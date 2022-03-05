 Skip to content
(WESA Pittsburgh)   Want to help Ukraine? Eat lots and lots of pierogi   (wesa.fm) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pierogis are Polish. But in this case I think my Polish ancestors would let it pass.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

How could I eat something like this. Pierogis ar so cute.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do potstickers or gyoza count?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/ukraine-airbnb-donations-cec/index.html
 
indylaw
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Take the religion. Leave the pierogi.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whenever I get perogies they are from a local restaurant, how would that support Ukraine?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Pierogis are Polish. But in this case I think my Polish ancestors would let it pass.


Yeah, I think we can manage.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Pierogis are Polish. But in this case I think my Polish ancestors would let it pass.


Why would you be surprised that different counties near each other have their own takes on the same foods?
I live in Pittsburgh, and i can get a handful of kinds of perogies (with different spellings) every week, usually at churches. Nothing beats homemade by grandma's.
https://www.theblackpeppercorn.com/traditional-ukrainian-pierogies/
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: bostonguy: Pierogis are Polish. But in this case I think my Polish ancestors would let it pass.

Yeah, I think we can manage.


(username checks out)
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Pierogis are Polish. But in this case I think my Polish ancestors would let it pass.


who knows, TFA only mentions pierogs multiple times. I was expecting vareniks, but here we are. eh, maybe they went with the much more well-known word?

whither_apophis: Do potstickers or gyoza count?


yes, yes they do. plus vareniki are more delicate than pierogi and a smaller size - so, much more akin to those.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
also there should really be a Bob the Angry Flower about how pierogi is already plural
 
