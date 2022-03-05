 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Hey, this house looks nothing like it did in the pictures   (iheart.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do not ascribe to malice that which can be explained by dumbassery.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Must be a former S.W.A.T. cop.
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Most of the realtors I met were not bright people.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wonder how often real estate agents try to sell wrong house.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How did they get in?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
and it was all caught on the homeowner's doorbell camera and then shared on TikTok

Today in things that were staged.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Everyone in this story is an idiot.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ugh. I'd have to move and/or incinerate the place after having gross strangers run around in it. Who knows what they touched?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Back in the 70s, when we were doing our first house hunting, we looked at two houses on the same street. One was the derelict house of an old cat lady. She'd kept 20something cats, and the cat bong that hit you when you entered made your eyes water. The EPA should have cleared the site. The other was a dream boat house. The kind of 30s era house that had a breakfast nook. So, since the price was right, we made an offer and waited out that Sunday afternoon waiting for our fate. Around 4 our agent called to apologize: she'd gotten the addresses mixed up, and our offer -- above the asking price -- had actually been placed on the cat house. She was busily trying to correct everything, and did, but by the time everything was squared away, the dream boat house was gone. We later bought a house in a slightly different area and quickly preferred it to the original dream boat house, but there were several hours of stomach-churning anxiety that must have lopped months of my life expectation.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Ugh. I'd have to move and/or incinerate the place after having gross strangers run around in it. Who knows what they touched?


That seems a bit extreme but ok.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Must be a former S.W.A.T. cop.


Russian Special Ops Commander.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had one creeping around my house a while back.

I snapped my shiat up at work so I was taking a few days rest and I let my brother borrow my Jeep. Less than 3 minutes after my gf pulls out of the driveway I hear my dogs go ballistic. I pull a shade over to see some farking dude taking notes walking around my house and a "we will fark you raw reality" sticker on his SUV.

I called the police and limped out the side door and around the back and caught the guy off guard.

Making estimates of what my house is worth and would sell for, on private property, where days before I answered a call from them and told them I had no interest.

This man went all the way out to the very edge of rural bfe to try and put an offer on my house. Or get enough info for a presale negotiation for someone else to buy it. Thankfully he understood when I pointed at the no tresspassing sign and the police were pulling in.

Never saw the guy again. Now I get at least 9 junk mail offers to sell my house every month.
 
