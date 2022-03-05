 Skip to content
(Fark)   Food, music, Mardi Gras, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Feb 24-March 2 Salty Edition   (fark.com) divider line
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1274

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So I finally got my three-week Reuben sandwich. And it definitely should have been less than that, because I didn't read the directions very well. As it turns out, when using a thinner piece of meat, you should leave it in the brine for less time (gee, who'da thunk?). I went back and re-did the calculator and it turned out that the 1" thick roast I was brining should have been done in about 39 hours or so. I went... slightly over that.

So yeah, ssssssalty. I mean, like you'd think this cow lived in the ocean with Sebastian the crab and helped find Nemo. This beef was saltier than a drunken sailor who just had a drink spilled on him by an Army guy. This meat was such a dead 7 on the pH scale I'm not sure it would have registered if I had dropped it in a vat of sulfuric acid. Benvenuto Cellini showed up and wanted to sculpt it. I poured out the leftover broth and the Mormons who came by with religious tracts decided their voyage was at an end and built a city next to the puddle.

All in all, the Reuben wasn't bad, but I felt the work involved didn't justify doing it again. I decided that maybe curing my own meat wasn't something I was cut out for, until today when I went to the store and saw that cured and ready-to-cook corned beef flat end roasts were $9.69/lb. So I'll be trying again this weekend.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and how much salt you can handle.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
10/11 like and subscribe
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was about to ace the easy quiz, when all of a sudden. #10 was the one article I didn't read this week. I guessed wrong. CURSE YOU, QUIZ MASTERS!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I was about to ace the easy quiz, when all of a sudden. #10 was the one article I didn't read this week. I guessed wrong. CURSE YOU, QUIZ MASTERS!


Don't get salty with me.
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hearts ans e-dollars.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ya know, you can simmer that in water and change the water a few times to cure the worst of the saltiness.
/voice of experience
 
