typical idiot parent who thinks their kid is always being stalked or hunted
//and yet is actually around the kid about three hours on any given day
///saw this so many times at the school where I used to work. (Yes, there are stories.)
 
Special Guest
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
-sigh- which "deeply held religious belief" is it this week?

Afraid disney is going to steal your soul?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Special Guest: [memegenerator.net image 390x242]


I didn't know there were comments. Then I went there. Seemed to have started well. Then it went down faster than a fark thread going to shiat.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone check her social media accounts to see how many pictures of the kid are there?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chewd: -sigh- which "deeply held religious belief" is it this week?

Afraid disney is going to steal your soul?


To be fair, if Disney could figure out a way to do that, and then sue you for stealing their intellectual property, they would.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Boy, you folks really embraced Big Brother over the last two years.

A couple years ago this would have been called out for how invasive and creepy it is, but I guess as long has it bothers people you don't like, it's now cool.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: I don't even care .


Okay, cool. I only came into this thread to get confirmation on that.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wait until she's figured out she's been duped into carrying a tracking device
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Her giant SUV probably has the kid's name and school proudly displayed on the back window.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What are the odds her Facebook profile pic history is a series of photos of her kids?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chewd: -sigh- which "deeply held religious belief" is it this week?

Afraid disney is going to steal your soul?


Too damn late for that one.
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size

lifesavvy.comView Full Size
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I see a lot of false equivalence here. A picture of you is not anywhere close to the same as a verified high res photo of your face along with your name in an electronic database. Add I think you all know that.

Not saying she's going to get around it but it is quite different.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like the kind of mother who would rather she was the one teach her kids about oral sex
 
proteus_b
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

payattention: Is she going to keep her child from walking in front of all vehicles?


Ideally mothers would be teaching and doing this, yes.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: I don't even care .


Meh
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hell on earth
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JohnBigBootay: I see a lot of false equivalence here. A picture of you is not anywhere close to the same as a verified high res photo of your face along with your name in an electronic database. Add I think you all know that.

Not saying she's going to get around it but it is quite different.


False equivalence? Well if Trump hadn't been worse than Hitler and every Rethuglican a baby-murdering devil, we wouldn't have needed to create these fallacies.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is the way Walt intended it to be.
/ Nazi loving such and such.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And then the "article" changes into a blatant ad near the end.
 
