Filing your taxes for 'free' online is confusing and soul-sucking by design
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is the obvious tag still acknowledging dire warnings about millions left behind and how the IRS will screw you?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Figures.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That fed site is a time machine
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know why I bother with TurboTax anymore. Without SALT deductions they don't seem to be saving me a dime, and paying them like $75 so they can download my tax documents isn't really worth it. And no, paying an additional $49 bucks isn't going to magically find you more deductions, its just a way to get you to pay to view advertisements for financial services that could potentially save you money in the future.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We'll help with your taxes for only $49!"
"Wait, your self employed. That's another $49!"
"Oh, you've got investment income? $39 more!"
"You need us to do more than 1 state? $39/per!"
"You want us to e-file? $69 fed, $29 per state!"
"That'll be $428."
"Oh, you want to pay us with your refund? We can do that for the low price of $229."
"Congratulations, your refund is...$739, less the $657 you owe us...$82! Have a nice day."
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Helped someone else and went through 3 "free" tax programs before we found one that actually was free to both fill in and file for both state and federal. Had to do the entire thing 3 times, ridiculous.

The "free filing" program was an agreement between tax preparers and the government to stop the government from providing free online filing itself. It was abused and now that companies are dropping out there's no reason for the government to come back to this. They IRS knows what you owe, why not just charge/refund us that and then have us file if we disagree?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have used H&R free file for years until recently, never had a problem
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Helped someone else and went through 3 "free" tax programs before we found one that actually was free to both fill in and file for both state and federal. Had to do the entire thing 3 times, ridiculous.

The "free filing" program was an agreement between tax preparers and the government to stop the government from providing free online filing itself. It was abused and now that companies are dropping out there's no reason for the government to come back to this. They IRS knows what you owe, why not just charge/refund us that and then have us file if we disagree?


Because of freedumbs.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, when the irs comes after me I'm going to quote the Fark headline then tell them I'm a soviern citizen.
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just use the free version of TurboTax. Easy.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went with one of those free filers on the IRS website, but I had to check the fine print first to make sure they did online e-filing for both the feds and New Mexico.  The process was quick and easy because I just have one source of income and not enough expenses and deductions to worry about anything other than the standard deduction.  One of the benefits of being a bachelor.  And my refund was in the four figures, which is great.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cash App tax, formerly credit karma tax, is legit free. Has been for a few years.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always used freefilefillable forms to submit my state and federal taxes online for free. This year, Virginia got suckered in by the Inuit lobbyists and did away with the free file option. The website claimed you could use TurboTax for free.

Problem: You can't just turbotax your state form. You have to do the fed first. I already had done my federal taxes with the free forms. Fine. I start through turbo tax, working through all the stupid checkboxes (no I'm not a 65 year old blind railway coal worker with black lung who has gambling losses). Eventually get to the part where I'm entering my interest and dividends and then get told I can't use the free version for that.

Farking scam. So I guess I'm mailing in paper forms for the state taxes.

Still don't understand why there's any expectation of you paying a third party for software to accomplish something the government wants you to do.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local and state have usable online forms, but for Federal I went back to paper. It's the only way to actually file for free; without having to pay or navigate through some skimming middleman.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: but for Federal I went back to paper. It's the only way to actually file for free;


FreeFileFillableForms. It's right there on the IRS site!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did my parents' taxes today. HRBlock online portal was unbelievably slow for no good reason. In lots of places it tried to steer me toward the $29.99 version. Seemed like it was purposely slow to be aggravating.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pay a CPA like $400 to do mine. Worth every penny.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have Biden mandate that free filing be easy and not confusing.

Problem solved.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden mandate that free filing be easy and not confusing.

Problem solved.


Paper forms cost a stamp
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Cash App tax, formerly credit karma tax, is legit free. Has been for a few years.


Yeah, but they've been bought out by square who has been having some ... integration issues.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you haven't made the mistake of using TurboTax, keep it that way.

I've used multiple services because it seems like the one I qualify for a free return with changes every year. I've had to do my taxes multiple times some years because they don't tell you until 90% through the process that "oh, you don't qualify for free state filing." TurboTax is certainly an offender here.

TurboTax is the only one that spams my inbox near daily for months leading up to tax time and at least weekly year-round.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys don't have people to do your taxes for you? Plebes

alchetron.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden mandate that free filing be easy and not confusing.

Problem solved.


Take that up with Congress, they wrote the free filing law.  Expanded free filing was supposed to be part of last year's spending bill that got jobbed by Coal Mine Manchin.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a retired accountant that sets up shop in his living room. $50 is what he charges. $100 for businesses.
That includes e-filing, etc..
/He has a pissing jack Daniels dispenser on his desk.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I've always used freefilefillable forms to submit my state and federal taxes online for free. This year, Virginia got suckered in by the Inuit lobbyists and did away with the free file option. The website claimed you could use TurboTax for free.


Laughing their asses off in gold-plated igloos, no doubt.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I've always used freefilefillable forms to submit my state and federal taxes online for free. This year, Virginia got suckered in by the Inuit lobbyists and did away with the free file option. The website claimed you could use TurboTax for free.


Inuit lobbyists? Damn, those folks from northern Alaska are more powerful than I thought.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You should always use a professional to file your taxes.  (This is how we pay our bills.)   You get what you pay for when you use a free service.  Just sayin'

It doesn't matter how little you charge some people, it's never low enough.    Or the fun ones:  "I did my taxes, could you tell me if I did it correctly?"
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Really? It's a scam?
No shiat. Get yourself an accountant. They're all over the place. I should know, my dad was one. Ours is great. She knows all the new stuff they throw at us every year.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Or just do them yourself and pay the couple of stamps.  Most people won't need the vast majority of lines on the form.  I sat down one year and very methodically read what each line was for and determined if I needed to care.  I then filled out our taxes and walked away.  A few months later, I read through the instructions again, determined if each line was applicable, and filled out the taxes again.  Compared the two versions.  They were the same.  Sent off our taxes.  Now I am just changing the amounts on the relevant lines, putting it in an envelope, and mailing the farker.  Oh, and I keep multiple copies on file.  When there was a (potential) problem, I sent the relevant copies to the IRS, they went "Our bad" and sent me my money.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nosferartoo: Prank Call of Cthulhu: I've always used freefilefillable forms to submit my state and federal taxes online for free. This year, Virginia got suckered in by the Inuit lobbyists and did away with the free file option. The website claimed you could use TurboTax for free.

Laughing their asses off in gold-plated igloos, no doubt.


LOL.  I wish I could claim that was autocorrect, but I think it was just lousy typing on my part. Intuit, dammit. Intuit.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: You should always use a professional to file your taxes.


Or you could just follow the directions and do math that's no more complicated than adding, subtracting, and multiplying. Why one earth would I pay somebody to do simple math for me?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nytmare: My local and state have usable online forms, but for Federal I went back to paper. It's the only way to actually file for free; without having to pay or navigate through some skimming middleman.


You can use actual forms for free
 
Moose out front
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why won't the IRS just bill/refund what they already know you owe/are owed?

Because in our federal government, 100% of the republicans and ~90% of the democrats are full blown capitalists and will always find a way to put a private business middle-man in between itself and the citizens.

They believe businesses "creating jobs" (i.e., "making profits) is the principle reason--or in the case of the republicans, the ONLY reason--for government to exist.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

maudibjr: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden mandate that free filing be easy and not confusing.

Problem solved.

Paper forms cost a stamp


He's mad that they got rid of the EZ, a two page return is hard
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've been using Free Fillable Forms on the IRS website for most of my adult life. Never had a problem with it. Granted I don't have any capital gains or other things more complex than 1040-A deductions.
 
MSkow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madcaplaff: I pay a CPA like $400 to do mine. Worth every penny.


Same here. Mine is a pure W-2 income but my wife has a (very) small home crafts business along with a regular job. It's probably the easiest $400 I spend, knowing it's done right.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wildlifer: /He has a pissing jack Daniels dispenser on his desk.


Wut?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Still don't understand why there's any expectation of you paying a third party for software to accomplish something the government wants you to do.


For what it's worth, that was pretty much the model behind Obamacare.  Pay a private, for-profit entity to satisfy a legal requirement imposed by the government.  (And yeah, I think Obamacare was an improvement. Just not enough of one.)

Honestly, if you're someone whose only income is wages from a job, and maybe a little bit of bank interest, your tax return should fit on the back of a postcard.  The only reason it doesn't, is due to rent-seeking by the tax preparation industry.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chitownmike: wildlifer: /He has a pissing jack Daniels dispenser on his desk.

Wut?


Whiskey dispenser a la the famous "Mannekin Pis" statue, I imagine.  I've seen photos of such things.  (Probably NSFW if you GIS.)
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Last year, for the first time ever, I tried the fed online free tax from TurboTax because I did not receive any stimulus payments and thought maybe it would make a difference. It did. Filed April 7th for a $2150 refund. February 12th received letter from IRS stating that I owed them $350.

So I never received the stimulus payments, didn't get a refund like I usually do and got a bill for $350 10 months later. I also get a lot of spam from TurboTax stating I got a refund and this years will be bigger. No, I got late fees and somehow I owed taxes.

Back to paper for me.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden mandate that free filing be easy and not confusing.


Biden himself is confused so his mandate will probably be confusing and make it more confusing as a result.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: You should always use a professional to file your taxes.  (This is how we pay our bills.)   You get what you pay for when you use a free service.  Just sayin'

It doesn't matter how little you charge some people, it's never low enough.    Or the fun ones:  "I did my taxes, could you tell me if I did it correctly?"


Nobody should do anything themselves, they should pay me to do it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Paper forms cost a stamp


And the time value of your money if you are waiting on a refund. The IRS still has paper returns stacked up from prior years that are yet to be processed. If you're owed money, you'll be waiting.

If you owe them money they will expect it RIGHT FARKING NOW instead of years later when they actually put your return into the scanner and on someone's desk for review. I noticed that during the government shutdown that fell on tax day the IRS was saying returns were still due but they wouldn't be processing them. And then I noticed they CASHED THE CHECK I MAILED THEM during the "shutdown."
 
Inevita
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FreeTaxUSA

$0 for Federal, $15 for local and $20 if you have to amend. Both my kids used them their first time filing, took them 30 minutes with zero help. Have used them for years with excellent results.
 
