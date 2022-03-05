 Skip to content
(Twitter)   At this rate, Russia will call for a No Fly Zone to protect their own aircraft   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Are they being shot down, or are they simply falling out of the skies due to mechanical failure / lack of fuel?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Are they being shot down, or are they simply falling out of the skies due to mechanical failure / lack of fuel?


Do Ukrainian farmers have sky tractors?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Russia lost 17 aircraft during two years over Syria and 9 in one day over Ukraine? SLAVA UKRAINE.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Are they being shot down, or are they simply falling out of the skies due to mechanical failure / lack of fuel?


https://youtu.be/9vlH1MS4FkM.   This MI 24 still had fuel.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why were we afraid of these guys?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?


starts with an n and rhymes with puke
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke


Yeah, but it's starting to look like if they tried launching one it would fizzle like a wet birthday candle
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

propasaurus: plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke

Yeah, but it's starting to look like if they tried launching one it would fizzle like a wet birthday candle


Okay, smartass, how many random US cities are you totally fine with ceasing to exist?  Because even a 1% success rate is ~100 communities in the US as giant, glowing craters.  Little Boy was a child's squib compared to a modern nuke.  And I don't care how much you think we could just fry Russia and all the fallout magically stop at the map borders, you're still jacking it to millions upon millions of Americans dead because of random farking chance.  MAD was designed from the ground up to be horrendous enough to never be worth it - and built on the idea that even a small success rate was sufficient to be global suicide.  A nuke is not a play-toy; just ask Hiroshima - and they got the early alpha version.

tl:dr The Fallout series is not simulationist, dimshiat
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: propasaurus: plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke

Yeah, but it's starting to look like if they tried launching one it would fizzle like a wet birthday candle

Okay, smartass, how many random US cities are you totally fine with ceasing to exist?  Because even a 1% success rate is ~100 communities in the US as giant, glowing craters.  Little Boy was a child's squib compared to a modern nuke.  And I don't care how much you think we could just fry Russia and all the fallout magically stop at the map borders, you're still jacking it to millions upon millions of Americans dead because of random farking chance.  MAD was designed from the ground up to be horrendous enough to never be worth it - and built on the idea that even a small success rate was sufficient to be global suicide.  A nuke is not a play-toy; just ask Hiroshima - and they got the early alpha version.

tl:dr The Fallout series is not simulationist, dimshiat


Do they have to be random?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: phalamir: propasaurus: plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke

Yeah, but it's starting to look like if they tried launching one it would fizzle like a wet birthday candle

Okay, smartass, how many random US cities are you totally fine with ceasing to exist?  Because even a 1% success rate is ~100 communities in the US as giant, glowing craters.  Little Boy was a child's squib compared to a modern nuke.  And I don't care how much you think we could just fry Russia and all the fallout magically stop at the map borders, you're still jacking it to millions upon millions of Americans dead because of random farking chance.  MAD was designed from the ground up to be horrendous enough to never be worth it - and built on the idea that even a small success rate was sufficient to be global suicide.  A nuke is not a play-toy; just ask Hiroshima - and they got the early alpha version.

tl:dr The Fallout series is not simulationist, dimshiat

Do they have to be random?


If we're talking about failure rates, yes.  You won't know which ones are still working until they try and launch them, so it may be glassing NYC 50 times and Oak Ridge thrice, and Devil take the hindmost for the rest.  Or, it might be whichever towns are closest to some relatively minor army bases.  Or just Tulsa all the way down.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: propasaurus: plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke

Yeah, but it's starting to look like if they tried launching one it would fizzle like a wet birthday candle

Okay, smartass, how many random US cities are you totally fine with ceasing to exist?  Because even a 1% success rate is ~100 communities in the US as giant, glowing craters.  Little Boy was a child's squib compared to a modern nuke.  And I don't care how much you think we could just fry Russia and all the fallout magically stop at the map borders, you're still jacking it to millions upon millions of Americans dead because of random farking chance.  MAD was designed from the ground up to be horrendous enough to never be worth it - and built on the idea that even a small success rate was sufficient to be global suicide.  A nuke is not a play-toy; just ask Hiroshima - and they got the early alpha version.

tl:dr The Fallout series is not simulationist, dimshiat


OK, then.
Go off, sis
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: propasaurus: plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke

Yeah, but it's starting to look like if they tried launching one it would fizzle like a wet birthday candle

Okay, smartass, how many random US cities are you totally fine with ceasing to exist?  Because even a 1% success rate is ~100 communities in the US as giant, glowing craters.  Little Boy was a child's squib compared to a modern nuke.  And I don't care how much you think we could just fry Russia and all the fallout magically stop at the map borders, you're still jacking it to millions upon millions of Americans dead because of random farking chance.  MAD was designed from the ground up to be horrendous enough to never be worth it - and built on the idea that even a small success rate was sufficient to be global suicide.  A nuke is not a play-toy; just ask Hiroshima - and they got the early alpha version.

tl:dr The Fallout series is not simulationist, dimshiat


juliehancoaching.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like when you play battleship and think that putting all of your ships in one long row is a good strategy. And your ships all have big leaks in the hulls. And your crew are either untrained or drunk. And your leader is a loon.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?


I have no farking idea.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We're 10 days in and they still can't establish air superiority?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Sin_City_Superhero: Are they being shot down, or are they simply falling out of the skies due to mechanical failure / lack of fuel?

Do Ukrainian farmers have sky tractors?


There is a possibility...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_Tractor_AT-802
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It must Sukhoi be a Russian pilot right now, sounds like they have a Mig problem.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?


The U.S. media did an exceptional job of building up the scares.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Russia's inability to get air superiority suggests to me that some savvy Ukrainians hid a bunch of planes and antiaircraft weapons before the war started.
 
wage0048
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke


Newk?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

twistedsteel5252: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

I have no farking idea.


They have nukes is why.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good. I hope they keep losing. They deserve it. Since they've switched off military targets, and started going after civilians more and more, fark Russia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boohyah
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke


I dunno.... There's a few towns on the south coast of England that a tactical nuke would improve...and you wouldn't notice a difference if the locals became ghouls...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke


Ñuke?
 
wxboy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Russia's inability to get air superiority suggests to me that some savvy Ukrainians hid a bunch of planes and antiaircraft weapons before the war started.


Also after the war started.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phalamir: Okay, smartass, how many random US cities are you totally fine with ceasing to exist?


Alabaster, Alabama
Bullhead City, Arizona
Mesa, Arizona
Gilman Hot Springs, California
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Clearwater, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida
Asheboro, North Carolina
Enid, Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Bristol, Tennessee
Burleson, Texas
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"General, I have troubling news about Ukrainian 2nd Armored Division."

"Colonel, Ukrainians do not have 2nd Armored Division."

"That is problem, sir.  This morning, it was Russian 2nd Armored Division."
 
Fart Wrangler
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phalamir: propasaurus: plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke

Yeah, but it's starting to look like if they tried launching one it would fizzle like a wet birthday candle

Okay, smartass, how many random US cities are you totally fine with ceasing to exist?  Because even a 1% success rate is ~100 communities in the US as giant, glowing craters.  Little Boy was a child's squib compared to a modern nuke.  And I don't care how much you think we could just fry Russia and all the fallout magically stop at the map borders, you're still jacking it to millions upon millions of Americans dead because of random farking chance.  MAD was designed from the ground up to be horrendous enough to never be worth it - and built on the idea that even a small success rate was sufficient to be global suicide.  A nuke is not a play-toy; just ask Hiroshima - and they got the early alpha version.

tl:dr The Fallout series is not simulationist, dimshiat


Depends on where you are.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I still can't get over what fat slobs their pilots are.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke


Yep, it's also why we can't deal with an annoyance like lil Kim of best Korea.  That and China sort of holding his leash.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Russia's inability to get air superiority suggests to me that some savvy Ukrainians hid a bunch of planes and antiaircraft weapons before the war started.


Biden started shipping Javelins and Stingers in advance. We saw this coming and did everything we could to talk Putin out of it. But we weren't just talking- we were preparing.
 
Fart Wrangler
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: phalamir: Okay, smartass, how many random US cities are you totally fine with ceasing to exist?

Alabaster, Alabama
Bullhead City, Arizona
Mesa, Arizona
Gilman Hot Springs, California
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Clearwater, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida
Asheboro, North Carolina
Enid, Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Bristol, Tennessee
Burleson, Texas


You forgot the entirety of Ohio.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke


Starts with a P and rhymes with ork barrel politics
 
talkertopc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke


Netsuke?

/probably does not rhymes with puke
 
thornhill
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: We're 10 days in and they still can't establish air superiority?


A testament to the weapons the West has provided Ukraine.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?


Propaganda

The military wanted an enemy so they could get all those shiny toys and people like McCarthy and the Kennedy brothers wanted political power

Oh and rich people wanted to keep the middle class in line so they stroked fears of Commies
 
Pinner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fart Wrangler: Unsung_Hero: phalamir: Okay, smartass, how many random US cities are you totally fine with ceasing to exist?

Alabaster, Alabama
Bullhead City, Arizona
Mesa, Arizona
Gilman Hot Springs, California
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Clearwater, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida
Asheboro, North Carolina
Enid, Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Bristol, Tennessee
Burleson, Texas

You forgot the entirety of Ohio.


No Otisburg?
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phalamir: propasaurus: plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke

Yeah, but it's starting to look like if they tried launching one it would fizzle like a wet birthday candle

Okay, smartass, how many random US cities are you totally fine with ceasing to exist?Because even a 1% success rate is ~100 communities in the US as giant, glowing craters.  Little Boy was a child's squib compared to a modern nuke.  And I don't care how much you think we could just fry Russia and all the fallout magically stop at the map borders, you're still jacking it to millions upon millions of Americans dead because of random farking chance.  MAD was designed from the ground up to be horrendous enough to never be worth it - and built on the idea that even a small success rate was sufficient to be global suicide.  A nuke is not a play-toy; just ask Hiroshima - and they got the early alpha version.

tl:dr The Fallout series is not simulationist, dimshiat



I'm not American, so probably a lot more than you would be comfortable with.

/ Relax Francis. You teed that one up so perfectly I just had to take the shot.
// I mean, I'm not made of steel
/// I'm just a man. I'm fallible.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
- 1x Su-30SM multirole aircraft
- 1 Su-34 strike aircraft
- 3 Su-25 close air support aircraft (pictured)
- 2 Mi-24/35 attack helicopters
- 1 Mi-8 transport helicopter
- 1 Orlan-10 UAV

Instructions:
Combine all ingredients into one large bowl until they've properly farked themselves.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Are they being shot down, or are they simply falling out of the skies due to mechanical failure / lack of fuel?


Yes.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Are they being shot down, or are they simply falling out of the skies due to mechanical failure / lack of fuel?


Since no one wants to actually send fighter pilots in for risk of the situation spiraling out of control further, their country is being veritably flooded with manpads. I know plenty of them have been delivered already, so it's probably due to that.

It seems like Ukraine is going to be so bristling with shoulder fired anti-aircraft missiles they're going to have an ersatz no fly zone soon regardless.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phalamir: MAD was designed from the ground up to be horrendous enough to never be worth it - and built on the idea that even a small success rate was sufficient to be global suicide.


And now here we are, with one dangerous lunatic holding the whole goddamn world at bay. Nobody could have seen this coming, right?

/not attacking you, phalamir
//just letting out some bitterness and despair
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I still can't get over what fat slobs their pilots are.


/bad porn
 
Flincher
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well I learned that I just need to seal myself into a 1950's model refrigerator and I will survive a nuclear blast 🤔


/still pissed at that dreck of a film
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phalamir: propasaurus: plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke

Yeah, but it's starting to look like if they tried launching one it would fizzle like a wet birthday candle

Okay, smartass, how many random US cities are you totally fine with ceasing to exist?  Because even a 1% success rate is ~100 communities in the US as giant, glowing craters.  Little Boy was a child's squib compared to a modern nuke.  And I don't care how much you think we could just fry Russia and all the fallout magically stop at the map borders, you're still jacking it to millions upon millions of Americans dead because of random farking chance.  MAD was designed from the ground up to be horrendous enough to never be worth it - and built on the idea that even a small success rate was sufficient to be global suicide.  A nuke is not a play-toy; just ask Hiroshima - and they got the early alpha version.

tl:dr The Fallout series is not simulationist, dimshiat


Well we sure as shiat farked up once we let religion and profiteering into our politics. Too many years of "let the rich do what they wilt and don't you dare question me or Jesus will send you to hell!" rhetoric from politicians working against humanity, and we just let it continue to slide.

We did this to ourselves.

I can't afford a house because of Wall Street. The cost of living keeps going up. If the nukes fall, at least the private equity bros, politicians, and oligarchs will finally be back on a level playing field with the rest of this hell on earth they have created. Bring it on.
 
thornhill
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phalamir: propasaurus: plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke

Yeah, but it's starting to look like if they tried launching one it would fizzle like a wet birthday candle

Okay, smartass, how many random US cities are you totally fine with ceasing to exist?  Because even a 1% success rate is ~100 communities in the US as giant, glowing craters.  Little Boy was a child's squib compared to a modern nuke.  And I don't care how much you think we could just fry Russia and all the fallout magically stop at the map borders, you're still jacking it to millions upon millions of Americans dead because of random farking chance.  MAD was designed from the ground up to be horrendous enough to never be worth it - and built on the idea that even a small success rate was sufficient to be global suicide.  A nuke is not a play-toy; just ask Hiroshima - and they got the early alpha version.

tl:dr The Fallout series is not simulationist, dimshiat


Cities? I'll give you a list of states:

North Dakota
South Dakota
Idaho
Wyoming
Florida
West Virginia
Arkansas
Iowa
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: We're 10 days in and they still can't establish air superiority?


No. It's a talking point among air force geeks. There was a green today or yesterday about it.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wage0048: plecos: propasaurus: Why were we afraid of these guys?

starts with an n and rhymes with puke

Newk?


No they're talking about a language spoken on the Solomon Islands
Nduke

Yeah I don't get it either
 
