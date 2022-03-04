 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Man arrested for impersonating a cop... for the third time   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Bounty hunter, Police, Legal professions, Devin Alexander Stenulis, Constable, Bail bondsman, Raleigh, North Carolina, Arrest  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who the hell would want to impersonate a cop? I'd rather impersonate a junior jizz mopper.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"An Apex man..."

No. No he is not.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...Stenulis previously worked for Golden Bail Bonds..."

Well, there's your problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll never make sergeant that way
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
An Apex man's arrest this week on a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer was not his first. Court records show Devin Alexander Stenulis, 34, has arrests on the same charge from 2017 and 2018.

At least he's getting better at it.
 
scalpod
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Clearly the punishment is having a deterrent effect on the crime as anyone can plainly see.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: Who the hell would want to impersonate a cop? I'd rather impersonate a junior jizz mopper.


Way to stick it to the man!! You are the edge king!!
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Laws dictate what happens to this idiot. Don't like what happened? Vote the change the law.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

scalpod: Clearly the punishment is having a deterrent effect on the crime as anyone can plainly see.


Clearly you didn't RTFA because he was never punished:

"After similar arrests in 2017 and 2018, charges against Stenulis were dropped, based on the color of the flashing lights on his car."

"Records also show Stenulis was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle in Johnston County back in 2018. Both of those charges, felonies, were dropped."

He must be related to someone with influence. These charges will probably get dropped, too.
 
scalpod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Clearly you didn't RTFA


Clearly someone's never been on FARK.

Let me be the first to welcome you.jpg
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What did he do? Break into someone's house at 4am, shoot the dog, kneel on the wife's neck, then look around and go, "oops, wrong house?"
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: scalpod: Clearly the punishment is having a deterrent effect on the crime as anyone can plainly see.

Clearly you didn't RTFA because he was never punished:

"After similar arrests in 2017 and 2018, charges against Stenulis were dropped, based on the color of the flashing lights on his car."

"Records also show Stenulis was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle in Johnston County back in 2018. Both of those charges, felonies, were dropped."

He must be related to someone with influence. These charges will probably get dropped, too.


Maybe, but bounty hunters pretty much always get away with their overreach.

There have literally been firefights between bounty hunters and cops with no charges filed.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The difference is also if you are wearing boxers or briefs, though white strap is a felony.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: scalpod: Clearly the punishment is having a deterrent effect on the crime as anyone can plainly see.

Clearly you didn't RTFA because he was never punished:

"After similar arrests in 2017 and 2018, charges against Stenulis were dropped, based on the color of the flashing lights on his car."


You've been here 20 years and you still expect people to read the article?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

scalpod: eddie_irvine: Clearly you didn't RTFA

Clearly someone's never been on FARK.

Let me be the first to welcome you.jpg


Huh, we're actually only exactly 10 numbers apart...

Thanks for the welcome.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Mugato: Who the hell would want to impersonate a cop? I'd rather impersonate a junior jizz mopper.

Way to stick it to the man!! You are the edge king!!


Naw - at this point I pretty much agree with Mugato (today at least) - and I'm about as edgy as a butter knife
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was cosplay! All three times
 
