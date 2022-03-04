 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Couple kills roommate who turned up his music to drown out their fighting. The aristocrats   (nypost.com) divider line
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, it was Nickleback
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Civil War 2 - Electric Boogaloo.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe the couple was arguing over when or how to kill him.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, he stopped them from fighting. What a uniter.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It makes logical sense.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Turn up The Eagles, the neighbours are listening.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i get it. my roommate pays loud rap. im gonna kill him soon
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It was the new remix of John Cage's 4:33.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sidailurch: Well, he stopped them from fighting. What a uniter.


As ma always used to say, "the couple that slays together, stays together."
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was the song and eagles song, man?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you want to destroy my sweater
stab me twice as I run away
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I usually use headphones. When my roomy is fighting with his girlfriend I try to keep the lowest profile I can lest either of their wrath turn my way

I should move out...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [i.imgflip.com image 300x226]


Sadly it was Fraggle Rock.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
