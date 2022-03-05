 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Bomb Squad: WooHoo we get to blow something up. Historians: Now wait just a minute. Bomb Squad: Okay we'll just blow it up a little   (ajc.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Bomb squad, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, Civil war, War, unexploded Civil War parrot shell  
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
... in case anyone was wondering how long Germany is going to continue to find unexploded ordnance.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cobb police ..... said "they would love nothing more than to preserve this piece of history, however there is no way to safely render it without counter charging it."

They don't care at all about making it inert.  They're pissed off they don't get to make "big bang boom boom" in the back parking lot.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kennesaw mounts is actually a great place to go hiking. The view of Atlanta from the top is spectacular! It isn't difficult, and most of the path is shaded by trees. Having done it myself, I definitely recommend it.

Just watch out for 160 year-old exploded ordnance, I guess.
 
cefm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's inherently dangerous unexploded ordnance. Anyone who can't understand that is stupid beyond belief. There's no way to render it safe it has to be disposed of.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Love Bomb Baby
Youtube XAZbhJpFiNY
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: ... in case anyone was wondering how long Germany is going to continue to find unexploded ordnance.


Considering they had two World Wars there, and a lot more ordinance, it'll be even longer than that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Destructive and illegal looters from Facebook offer to help scientists and law enforcement.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also, file photo of Bronx bomber munitions w/ Kenesaw Mountain Landis.
baseballhall.orgView Full Size
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cefm: It's inherently dangerous unexploded ordnance. Anyone who can't understand that is stupid beyond belief. There's no way to render it safe it has to be disposed of.


Know how I know you didn't read the article?
 
