(Twitter)   Typical speeding ticket excuses: Need to use the bathroom, have to take the dog out, thermonuclear war, speedometer's broken   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I always hate it when thermonuclear war breaks out while I'm out grabbing a pack of smokes.  Such a pain.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: I always hate it when thermonuclear war breaks out while I'm out grabbing a pack of smokes.  Such a pain.


Dude...those things will kill you.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whenever I want to get out of a ticket I bust out the old "Come with me if you want to live" line too.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: NeoCortex42: I always hate it when thermonuclear war breaks out while I'm out grabbing a pack of smokes.  Such a pain.

Dude...those things will kill you.


The Sum of All Fears (6/9) Movie CLIP - Baltimore! (2002) HD
Youtube H-h_xgdM8FI
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Sin_City_Superhero: NeoCortex42: I always hate it when thermonuclear war breaks out while I'm out grabbing a pack of smokes.  Such a pain.

Dude...those things will kill you.

[YouTube video: The Sum of All Fears (6/9) Movie CLIP - Baltimore! (2002) HD]


The best Jack Ryan... Not the sexiest, but the best written.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Think I'll watch it tonight.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEVER APOLOGIZE TO A COP !!! They'll use it as an admission of guilt on the ticket. Happened to me twice.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone on Twitter said:

"He didn't blame Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, so we're making progress as a country. Go USA!"
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One time a cop pulled me over for running a stop sign. He said, "Didn't you see the stop sign?" I said, "Yeah, but I don't believe everything I read.""

~Steven Wright
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter if the world ends tomorrow, city gotta get paid
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of you guys are ok with "Nucular"? Doesn't seem to be that big of a deal in general.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorisSimon: NEVER APOLOGIZE TO A COP !!! They'll use it as an admission of guilt on the ticket. Happened to me twice.


I tried "I'm sorry... that you're an asshole." Didn't work for me either.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you that don't have a gallbladder, this will make sense. I was pulled over less than a mile from my house for going 40 in a 25 zone. Fortunately, the guy that pulled me over understood and followed me the rest of the way home to make sure I didn't speed. Made it to the toilet with about 3 nanoseconds to spare.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:  All "thermonuclear" weapons are fusion weapons.

They are so named because the reactants must be heated to a plasma hot enough for the Coulombic repulsion (i.e. nuclear electric charge) force to be overcome by thermal energy, allowing nuclei to come together.

Fission weapons are simply "nuclear weapons".

TMYK
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future interaction:

Me: hi officer.

Officer: have any weapons in the vehicle?

Me: HELL YEAH, I prepared for WWIII.

Officer: backs away slowly, calls for backup.

Me: WTF! That's a new type of fireworks show in the sky I've never seen.....static
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: How many of you guys are ok with "Nucular"? Doesn't seem to be that big of a deal in general.


It's a capital crime, and execution should be public.  See also "pasture-ized" vs. "Pastuerized".
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: [preview.redd.it image 525x701]


Distracted by eating a rotisserie chicken and entering another lane.
Lolz. That is 11/10 on the 'Murica scale
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: NeoCortex42: I always hate it when thermonuclear war breaks out while I'm out grabbing a pack of smokes.  Such a pain.

Dude...those things will kill you.


Plus, in case of tnw, they'll burn up all at once.
 
clovercat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I heard a story about how Air Force crew going out to their Titian missile silo in southern Arizona would usually drive near 100 mph in their government issue station wagon. One time a cop stopped the car and the scene turn into a standoff with one cop and his revolver against four crewman with M16s. The cop surrendered and the crew brought him into the base and literally they put him under a lamp for questioning.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A friend got a speeding ticket many years ago. He went to court and tried to plead insanity, telling the judge "your honor, I must have been crazy to be driving that fast". The judge was amused but fined him anyway.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He just wanted to play a nice game of chess.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skinink: "One time a cop pulled me over for running a stop sign. He said, "Didn't you see the stop sign?" I said, "Yeah, but I don't believe everything I read.""

~Steven Wright


I got pulled one for not coming to a complete exact stop at a stop sign. Cop says "You got a reason for running that sign?" I say "Yes sir, I actually do." Cop goes "...and what would that be? " I respond "Because I didn't see you sitting there."

You know how they say honesty is the best policy? That's just not true.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BorisSimon: NEVER APOLOGIZE TO A COP !!! They'll use it as an admission of guilt on the ticket. Happened to me twice.


I've always had good luck acting like Scooby Doo.  Acting confused and grumbling some non-specific response to every question:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do you know why I pulled you over?  Hurrmp?
Have you had anything to drink?  Huuuh?
Do you know how fast you were going?  Uhhhhhrrm?
 
GoldDude
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If his house has 5 foot thick reinforced concrete walls, lead lining, and it's own contained air supply then that would be a pretty good reason.
 
