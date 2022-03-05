 Skip to content
(AP News)   Ceasefire effort ceased by fire   (apnews.com) divider line
58
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the shock of no one at all
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is my shocked face.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Putin lying?

Gasp!!!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
More of a reloading pause.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They had a good run.
 
Northern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Putin has been shelling civilians including hospitals, schools, and residential buildings for many years especially in Syria.
He's a monster and needs to be removed from power.  If this means slaughtering his army and tanking the Russian economy then so be it.  Partial sanctions on wealthy individuals isn't enough.  Time to stop coddling the Hitler wannabe.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: More of a reloading pause.


About to say, they must have found another box of ammo.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Russia wants a caravan of people out in the open so they can drop cluster bombs on them.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's Russia 101. They routinely shell evacuation routes (See ilovaisk in 2014). When they can't win in a stand up battle, they inflict maximum humanitarian damage to demoralize the populace and leadership into surrendering.
This is your daily reminder of a simple fact:
Putin is a dick.
/Csb - here in Wisconsin, Lakefront Brewery is putting out a limited run to benefit Ukraine.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Very solid beer!
End CSB
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, Russian promises are worth about a ruble.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Russians are shelling the evacuation lines they just agreed to leave alone so civilians could escape the country.

They set the trap and sprung it. Russia is choosing ethnic cleansing over forced relocation.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I literally can't imagine having to beg your invader to allow senior citizens and children to escape before the invaders bomb their homes. That's not a humiliation I have ever contemplated. JFC.

That french whore has to go.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Northern: Putin has been shelling civilians including hospitals, schools, and residential buildings for many years especially in Syria.
He's a monster and needs to be removed from power.  If this means slaughtering his army and tanking the Russian economy then so be it.  Partial sanctions on wealthy individuals isn't enough.  Time to stop coddling the Hitler wannabe.


Yep. I had sympathy for the conscripts, but once they started targeting civilians, that went bye bye.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Yeah, Russian promises are worth about a ruble.


Ruble. Rubble.  Heh.

OK. People dying.  Maybe not the best joke.
 
stevecore
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wish there was just 1 morally competent Russian art soldier that knows what is happening and he pulls out his pistol and kills every officer doing this
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Aleppo v 2.0
 
Reverend J
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

starsrift: I literally can't imagine having to beg your invader to allow senior citizens and children to escape before the invaders bomb their homes. That's not a humiliation I have ever contemplated. JFC.

That french whore has to go.


Don't disparage French whores like that!
 
stevecore
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At this point... how will Russia ever survive?  Multiple war crimes. UN will never take them seriously. Keep the sanctions on forever. Ultimately it hurts the people. Putin needs a slow painful death but I feel like he will off himself or die of natural causes first.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"and Ukrainian officials blamed Russian shelling for blocking the promised safe passage"

Duh, they do this every farking time.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Rule number 1:

Never trust Russia.

Ever.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Reverend J: starsrift: I literally can't imagine having to beg your invader to allow senior citizens and children to escape before the invaders bomb their homes. That's not a humiliation I have ever contemplated. JFC.

That french whore has to go.

Don't disparage French whores like that!


Les putin?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You know, one person that works on Putin's security detail could become the most celebrated person in the world. No more worrying about getting to work on time, no more worrying about paying the rent, no more worrying about *if they're going to get laid on Friday night.

Unless they enjoy the paper on their paychecks being worth more than the amount written on them.

Just a thought.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Northern: Putin has been shelling civilians including hospitals, schools, and residential buildings for many years especially in Syria.
He's a monster and needs to be removed from power.  If this means slaughtering his army and tanking the Russian economy then so be it.  Partial sanctions on wealthy individuals isn't enough.  Time to stop coddling the Hitler wannabe.

Yep. I had sympathy for the conscripts, but once they started targeting civilians, that went bye bye.


Every army has every type of person, from those just trying to get through, those who feel it's some sort of duty to obey, to psychopaths.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The allies need to start pressuring aholes sitting on the sanction sidelines. Israel's excuses to not sanction Russia are weak and pathetic. South Korea did do some sanctions but are minimal export bans. Their banking system needs to get into this. They want the US to protect them from China and the Norks? Maybe they should be of some more help here then. Mexico has a long history of neutrality, which makes their non participation on sanctions less hypocritical than the two previous aholes. But if the Swiss could step up, Mexico can too... even if it is with some minimal sanctions.

Then, there's the allies that can help ease the pain on the EU and US for putting on sanctions. If Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States want the USA to keep them safe from Iran, they better ignore whatever oil/gas output deals they have with Russia and help lower energy prices.

Lastly... find some foreign bank that's already helping Russians circumvent sanctions and make an example of it. It won't stop some other aholes from stepping up but they'll demand more compensation for the risk.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: You know, one person that works on Putin's security detail could become the most celebrated person in the world. No more worrying about getting to work on time, no more worrying about paying the rent, no more worrying about *if they're going to get laid on Friday night.

Unless they enjoy the paper on their paychecks being worth more than the amount written on them.

Just a thought.


Despite their situation, they probably really enjoy being alive, though.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was just a ploy by Putin.  Maybe it's regrettable because it would have benefited Ukraine more than Russia, but it was never a legitimate ceasefire from Russia in the first place.

After all, if Russia REALLY wants a ceasefire, they just have to back the fark off.  Ukraine's not going to pursue into Russian territory.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lets see how the traitors among us try to 'whatabout' this one..

Hey guyz... member that time the USA promised refugees they could leave via this corridor, then they bombed it... tee hee... member? I member.

Go on, cowards, do your worst.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The allies need to start pressuring aholes sitting on the sanction sidelines. Israel's excuses to not sanction Russia are weak and pathetic. South Korea did do some sanctions but are minimal export bans. Their banking system needs to get into this. They want the US to protect them from China and the Norks? Maybe they should be of some more help here then. Mexico has a long history of neutrality, which makes their non participation on sanctions less hypocritical than the two previous aholes. But if the Swiss could step up, Mexico can too... even if it is with some minimal sanctions.

Then, there's the allies that can help ease the pain on the EU and US for putting on sanctions. If Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States want the USA to keep them safe from Iran, they better ignore whatever oil/gas output deals they have with Russia and help lower energy prices.

Lastly... find some foreign bank that's already helping Russians circumvent sanctions and make an example of it. It won't stop some other aholes from stepping up but they'll demand more compensation for the risk.


How's the weather in fantasy land?
 
Zenith
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So there you go. they're lying sacks of shiat and won't be honest in any negotiations further down the line.
 
buntz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: Lets see how the traitors among us try to 'whatabout' this one..

Hey guyz... member that time the USA promised refugees they could leave via this corridor, then they bombed it... tee hee... member? I member.

Go on, cowards, do your worst.


I see no problem with complaining about the US and it's 'adventures' around the world.  However, that can wait until the immediate and obviously worse problem is resolved.  The US might have invaded Iraq and Afghanistan for shiats & giggles (& private profits), but they didn't do so threatening nuclear war if anyone tried to oppose them.  You can argue the US had a reckless disregard for civilian life, but they didn't deliberately target civilians.

Putin's escalated things by an order of magnitude.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: stoli n coke: You know, one person that works on Putin's security detail could become the most celebrated person in the world. No more worrying about getting to work on time, no more worrying about paying the rent, no more worrying about *if they're going to get laid on Friday night.

Unless they enjoy the paper on their paychecks being worth more than the amount written on them.

Just a thought.

Despite their situation, they probably really enjoy being alive, though.


Who would stop them?

The worst question loyalists can ask is "So, did any of you guys get paid yet?"
 
v2micca
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Northern: Putin has been shelling civilians including hospitals, schools, and residential buildings for many years especially in Syria.
He's a monster and needs to be removed from power.  If this means slaughtering his army and tanking the Russian economy then so be it.  Partial sanctions on wealthy individuals isn't enough.  Time to stop coddling the Hitler wannabe.


It's not about codling him. It's about limiting his power in a way that doesn't provoke him to start a Nuclear War.  It's sucks, but as long as Russia maintains one of the largest Nuclear arsenals in the world, we have to play it safe with the rabid dog that has his finger on the trigger.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: kbronsito: The allies need to start pressuring aholes sitting on the sanction sidelines. Israel's excuses to not sanction Russia are weak and pathetic. South Korea did do some sanctions but are minimal export bans. Their banking system needs to get into this. They want the US to protect them from China and the Norks? Maybe they should be of some more help here then. Mexico has a long history of neutrality, which makes their non participation on sanctions less hypocritical than the two previous aholes. But if the Swiss could step up, Mexico can too... even if it is with some minimal sanctions.

Then, there's the allies that can help ease the pain on the EU and US for putting on sanctions. If Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States want the USA to keep them safe from Iran, they better ignore whatever oil/gas output deals they have with Russia and help lower energy prices.

Lastly... find some foreign bank that's already helping Russians circumvent sanctions and make an example of it. It won't stop some other aholes from stepping up but they'll demand more compensation for the risk.

How's the weather in fantasy land?


Amazing. Like all the time.  How else would it be?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some here were sympathetic to the soldiers. How's that workin' out? Russian soldiers and the populace will not rise against their leadership but will gladly rape and murder their neighbors, that's how Russians roll.
 
ComradeIvan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My friends, is greatest, most humanitarian special military operation in world. Never before have anyone allowed children and babushka to dodge bombs. Russia never want to hurt Ukraine people. That is why we make war them. Do not want to hurt them in any way.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stevecore: I wish there was just 1 morally competent Russian art soldier that knows what is happening and he pulls out his pistol and kills every officer doing this


I felt the same about Trump's reign.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

v2micca: Northern: Putin has been shelling civilians including hospitals, schools, and residential buildings for many years especially in Syria.
He's a monster and needs to be removed from power.  If this means slaughtering his army and tanking the Russian economy then so be it.  Partial sanctions on wealthy individuals isn't enough.  Time to stop coddling the Hitler wannabe.

It's not about codling him. It's about limiting his power in a way that doesn't provoke him to start a Nuclear War.  It's sucks, but as long as Russia maintains one of the largest Nuclear arsenals in the world, we have to play it safe with the rabid dog that has his finger on the trigger.


Or someone just shoot putin.  It may take a while but the guy does go out in the open
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: To the shock of no one at all


Not at all. It's being reported that's a typical Russian move witnessed in other conflicts, too.
 
anfrind
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: stoli n coke: You know, one person that works on Putin's security detail could become the most celebrated person in the world. No more worrying about getting to work on time, no more worrying about paying the rent, no more worrying about *if they're going to get laid on Friday night.

Unless they enjoy the paper on their paychecks being worth more than the amount written on them.

Just a thought.

Despite their situation, they probably really enjoy being alive, though.


There are a lot of people who, to borrow a phrase from the movie "Atilla", would enter Hell laughing if they could send Putin there first.  Whether or not any of them work in his security detail or otherwise have close access to him is an open question.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am most pacifist liberal all my life, but all story have two sides.

Some of so-called civilians probably present at previous struggles for liberation of Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk. Also, some elderly appearing persons were actually spies for CIA, NATO, UNICEF, and Clinton Foundation.

 . So I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stevecore: At this point... how will Russia ever survive?  Multiple war crimes. UN will never take them seriously. Keep the sanctions on forever. Ultimately it hurts the people. Putin needs a slow painful death but I feel like he will off himself or die of natural causes first.


They will survive because it will be blamed on Putin after he is offed/dead.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Northern: Putin has been shelling civilians including hospitals, schools, and residential buildings for many years especially in Syria.
He's a monster and needs to be removed from power.  If this means slaughtering his army and tanking the Russian economy then so be it.  Partial sanctions on wealthy individuals isn't enough.  Time to stop coddling the Hitler wannabe.


The only way this happens is through a global conflict that counts casualties in billions. And yet, it may be the only move left.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I liked the cut of another farker's jib: $1b and lifted sanctions to the first person with Putin's scalp.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

outtatowner: it may be the only move left.


Because everyone's so afraid of one man, or agrees with him and wants to participate in extracting money from the economy at the cost of mass suffering and outright slaughter.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: I liked the cut of another farker's jib: $1b and lifted sanctions to the first person with Putin's scalp.


To the next of king you mean
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There needs to be confiscation of their assets and deportation. Round them all up and send them back to their shiathole.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Putin is a dog and the world is saying "Do you want to got for a walk on the beach?  With dinner? Squirrel!"
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not surprised, but profoundly horrified and disappointed.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I am most pacifist liberal all my life, but all story have two sides.

Some of so-called civilians probably present at previous struggles for liberation of Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk. Also, some elderly appearing persons were actually spies for CIA, NATO, UNICEF, and Clinton Foundation.


Not sure if sarcasm or Russian bot...
 
