(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Not sure if "That's a BINGO", "the aristocrats", or "golf clap" is the appropriate response in this situation   (abc7.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gotta wonder how many cops are drug addicts
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

"Gol-Lee!"
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chief Balderrama says it's tough to see this happen with any officer. "They're still human beings and in this case, it may be a situation where he actually has a dependency on a drug," he said.

he says without a hint of self awareness or irony
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "..."I anticipate that Sgt. Dinnell will be hopefully turning himself in and that he will be booked into the Fresno County Jail," said Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Sondergaard Smittcamp. "He'll be treated like any other criminal suspect..."

"He will be allowed a call to his mother and a glass of orange juice."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aristo,crash?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hat trick?
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to subby

ohhh, my groin
Youtube 4WySNrIV--A
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't do what Donnie Dinnell does.
 
Valter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How do you steal illegal drugs? And then use those drugs? And then drive your car after having used the drugs?

Seems like a horrible idea.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Gotta wonder how many cops are drug addicts


Not as many as you'd figure, as tests are a thing most places.  That was the surprising part about the headline - it's normally, "X police person charges with stealing drugs, SELLING them, etc."
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is meth and fentanyl the new "speedball"?

Im not sure why you'd want to mix them.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Gotta wonder how many cops are drug addicts


I'd say more are alcoholics than anything.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You never ever hear someone named Donnie doing something good
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maudibjr: You never ever hear someone named Donnie doing something good


Don't do what Donnie Don't does
 
maxwellton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All in a day's work!
 
