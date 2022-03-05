 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day is fester; as in: He denies most of the charges, but there are a few he fester   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, New Hampshire, word's use, verb meaning, Manchester, New Hampshire, Christopher Thompson, New Hampshire Union Leader, Romance languages, Foster's Daily Democrat  
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Subby should be nicer to his uncle.
 
Allivymar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gomez is hot, but I pine for Uncle Fester.
 
munko
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
so, anything that generates puss is a fester?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm glad to see one of the writers for "Big Bang Theory" has found work.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A fester is someone who fests.
An infester is someone who's so "in", they host fests.
A defester is a bouncer at the fest entrance.
Then there's the antifest, who host fest protest fests.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love puns but these headlines are like when you join a Facebook group for something you love and then a week later that very same group has driven you to hate said thing.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: you join a Facebook group


Well, there's your problem.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Eh, you've done better.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can someone please fire the mod who keeps greenlighting what I have to assume are their own submissions???  This is getting ridiculous.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah these are horrible and no I am not the submitter or modmin but have an innate need to participate in the cheesiness:
It's when you make a soup out of iron filings and mix it up. Fe-stir.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: I'm glad to see one of the writers for "Big Bang Theory" has found work.


*laugh track*
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trump-Putin lies travel fester round the world than the Truth can get its boots on the ground.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't know, I think somewon is procreating a ly-ianch up against these type of headlines judging by the comments and headline votes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Allivymar: Gomez is hot, but I pine for Uncle Fester.


That Julia Raul is one Hell of a babe.

No, wait. Raul Julia.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
True Confession:  Sometimes I mistake Raul Julia for Christopher Lloyd, but he's great too.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fester? I barely even know her!
 
genner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


This is one crime we should fes' ter.
 
