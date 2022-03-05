 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Look, smothered cheese fries are delicious but they are NOT invading Ukraine
26
    More: Facepalm, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukrainian people, Russian President Vladimir Putin, chain of restaurants, Facebook page, restaurant's tweet, Le Roy Jucep  
26 Comments
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fact that we're now used to there being so many stupid people, it kind of takes the extra zing out of stories like this anymore.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is how badly they butcher French
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well maybe if the guy in the picture wasn't wearing a RED shirt...
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Chili-cheese fries are better anyway.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Chili-cheese fries are better anyway.


Boooo!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But how does poutine taste on a Ritz?
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fries demand one thing. Salt. Everything else turns them into a component of garbage plate.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's what those hosers want you to believe, eh?
 
IAmRight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Chili-cheese fries are better anyway.


Both are garbage compared to asada fries.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: Fries demand one thing. Salt. Everything else turns them into a component of garbage plate.


I mean you're not wrong and now I want to try a hot dog poutine garbage plate
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IAmRight: bloobeary: Chili-cheese fries are better anyway.

Both are garbage compared to asada fries.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Keep believing that mon ami
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
America has you beat yet again, Canada.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I Swear I'll Jump: Fries demand one thing. Salt. Everything else turns them into a component of garbage plate.

I mean you're not wrong and now I want to try a hot dog poutine garbage plate


Well, if you want a recorded record of the post-dinner puke, I'll have to wake Grumpy up.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just call him Putaine.  Problem solved.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You decided not to call them Freedom Fries and just look what happened!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: The fact that we're now used to there being so many stupid people, it kind of takes the extra zing out of stories like this anymore.


George Carlin Stupid People
Youtube 8rh6qqsmxNs
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Just call him Putaine.  Problem solved.


It's pronounced Du-KAY.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: garbage plate


Oh lord go to Springfield Illinois and order a horseshoe.  You get to choose the meat.
Smothered on top are enough fries to give you Type 2 smothered in some powder-reconstituted cheese-a-like and a piece of bread.  I couldn't finish a pony shoe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, nostalgia.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/I guess they're having a "Jerry Lewis" moment. Maybe they'll have to rename it for the interim.
//I dunno,......frites de fraternité.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ComaToast: You decided not to call them Freedom Fries and just look what happened!


Fraternité Frites. 10% of proceeds to the Ukrainian Red Cross.  He'll be richer than an oligarch.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People who make threats like that are usually the dumbest of all.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Look a restaurant needs to get free publicity. How can we use current events to do that?   Shameless.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll take Things That Never Happened for 400, Alex. Free advertising is usually stupid advertising.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I want a hamburger, no, a cheeseburger. I want a hot dog. I want a milkshake. I want poutine.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Poutine is fine, but if there was a guided tour for HSPs I'd be motivated to visit Australia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
