 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Boulder)   Putin is reportedly gearing up to 'bombard Ukrainian cities into submission,' which could inflict a staggering number of civilian casualties not seen since WWII   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
71
    More: Followup, Russia, NATO officials, senior western intelligence official, heavier weapons, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Ukraine, Russian armed forces, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken  
•       •       •

414 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 Mar 2022 at 3:05 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is a disaster.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And as Hitler found out bombing civilians depletes resources with literally nothing to show for it, hardens the population in resolve and gives the Ukraine military time to regroup. And in this case will further isolate Russia from the world. Worst move Vlad. More failure. Much suckage.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not seen in Europe since WW2.

What is the estimate for the civilian death toll in Iraq?

Well over 100k right?

/not that america being wrong is an excuse for Putin to be a war criminal
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: Not seen in Europe since WW2.

What is the estimate for the civilian death toll in Iraq?

Well over 100k right?

/not that america being wrong is an excuse for Putin to be a war criminal


And while we were wrong in that war... we did not specifically target civilians because "fark them that's why."

Putin is approaching a genocidal mindset here.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

powhound: And as Hitler found out bombing civilians depletes resources with literally nothing to show for it....


Fewer civilians.

:(
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We fire-bombed Dresden.  We nuked Hiroshima and Nagasaki.  Russia has basically two cities and a bunch of mosquitos.  Push it, Putler.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Want to know what Ukraine will soon look like? Look at Syria. Another Putin production.
He's not going to stop until they turn the country over to him or he destroys it.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk can send his Boring company equipment in to dig bomb shelters in a hurry, right?

/wrong
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why won't someone just assassinate him?
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: powhound: And as Hitler found out bombing civilians depletes resources with literally nothing to show for it....

Fewer civilians.

:(


That's going to happen regardless. It's sad. But if you have a magic answer to prevent that let us know. Hell, you or I could be in that situation.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As long as we don't have to be afraid of war until he marches into Poland, it's all good.

What will people's excuse be then?
 
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
C'mon England and Europe, get involved so we can.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Why won't someone just assassinate him?


Unlikely until Russia's oligarchs pick a successor for the big chair.  The end of a dictatorship is always a mess because there are no rules for a transfer of power.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We should invade Russia via Alaska. Vova complains, we dick/clit slap him and tell him to suck it.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not sure about the long-term strategy for controlling Ukraine. For at least the next decade, any Russian there won't be able to turn their back on a Ukrainian without being hit in the back of the head with a brick or closest solid object.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He could close in on Stalin's record, if you include Russians who died from COVID while he pretended it didn't exist there.   As with Stalin, we will never know how many Putin's regime really killed.
 
Theeng
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: As long as we don't have to be afraid of war until he marches into Poland, it's all good.

What will people's excuse be then?


Avoiding the collapse of human civilization via nuclear war seems like a good reason.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gun Drive for Ukraine?

C'mon American gun owners. Stop talking big about fighting tyranny and waving your dicks around and start collecting and shipping guns to Ukraine. There's almost 400 million guns in the USA. There's 41.6 million Ukrainians. Donating only one gun in 20, or 5% of American forearms would provide 20 million guns for the people of Ukraine to resist the Russians. A mere 5% of your collected bullet hoard could carry them through with plenty left to make the Russians think twice before trying it again.

DO IT.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's what he's been trying to do for the last 9 days, but Ukrainians are tougher and better prepared than he was led to believe.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
they haven't been SEEN since WWII because they DIED

/ew pharking asshole
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Stephen_Falken: Why won't someone just assassinate him?

Unlikely until Russia's oligarchs pick a successor for the big chair.  The end of a dictatorship is always a mess because there are no rules for a transfer of power.


You think oligarchs are the power behind the throne.

Don't recall the ones he had imprisoned and their assets seized.
They do what he says or they get the Novichok / Polonium treatment.
The KGB is running Russia now.
 
laxspanker13
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just farking go nuclear winter already. Starting to feel like a Christian with all this waiting for the world to end.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Gun Drive for Ukraine?

C'mon American gun owners. Stop talking big about fighting tyranny and waving your dicks around and start collecting and shipping guns to Ukraine. There's almost 400 million guns in the USA. There's 41.6 million Ukrainians. Donating only one gun in 20, or 5% of American forearms would provide 20 million guns for the people of Ukraine to resist the Russians. A mere 5% of your collected bullet hoard could carry them through with plenty left to make the Russians think twice before trying it again.

DO IT.


Possible, and probably laudable, but I think they'd literally have to pass legislation to make that idea legal. Again, I'm not sure, but I think in the 1980's they made what you're talking about illegal.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: As long as we don't have to be afraid of war until he marches into Poland, it's all good.

What will people's excuse be then?


Just curious; are you bankrolling this little Poland expedition? Because the last I checked, it's gonna take a few wheel barrows of rubles per soldier to make that happen.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: As long as we don't have to be afraid of war until he marches into Poland, it's all good.

What will people's excuse be then?


I don't know, b<t I'm hoping it's craven!

/No points if it's "Pitin has nukes...still."
 
IlGreven
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

powhound: And as Hitler found out bombing civilians depletes resources with literally nothing to show for it, hardens the population in resolve and gives the Ukraine military time to regroup. And in this case will further isolate Russia from the world. Worst move Vlad. More failure. Much suckage.


...I'm sure the Ukrainians who die from the airstrikes will appreciate how bad a move this is...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Republicans love this guy, why?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think this is where the INF nukes come in to the performance
 
mistahtom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
1) Bomb people out of their country

2) Conscript anti-war protesters there as cannon fodder and to build make-shift prison colonies.

3) Build work/death camps for POWs, dissenters, and "undesirables."
 
Juc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On the bright side his logistics are absolute shiat right now so it's going to take a while to get the artillery to flatten the cities.
The land is going to be pretty muddy for a month or so yet.
Ukraine has a little time before it gets real real bad.

Russia is going to pay dearly for this though. I'm pretty sure Ukrainians can see there's basically no option but to fight like a cornered animal, and to get everybody possible away as far as possible.

I hope we can get them enough stuff so that they can wreck that arty before it's able to get real genocidal though.
I'm perusing all my elected officials to do more.

I should email the Ukranian society and see if they need shiat to help the refugees that are bound to come here now that I think of it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trik: Bonzo_1116: Stephen_Falken: Why won't someone just assassinate him?

Unlikely until Russia's oligarchs pick a successor for the big chair.  The end of a dictatorship is always a mess because there are no rules for a transfer of power.

You think oligarchs are the power behind the throne.

Don't recall the ones he had imprisoned and their assets seized.
They do what he says or they get the Novichok / Polonium treatment.
The KGB is running Russia now.


Well if that's the case Putin is a dead man. They don't brook much risk, and eliminate any loose ends. If that's the case Vlad has no out and he should probably be considered a walking dead man trying desperately to avoid the people that will be sent to off him. Ides of March indeed. The KGB had a fine reputation (aka "the Soviet method") for eliminating risky politicians and agents. The Stasi took it to the next level though, to be fair.

The good news is he will never be allowed to launch nukes. The KGB will ensure that if he gives that order he'll be killed by an assassin, and the launch order will be lost. Then they'll praise him and find the replacement.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
glad we've got a reliable source like the... uhh... daily boulder to help us through this
 
Trik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans love this guy, why?


Because trump is his dick sheath.
 
Goimir
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: As long as we don't have to be afraid of war until he marches into Poland, it's all good.

What will people's excuse be then?


The powers that be will find some way of weaseling out of Article V by saying Poland provoked it.

Nothing will happen until Russia invades Germany.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: They don't brook much risk, and eliminate any loose ends


How much brook do they risk? Not much!
 
Trik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Trik: Bonzo_1116: Stephen_Falken: Why won't someone just assassinate him?

Unlikely until Russia's oligarchs pick a successor for the big chair.  The end of a dictatorship is always a mess because there are no rules for a transfer of power.

You think oligarchs are the power behind the throne.

Don't recall the ones he had imprisoned and their assets seized.
They do what he says or they get the Novichok / Polonium treatment.
The KGB is running Russia now.

Well if that's the case Putin is a dead man. They don't brook much risk, and eliminate any loose ends. If that's the case Vlad has no out and he should probably be considered a walking dead man trying desperately to avoid the people that will be sent to off him. Ides of March indeed. The KGB had a fine reputation (aka "the Soviet method") for eliminating risky politicians and agents. The Stasi took it to the next level though, to be fair.

The good news is he will never be allowed to launch nukes. The KGB will ensure that if he gives that order he'll be killed by an assassin, and the launch order will be lost. Then they'll praise him and find the replacement.


Putin is KGB, he like the rest of them want the USSR restored.
More people to exploit and terrorize.
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murkanen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
powhound:

But if you have a magic answer to prevent that let us know.

The answer is to get NATO off its gargantuan ass.  Unfortunately, a not insignificant number of people are so scared of what might happen if someone opposes Putin that they're openly advocating allowing him to burn Europe to ash country by country.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is what the Germans did to Poland in 1940:

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what the allies did to Germany 5 years later:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Vlad, bubby, do you really want to play that game?
This time, it won't take 5 years to annihalate the aggressor, it'll take less than 5 weeks, maybe just 5 days.
And yes, you will end up in a ditch, covered in petrol, on fire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans love this guy, why?


Doesn't the U.S. excel at bombing cities into submission, blowing up weddings and funerals, that kind of thing
Here we go, something like 1,000 civilians a year:
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/sep/07/us-airstrikes-killed-at-least-22000-civilians-since-911-analysis-finds
Republicans are OK with that, I can see why they'd be OK with Russia bombarding Ukraine
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trik: C'mon England and Europe, get involved so we can.


I'd like to see Canada say farkit, declare a no-fly zone, and send military support to enforce it. Is Putin really going to attack the Vancouver area that's full of Chinese nationals as retaliation?
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: And yes, you will end up in a ditch, covered in petrol, on fire.


I'd drive a stake through his heart and cut his head off.
That's how you destroy monsters.
And considering his name...
 
Dhusk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Trik: C'mon England and Europe, get involved so we can.


That's an incredibly stupid sentiment.  Want the casualties to escalate from thousands to literally tens of millions overnight?  Because poking the crazy guy with 10,000 nukes with a real threat is how you do that.

Nato countries have to stay out of this unless directly attacked.  No one is going to help Ukraine if nukes start flying between the major powers. It sucks, but it's up to non-Nato countries to take up the slack here,.
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

powhound: educated: powhound: And as Hitler found out bombing civilians depletes resources with literally nothing to show for it....

Fewer civilians.

:(

That's going to happen regardless. It's sad. But if you have a magic answer to prevent that let us know. Hell, you or I could be in that situation.


$1B tax free in hard currency and the lifting of sanctions to the first Russian to put a long knife in Putin (or offer him a nice cup of tea, I'm not going to be particular about the method of action). I know, we don't support assassination officially, policies can be adjusted or exceptions made. They guy threatening to start WW3 seems like one of those times.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Vlad, bubby, do you really want to play that game?


Putain has made it clear that he doesn't give one solitary fark about the Russian people outside of the billionaire criminals in his inner circle.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dhusk: Trik: C'mon England and Europe, get involved so we can.

That's an incredibly stupid sentiment.  Want the casualties to escalate from thousands to literally tens of millions overnight?  Because poking the crazy guy with 10,000 nukes with a real threat is how you do that.

Nato countries have to stay out of this unless directly attacked.  No one is going to help Ukraine if nukes start flying between the major powers. It sucks, but it's up to non-Nato countries to take up the slack here,.


Case in point.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Goimir: Gyrfalcon: As long as we don't have to be afraid of war until he marches into Poland, it's all good.

What will people's excuse be then?

The powers that be will find some way of weaseling out of Article V by saying Poland provoked it.

Nothing will happen until Russia invades Germany.


Never happen. Much more likely is that he invades the Baltic States (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia) to further reclaim the USSR. Probably on flimsy claims that they're interfering in Ukraine and made themselves part of the war. Or some such equally fabricated story.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Murkanen: powhound:

But if you have a magic answer to prevent that let us know.

The answer is to get NATO off its gargantuan ass.  Unfortunately, a not insignificant number of people are so scared of what might happen if someone opposes Putin that they're openly advocating allowing him to burn Europe to ash country by country.


Just curious, how is Vova going to pay for his expanding war? VISA, LOL? How is he going to feed his armies? You don't know what you are talking about, in other words.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.