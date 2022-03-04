 Skip to content
(NYPost)   At first I was like "because they're idiots?" Then I was like "nice"
34
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank you for the link, Subby. It felt nice to be able to help.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I may even rent a car for the week.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FFS I tried to book a room but AirBnB won't let me log in, demands a phone number, then tells me I'm "Not allowed" to do that, then won't let me reset my password. They say they'll "Be in touch...."
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airbnb's cut is probably less than the "overhead" of most charities.
 
Czechzican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

this
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Fark was against landlords?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if the Internet was designed for a war with Russia.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh, days ago I suggested signing up for Ukrainian Only Fans pages to send some money their way.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Personally I don't want to hurt the Russian people.
putin and his cronies are a completely different thing though.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will all the new brides come on the market?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think we need to stop taking it so easy on the Russian people. They elected this coont, in at least one free election. They are tolerating him. I think we take the screws to the Russian people. Full embargo, no food imports, no medicine imports, no goods in or out. Full SWIFT sanctions, full travel restrictions. Go from a hard border with Europe to a closed border. When the Russian people go on rice and beans for the next year and don't have enough insulin or anti-biotics to keep people alive, then maybe they will get the message.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's because not real Jesus -- Orthodox Jesus is just wrong Jesus.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This, too.

Hypocrites.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FWIW, and I don't know the exact definition of "mega church," but the obnoxiously large church my sister-in-law goes to had people in Ukraine prior to the start of the war who are now on the Polish side of the border helping refugees.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

They found out Ukrainians are harder to grift.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I know for a fact that every single mega church pastor is sending every thought and prayer he can spare.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How soon will Russians try the same thing to get around sanctions?
 
Trik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

putin was put in power by his party, most of whom were ex-kgb or kgb adjacent.
If you believe putin was put in power by free and open elections, you need to adjust your thinking.
His whole career has been about consolidating power for him and his party.
I forget how many times he's changed titles while moving upwards.
Oftentimes while creating a new upper echelon position and eliminating similar competing positions or filling them with a crony.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sooo... what's Volodymyr Zelenskyy's OF handle?

/Asking for a friend
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
if someone gives me air fare, i'll go fight
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Obviously I am not coming"

How do you say "no duh" in Ukrainian?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Article surprised me.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
100% of the proceeds from the sale of these t-shirts is going to UNICEF to help children in Ukraine:

https://bdgastore.com/collections/bodega/products/ukraine-fundraiser-tee (Black)

https://bdgastore.com/collections/bodega/products/ukraine-fundraiser-tee-1 (White)

If you don't want a shirt, you can donate any amount to UNICEF to help children in Ukraine here:

https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-are-bearing-brunt-intensifying-crisis-ukraine/39481?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
 
DrWhy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

You weren't looking very hard were you?

https://julieroys.com/baptist-churches-poland-welcome-ukraine-refugees/

https://www.wptv.com/news/national/russia-ukraine-conflict/south-florida-ukrainians-churches-helping-ukraine

https://umcmission.org/umcor/how-to-assist-the-ukrainian-people/

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/church-helping-ukrainian-refugees/83-3e4e39d3-1ce4-4059-85dc-10ab149e04be

https://www.forsythnews.com/life/faith-charity/we-are-all-devastated-local-ukrainian-church-leaders-scramble-to-get-help-resources-to-refugees-fleeing-from-russian-attacks/

https://www.kcra.com/article/orangevale-pastors-travel-toward-ukraine-bring-supplies-refugees/39314702

https://www.wyff4.com/article/churches-collect-donations-for-ukraine/39267215

And this is just me spending five minutes randomly Googling
 
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

https://julieroys.com/baptist-churches-poland-welcome-ukraine-refugees/

https://www.wptv.com/news/national/russia-ukraine-conflict/south-florida-ukrainians-churches-helping-ukraine

https://umcmission.org/umcor/how-to-assist-the-ukrainian-people/

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/church-helping-ukrainian-refugees/83-3e4e39d3-1ce4-4059-85dc-10ab149e04be

https://www.forsythnews.com/life/faith-charity/we-are-all-devastated-local-ukrainian-church-leaders-scramble-to-get-help-resources-to-refugees-fleeing-from-russian-attacks/

https://www.kcra.com/article/orangevale-pastors-travel-toward-ukraine-bring-supplies-refugees/39314702

https://www.wyff4.com/article/churches-collect-donations-for-ukraine/39267215

And this is just me spending five minutes randomly Googling


How many of those are actually US churches?
The couple I scanned it seemed they were European churches.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How soon will Russians try the same thing to get around sanctions?


AirBnB would not support it.   They could just make up a cover story like "As an American company, we are prohibited by government sanctions from transferring funds to Russian accounts".
 
DrWhy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

https://julieroys.com/baptist-churches-poland-welcome-ukraine-refugees/

https://www.wptv.com/news/national/russia-ukraine-conflict/south-florida-ukrainians-churches-helping-ukraine

https://umcmission.org/umcor/how-to-assist-the-ukrainian-people/

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/church-helping-ukrainian-refugees/83-3e4e39d3-1ce4-4059-85dc-10ab149e04be

https://www.forsythnews.com/life/faith-charity/we-are-all-devastated-local-ukrainian-church-leaders-scramble-to-get-help-resources-to-refugees-fleeing-from-russian-attacks/

https://www.kcra.com/article/orangevale-pastors-travel-toward-ukraine-bring-supplies-refugees/39314702

https://www.wyff4.com/article/churches-collect-donations-for-ukraine/39267215

And this is just me spending five minutes randomly Googling

How many of those are actually US churches?
The couple I scanned it seemed they were European churches.


Every one of these involved U.S. churches.  Some in partnership with churches closer to Ukraine.  Scan better.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Airbnb's cut is probably less than the "overhead" of most charities.


They've apparently waived their fees, so I'm not sure they get a cut.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Oh, but you can bet your last dollar that they'll be asking you for money..."for Ukraine".

Joel Osteen needs a new jet.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A Good landlord will trickle down throughout society when they hire plumbers, electrians, hvac, carpenters and house keeping. Excellent.
Be Careful, the idea has hit the webs how many hours ago?  The scams are already up.
Fund Russian army through fake Ukrainian rental.
Luxury accommodations for 27 refugees.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I know for a fact that every single mega church pastor is sending every thought and prayer he can spare.


And those prayers have not fallen of deaf ears either. Santa has heard every one.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Motherfarking Pat Robertson is still alive and kicking people in the teeth.
 
chipaku
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trik: meh, days ago I suggested signing up for Ukrainian Only Fans pages to send some money their way.


I don't want to cancel my Russian babes though 😭   farkin fark!! this war is horrible
 
