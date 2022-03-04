 Skip to content
I sleep in a tower once every two weeks. It's my fort night
31
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a old strapped silo made into looking like a light house. Actually kind of well done.

But up in NY those upper rooms with just the concrete between you and the winter are probably going to be pretty damn cold.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow! I love that! I would hate the spiral staircase forever and always, but wow! The best thing for me would be to become a dear friend/houseguest of the new owner. I don't think I could do Winter, there.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank You For Not Smoking.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a very cool place!!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ubisoft has the strangest boner
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move it a few hundred miles south and keep that price. Not great, not bad.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Ubisoft has the strangest boner


I hear when you climb to the top of that house you can clearly see every meth houses, walmarts and other places to fight a dozen guys one at a time.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cat does that -- he sleeps in a box of greasy shop rags on top of a 55 .gal barrel in the garage -- man, I'd love to buy him a special cat bed but he seems pleased where he's at.

I wanted to bring him in last night, but he was so comfy & sleepy in his little fort, I let him be.

And of course he came in and stuck his butt in my face this morning, demanding breakfast & scritches -- just as a f*ck you & thank you very much, I'm sure.

I gave him breakfast & scritches.  :)
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I drive to my old hometown I see abandoned concrete silos and I've always been tempted to buy the chunk of property  the biggest ones are on and then turn them into biatchin' mage towers. But then I remember how much I hate climbing stairs.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, I do need somewhere to play out my depraved Rapunzel fantasies, so, I'll take it.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Every time I drive to my old hometown I see abandoned concrete silos and I've always been tempted to buy the chunk of property  the biggest ones are on and then turn them into biatchin' mage towers. But then I remember how much I hate climbing stairs.


Levitate is like a level 2 spell dude.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ooh, it has an angry dome!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
togaman2k [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My kindergartener thankfully does not know what Fortnite is. All his friends at school talk about how much fun it is to play and he comes home telling us how much fun he has when we have a "fort night" and build a family pillow fort.

The kids haven't gone into enough detail with each other for him to realize he is not actually talking about the same things. It is the cutest thing ever.

/"Fort Night" is much more fun than "Fortnite"
//And he doesn't know the stupid kid dances
///Threeeeeeee
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This place is visible from I-10 as you enter New Orleans from the east.
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is where I got married (the first time), outside Franklinton, Louisiana. Spent the night there, just the two of us.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't like it when a Zillow link has nothing to mock. I mean I would not live there but it's only because of the location and that spiraling stairs, I do not like those one bit. The decor is not to my taste but I do not hate it, but if I could afford the place then I could probably afford to change it.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It looks like a nice place for a young family with a lot of kids to visit, but I wouldn't want to live there.

There's not enough storage for one.

The spiral stairs are quaint on initial glance but I wouldn't want to have to traverse those regularly.

But young kids would be fine in the dormitory-style bunks and could have fun at the lake.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I don't like it when a Zillow link has nothing to mock. I mean I would not live there but it's only because of the location and that spiraling stairs, I do not like those one bit. The decor is not to my taste but I do not hate it, but if I could afford the place then I could probably afford to change it.


There isn't any storage for the level with the bunks and the top floor looks like it's got about eight square feet of floor space.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Seal Beach, Ca. Water tower home.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Air bnb?
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: My cat does that -- he sleeps in a box of greasy shop rags on top of a 55 .gal barrel in the garage -- man, I'd love to buy him a special cat bed but he seems pleased where he's at.

I wanted to bring him in last night, but he was so comfy & sleepy in his little fort, I let him be.

And of course he came in and stuck his butt in my face this morning, demanding breakfast & scritches -- just as a f*ck you & thank you very much, I'm sure.

I gave him breakfast & scritches.  :)


When we first got our cat she was a bit shy so she spent a lot of time hiding out in the garage. A couple times I went in there to find her sleeping atop a bin full of wood screws. (Right next to a bin full of nice soft rags.)
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's pretty sweet. I don't care about the small sq footage as a single person. I'd put my office at the top of the tower, that would be a sweet wfh place if this place is close enough to civilization to have high speed internets.

I might need to re-decorate, they're laying on the log cabin shiat a little thick.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yea well I sleep in a racing car, do you?
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: My cat does that -- he sleeps in a box of greasy shop rags on top of a 55 .gal barrel in the garage -- man, I'd love to buy him a special cat bed but he seems pleased where he's at.

I wanted to bring him in last night, but he was so comfy & sleepy in his little fort, I let him be.

And of course he came in and stuck his butt in my face this morning, demanding breakfast & scritches -- just as a f*ck you & thank you very much, I'm sure.

I gave him breakfast & scritches.  :)


My cat used to sleep on the garage laundry pile. Specifically, my nasty brothers' skid-marked drawers and reeking socks. My mom would shoo her off and tell her she was a pig, but kitty didn't care. Oily shop rags are another thing. First off, you're looking at a possible four engine fire, and just remember the way cats lick themselves. Do you think your shop crap is good for your cat? Dispose of the rags at a hazmat collection area and buy some freaking new rags at Pep Boys.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wanebo: That's a old strapped silo made into looking like a light house. Actually kind of well done.

But up in NY those upper rooms with just the concrete between you and the winter are probably going to be pretty damn cold.


That's not just NY.  That's North Country.  The hamlet is so small that they don't even list the population on it's Wikipedia page.  The town the hamlet is part of has fewer than 1500 people.  The whole county has fewer than 27,000.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Wanebo: That's a old strapped silo made into looking like a light house. Actually kind of well done.

But up in NY those upper rooms with just the concrete between you and the winter are probably going to be pretty damn cold.

That's not just NY.  That's North Country.  The hamlet is so small that they don't even list the population on it's Wikipedia page.  The town the hamlet is part of has fewer than 1500 people.  The whole county has fewer than 27,000.


Must be interesting, I'd think.
 
Geralt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Slightly more kitsch version in Bay View, OH. Yes that's a sliding glass patio door.
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd need at least a half bath upstairs in one of those other bedrooms.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geralt: [Fark user image 850x637]
Slightly more kitsch version in Bay View, OH. Yes that's a sliding glass patio door.


I've built many like that in my various plays of The Sims over the years.
 
ifky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Ubisoft has the strangest boner


Gotcha covered:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
