(Twitter)   ♫ Now, if you're blue. And you don't know where to go to. Why don't you go where madness sits. Putin on the Blitz. ♫ Your Saturday Ukraine invasion thread   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boobies
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: Boobies


...can save the world.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Z is the new Swastika.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size



Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait until these threads are no longer necessary. Stay strong Ukraine.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're looking for majestic Ukranian Boobies, I can suggest
NSFW
https://eugeniadiordiychuk.com/
Eyvgenya Diordiychuk, a/k/a Jenya D, a/k/a Katie Fey in her early days.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html


What a batch of brain-washed nitwits.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: If you're looking for majestic Ukranian Boobies, I can suggest
NSFW
https://eugeniadiordiychuk.com/
Eyvgenya Diordiychuk, a/k/a Jenya D, a/k/a Katie Fey in her early days.


Ah, doing the lord's work.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html


"Olga, you can join us but...just stay in the back ok? Your gap can be seen from space"
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html

"Olga, you can join us but...just stay in the back ok? Your gap can be seen from space"


that the honeypot who turned all those GOPs, second from left?  The red state sparrow, Butina?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html


I thought "Aim for the slant" was racist.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html


farking traitors
farking Fox News is fifth column
fark all of you for breaking our relative stability for this insanity, death and chaos
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html


Comparing Russians to Nazis displays a startling degree of ignorance.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html


there were "Z" signs being waved all around yesterday's pro-Putin march in Belgrade
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They're not taking the weekend off?
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html


Gen Z would like a word
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bestest
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html

Comparing Russians to Nazis displays a startling degree of ignorance.


yanno.. I normally just ignore you and your schtick, but you should grab a mirror on this one
 
Dr. Nightmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

syrynxx: If you're looking for majestic Ukranian Boobies, I can suggest
NSFW
https://eugeniadiordiychuk.com/
Eyvgenya Diordiychuk, a/k/a Jenya D, a/k/a Katie Fey in her early days.


You're doing the Lord's work, sir.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was just about to ask if there was a thread with actual news updates and not just slap-fighting about if we should nuke the Kremlin.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html

Comparing Russians to Nazis displays a startling degree of ignorance.


If nothing else the nazis at least had fashion sense.
 
kidgenius
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html

farking traitors
farking Fox News is fifth column
fark all of you for breaking our relative stability for this insanity, death and chaos
[Fark user image image 850x848]


The Ukrainians just offed a traitor on one of the negotiating teams.  Seems some of our treasonous assholes in this country should fare at least a prison stay for the rest of their lives
 
scanman61
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html


Glad things turned out ok for Maria   Maybe we could get her to endorse a few of her US colleagues

/s
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html


s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html


WTF is with that decor? Looks like some marshmallow sex dungeon.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just give a bunch of A-10 pilots dual American and Ukrainian citizenships and send them in.  If Russia accuses the US of entering the war, we can just say no, they are fighting as Ukrainian citizens.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Bestest: Lucky LaRue: shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html

Comparing Russians to Nazis displays a startling degree of ignorance.

yanno.. I normally just ignore you and your schtick, but you should grab a mirror on this one


I mean, it might be the only topic he has any expertise on, being a fan of both things as he is.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I was just about to ask if there was a thread with actual news updates and not just slap-fighting about if we should nuke the Kremlin.


Really? Are you sure you're not looking for some Ram Ranch?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html


Those kids have the same acephalic Stockholm syndrome look about them that US College Republicans do.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yet ANOTHER Russian plane downed by Ukrainians today...That's like 3 today..

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1500136106561613831?cxt=HHwWjsC9pej1xtEpAAAA
 
indylaw
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html


fark those losers. I hope they get AIDS.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Comparing Russians to Nazis displays a startling degree of ignorance.


True...one's a national identity tied to language, culture, geography and polity whilst the other is a non-extant German political party from the 20th century.

Now facist ideaology and behaviour (including identity with & support for those) are a different matter.

\$0.02...
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html


At first I assumed it was Z for Zelenskyy. Which would be much better.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let's get this over with: NATO should send the A-10 which is better than the F-35 to establish a No Fly Zone using no force to not provoke the usage of nuclear weapons leading to millions dead which is better than the Russia occupying Ukraine or Baka-San's wife's vulva.

Good?

Ok, lets keep the comments to current events and go!
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

darkeyes: Just give a bunch of A-10 pilots dual American and Ukrainian citizenships and send them in.  If Russia accuses the US of entering the war, we can just say no, they are fighting as Ukrainian citizens.


Ok, you've given them pilots.  You realize Ukraine doesn't have A-10's right?  You'd have to supply them.  And the ammunition for them, since Ukraine isn't likely to have it on hand.
 
kidgenius
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Yet ANOTHER Russian plane downed by Ukrainians today...That's like 3 today..

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1500136106561613831?cxt=HHwWjsC9pej1xtEpAAAA


So far from what I've seen The Russian pilots are absolute chonks and their flight suits consist of a jacket and pants held up with suspenders.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

syrynxx: If you're looking for majestic Ukranian Boobies, I can suggest
NSFW
https://eugeniadiordiychuk.com/
Eyvgenya Diordiychuk, a/k/a Jenya D, a/k/a Katie Fey in her early days.


What is hosting that site, two aged hamsters scurrying on a bent wheel?
 
Zenith
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html


there's a Z in Nazi
just saying
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Lucky LaRue: shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html

Comparing Russians to Nazis displays a startling degree of ignorance.

If nothing else the nazis at least had fashion sense.


Dressing like a Boss!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Boobies


Boobies
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Saw this posted in the last 24 hours but haven't seen it here yet.  Hot, close-up rocket-on-helicopter action.

Not exactly NSFW, but beware flaming russian wreckage ensues after the jump:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7py-2H118BM
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lusiphur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html

Comparing Russians to Nazis displays a startling degree of ignorance.


No it doesn't. I'm Russian. Everything Russia is currently doing is incredibly similar to everything Hitler's Germany did. All they need to complete the transition is to start cranking out Ladas to give people to buy their support.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html

WTF is with that decor? Looks like some marshmallow sex dungeon.


That would be a great Weather Girls cover band name...As played by fat bearded guys in drag..
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

indylaw: shastacola: Z is the new Swastika.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]


Pro-Putin politicians and influencers wear clothes bearing the letter 'Z' seen on Russian military vehicles to show support for invasion of Ukraine


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10579901/Pro-Putin-politicians-influencers-wear-clothes-bearing-letter-Z.html

fark those losers. I hope they get AIDS.


OK, who opened the time portal so 12 year olds from the '80s could post?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Let's get this over with: NATO should send the A-10 which is better than the F-35 to establish a No Fly Zone using no force to not provoke the usage of nuclear weapons leading to millions dead which is better than the Russia occupying Ukraine or Baka-San's wife's vulva.

Good?

Ok, lets keep the comments to current events and go!


But what about the french toast recipes?
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Yet ANOTHER Russian plane downed by Ukrainians today...That's like 3 today..

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1500136106561613831?cxt=HHwWjsC9pej1xtEpAAAA


The pilot was captured? HTF can anyone survive that? Must have exploded after the crash.
 
