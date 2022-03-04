 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   For purposes of Lent, here are a few animals considered "seafood" that you might not expect that are okay to eat: Alligator, ok, I can see that, Beaver (giggity), Muskrat, eww, but it is mostly water dwelling, Armadillo, wait, what?   (yahoo.com) divider line
47
    More: Interesting, Lent, Roman Catholic Church, Christianity, Catholic Church's long history, Ash Wednesday, Catholic Church, different groups, Beaver  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2022 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Muskrat just tastes like chicken. I grew up in a small town and various community organization would host muskrat dinners as a fund raiser.

Yeah, we have bumpkins in Canada too.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think any of those are kosher
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they sink like large sea boulders the size of medium sea boulders?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I don't think any of those are kosher


Lent is Catholic, not Jewish.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friggin Texans don't know what a proper fish fry is.  Churches have breaded tilapia or catfish.  It's a damn shame.
Of the few restaurants that can properly fry cod or haddock, the cost has gone up because supply chain I guess.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alligator? I'm sure if Jesus ate alligator he'd agree it tastes like chicken. Therefore, meat!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna lie, I'm shocked capybara aren't a more common meat thing, assuming they count.

They're farking docile and they're big.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atheist here. Ima eat all that on a cheeseburger.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: Alligator? I'm sure if Jesus ate alligator he'd agree it tastes like chicken. Therefore, meat!


It tastes a lot more fishy than chicken does.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Capybara and puffin are lent critters too.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Not gonna lie, I'm shocked capybara aren't a more common meat thing, assuming they count.

They're farking docile and they're big.


Can't spell "nutritious AF" without nutria.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Not gonna lie, I'm shocked capybara aren't a more common meat thing, assuming they count.

They're farking docile and they're big.


Yeah, but could you eat that cute face?

Also, they seem reasonably intelligent. At least with cows and chickens, for the most part you know you're not dining on a noble prize winner...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Atheist here. Ima eat all that on a cheeseburger.


Sky wizard and his cronies on Earth have determined that you should go without for forty days.

Show proper penance to the sky wizard
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you feel the need to adopt creative interpretations of the weird rules from your religion you should probably stop pretending you're actually religious.

Jesus - no food for 40 days
Catholics - we'll be just like Jesus. No meat for 40 days.
Well... no meat .... on Fridays during that 40 day period.
And by "no meat," we mean fish isn't meat, so Fish on Fridays. For 40 days.

It's already a massive stretch, we don't need to bring gators into the picture because you can't eat meat.

Don't want to do Lent? Well don't do Lent. No one cares.

//This is like the Muslims who fast during Ramadan, I mean fast during the day on Ramadan, and by that I mean "wake up so early in the morning that it's dark out and eat a big ass meal so we're not hungry until nighttime comes again"
//Your rules are farking dumb, stoppppp
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: puffy999: Not gonna lie, I'm shocked capybara aren't a more common meat thing, assuming they count.

They're farking docile and they're big.

Yeah, but could you eat that cute face?

Also, they seem reasonably intelligent. At least with cows and chickens, for the most part you know you're not dining on a noble prize winner...


Nobel prize dinner*
//but it works either way
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 520x348]
Capybara and puffin are lent critters too.


Aww you sniped my Nutria joke.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think if you're the kind of person who can catch, field-dress, and cook an alligator for food, no one should have an argument about what you should be eating.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yuthinasia: Because they sink like large sea boulders the size of medium sea boulders?


They float in exactly the way bricks don't.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: puffy999: Not gonna lie, I'm shocked capybara aren't a more common meat thing, assuming they count.

They're farking docile and they're big.

Can't spell "nutritious AF" without nutria.


Even better. They're everywhere.

I used to live in a tiny house on top of a hill, , Oregon coast, between the river/bay and a small slough, maybe a half mile in one direction and a bit more than that in the other.

I'm pulling into the alley one night and there's a farking nutria running down the gravel road, seemingly from the bay side to the slough, unless it got stopped at the main road (by a lot of traffic) a half a block down, in the direction from which I approached. We had cats, dogs, possums, coons... I'd never seen a nutria *that* far from home before.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clutch2013: I think if you're the kind of person who can catch, field-dress, and cook an alligator for food, no one should have an argument about what you should be eating.


What if you broke into the zoo?
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crow202.orgView Full Size


Capybaras are semi-aquatic mammals.  People who don't understand biology would totally say "Capybaras are fish!" if they could profit from that.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I don't think any of those are kosher


I was going to say, the Torah requires fish to have both fins and scales. The Talmud makes the claim that all fish with scales also have fins, so once scales are identified we can forget about fins.

Crocodilians are excluded. They are not kosher.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: puffy999: Not gonna lie, I'm shocked capybara aren't a more common meat thing, assuming they count.

They're farking docile and they're big.

Yeah, but could you eat that cute face?

Also, they seem reasonably intelligent. At least with cows and chickens, for the most part you know you're not dining on a noble prize winner...


Pulp Fiction - Pigs are filthy animals
Youtube ZA_Tl1kvlQU
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image image 425x282]


Frank Zappa supports Ukraine!
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Clutch2013: I think if you're the kind of person who can catch, field-dress, and cook an alligator for food, no one should have an argument about what you should be eating.

What if you broke into the zoo?


OK, we can have a stern sit down about that.  But you still had to survive not being turned into chum.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: HighOnCraic: [Fark user image image 425x282]

Frank Zappa supports Ukraine!


Uh...nevermind.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I'm shocked capybara aren't a more common meat thing


I don't know what history had for them, but had they spread into Central and North America I'm sure they would be hunted and eaten there.
 
tymothil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rasputina- Rats
Youtube 7nqWECQz-GY
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having had both crocodile and alligator, both taste (kinda) like duck mixed with chicken.  Interesting flavor.


I have tried a lot of "foods" that are considered delicacies, and while they were interesting, you don't want to know what your eating ahead of time.

/Dog
//Chilled Monkey Brains
///Bull testicals
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: cretinbob: I don't think any of those are kosher

Lent is Catholic, not Jewish.


Indeed - but just for giggles here's the big list o' traif:

Swine, Boar, Peccary, Pig, Canines, Coyote, Dog, Fox, Hyena, Jackal, Wolf, Felines, Cat, Cheetah, Leopard, Lion, Panther, Tiger, Equines, Donkey, Horse, Mule, Onager, Zebra, Armadillo, Badger, Bat,Bear, Beaver, Camel, Elephant, Gorilla, Groundhog, Hippopotamus, Kangaroo, Llama, Mole, Monkey, Mouse, Muskrat, Opossum, Porcupine, Rabbit, Raccoon, Rat, Rhinoceros, Skunk, Slug, Snail, Squirrel, Wallaby, Weasel, Wolverine, Guinea pigs, Worm, Alligator, Caiman, Crocodile, Lizard, Snake, Turtle, Frog, Newt, Salamander, Toad, Seaweed, Algae, Mushrooms, Albatross, Bittern, Buzzard, Condor, Coot, Cormorant, Crane, Crow, Cuckoo, Eagle, Flamingo, Grebe, Grosbeak, Gull, Hawk, Heron, Kite, Lapwing, Loon, Magpie, Osprey, Ostrich, Owl, Parrot, Pelican, Penguin, Plover, Rail, Raven, Roadrunner, Sandpiper, Seagull, Stork, Swallow, Swift, Vulture, Water hen, Woodpecker, Bullhead, Catfish, Eel, European Turbot, Marlin, Paddlefish, Shark, Stickleback, Squid, Sturgeon (includes most caviar),Swordfish, Shellfish, Abalone, Clam, Conch, Crab, Crayfish ,Lobster, Mussel, Oyster, Scallop, Shrimp, Cuttlefish, Jellyfish, Limpet, Octopus, Squid, and all insects barring a few specifics from the Locust family - crickets and grasshoppers for instance can be Kosher
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuffed?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Not gonna lie, I'm shocked capybara aren't a more common meat thing, assuming they count.

They're farking docile and they're big.


They're cute and apparently can be housebroken. It would be like eating your dog. Sorry about that, Best Korea.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pisa is ok for Leant

Fark user imageView Full Size


ba-dum-tsch!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: puffy999: Not gonna lie, I'm shocked capybara aren't a more common meat thing, assuming they count.

They're farking docile and they're big.

They're cute and apparently can be housebroken. It would be like eating your dog. Sorry about that, Best Korea.


Pigs can be house broken but we eat them alright.

Unless you don't know...

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: thealgorerhythm: Atheist here. Ima eat all that on a cheeseburger.

Sky wizard and his cronies on Earth have determined that you should go without for forty days.

Show proper penance to the sky wizard


In high school I went across the street to Wendy's for a burger after track practice one spring during Lent. I went back to school burgers in hand chomping away to get a friend to drive home.

The school had rented the gymnasium to some Catholic group for an event that night.

On my way to the locker room some biatch with a bunch of little kids stops and screams that she sees a sinner committing the sin of eating meat.

I wasn't paying attention. Didn't know she was yelling at me. Which made her more angry. She grabbed me and demanded I explain myself.

When I realized what was going on I just laughed. "fark you".

Walked on eating.

/CSB
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: cretinbob: I don't think any of those are kosher

Lent is Catholic, not Jewish.


Whoosh.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: If you feel the need to adopt creative interpretations of the weird rules from your religion you should probably stop pretending you're actually religious.

Jesus - no food for 40 days
Catholics - we'll be just like Jesus. No meat for 40 days.
Well... no meat .... on Fridays during that 40 day period.
And by "no meat," we mean fish isn't meat, so Fish on Fridays. For 40 days.

It's already a massive stretch, we don't need to bring gators into the picture because you can't eat meat.

Don't want to do Lent? Well don't do Lent. No one cares.

//This is like the Muslims who fast during Ramadan, I mean fast during the day on Ramadan, and by that I mean "wake up so early in the morning that it's dark out and eat a big ass meal so we're not hungry until nighttime comes again"
//Your rules are farking dumb, stoppppp


So, the no meat-but-fish thing is about not having luxury food.

Food for sustenance is okay, but not for luxury.

The foods that are treated like fish are foods that are staples in the areas they are treated like fish.

Beaver was a primary food source for the Canadian Catholic courier de bois. Giving up all meat would be a heavy health impact, just like giving up fish would be in the areas where fish is a staple. That's why beaver is as a fish. And also why fish is not allowed in Lent where it is not a staple of the diet.

Now, that is the reasoning. The practice is that this becomes an excuse and while some people just eat whatever and do whatever, others observe to the best of their ability.

Religion is the original calvinball. No one adherent follows the rules exactly like any other adherent, outside of bizarre cults.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm just giving up hope for Lent. Far easier than giving up foods I like :P
 
Discordulator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NM Volunteer: cretinbob: I don't think any of those are kosher

Lent is Catholic, not Jewish.

Indeed - but just for giggles here's the big list o' traif:

Swine, Boar, Peccary, Pig, Canines, Coyote, Dog, Fox, Hyena, Jackal, Wolf, Felines, Cat, Cheetah, Leopard, Lion, Panther, Tiger, Equines, Donkey, Horse, Mule, Onager, Zebra, Armadillo, Badger, Bat,Bear, Beaver, Camel, Elephant, Gorilla, Groundhog, Hippopotamus, Kangaroo, Llama, Mole, Monkey, Mouse, Muskrat, Opossum, Porcupine, Rabbit, Raccoon, Rat, Rhinoceros, Skunk, Slug, Snail, Squirrel, Wallaby, Weasel, Wolverine, Guinea pigs, Worm, Alligator, Caiman, Crocodile, Lizard, Snake, Turtle, Frog, Newt, Salamander, Toad, Seaweed, Algae, Mushrooms, Albatross, Bittern, Buzzard, Condor, Coot, Cormorant, Crane, Crow, Cuckoo, Eagle, Flamingo, Grebe, Grosbeak, Gull, Hawk, Heron, Kite, Lapwing, Loon, Magpie, Osprey, Ostrich, Owl, Parrot, Pelican, Penguin, Plover, Rail, Raven, Roadrunner, Sandpiper, Seagull, Stork, Swallow, Swift, Vulture, Water hen, Woodpecker, Bullhead, Catfish, Eel, European Turbot, Marlin, Paddlefish, Shark, Stickleback, Squid, Sturgeon (includes most caviar),Swordfish, Shellfish, Abalone, Clam, Conch, Crab, Crayfish ,Lobster, Mussel, Oyster, Scallop, Shrimp, Cuttlefish, Jellyfish, Limpet, Octopus, Squid, and all insects barring a few specifics from the Locust family - crickets and grasshoppers for instance can be Kosher


Iirc, the debate is still going about the giraffe.
 
Valter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NM Volunteer: cretinbob: I don't think any of those are kosher

Lent is Catholic, not Jewish.

Indeed - but just for giggles here's the big list o' traif:

Swine, Boar, Peccary, Pig, Canines, Coyote, Dog, Fox, Hyena, Jackal, Wolf, Felines, Cat, Cheetah, Leopard, Lion, Panther, Tiger, Equines, Donkey, Horse, Mule, Onager, Zebra, Armadillo, Badger, Bat,Bear, Beaver, Camel, Elephant, Gorilla, Groundhog, Hippopotamus, Kangaroo, Llama, Mole, Monkey, Mouse, Muskrat, Opossum, Porcupine, Rabbit, Raccoon, Rat, Rhinoceros, Skunk, Slug, Snail, Squirrel, Wallaby, Weasel, Wolverine, Guinea pigs, Worm, Alligator, Caiman, Crocodile, Lizard, Snake, Turtle, Frog, Newt, Salamander, Toad, Seaweed, Algae, Mushrooms, Albatross, Bittern, Buzzard, Condor, Coot, Cormorant, Crane, Crow, Cuckoo, Eagle, Flamingo, Grebe, Grosbeak, Gull, Hawk, Heron, Kite, Lapwing, Loon, Magpie, Osprey, Ostrich, Owl, Parrot, Pelican, Penguin, Plover, Rail, Raven, Roadrunner, Sandpiper, Seagull, Stork, Swallow, Swift, Vulture, Water hen, Woodpecker, Bullhead, Catfish, Eel, European Turbot, Marlin, Paddlefish, Shark, Stickleback, Squid, Sturgeon (includes most caviar),Swordfish, Shellfish, Abalone, Clam, Conch, Crab, Crayfish ,Lobster, Mussel, Oyster, Scallop, Shrimp, Cuttlefish, Jellyfish, Limpet, Octopus, Squid, and all insects barring a few specifics from the Locust family - crickets and grasshoppers for instance can be Kosher


This list seems oddly specific.

Whatever. I plan on spending the days of Lent the same way I have for the last large number of years. Doing nothing good and hoping that Ghastly will update Ghastly's Ghastly Comic. Yes, the Hamburglar did in fact Robble Grimace there.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sidebar: "And this Friday, in celebration of National Tartar Sauce Day, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is proclaiming it as Frisch's Big Boy Day."

Thanks for the nightmares.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ahhh yes. God cares about your diet.
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pheelix: Alligator? I'm sure if Jesus ate alligator he'd agree it tastes like chicken. Therefore, meat!


Fowl were not classified as "meat" until the 15th century.
Lizards on the other hand were never kosher.
So, no alligator, even if it did taste like chicken (Announcer: "It doesn't ")
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: cretinbob: I don't think any of those are kosher

Lent is Catholic, not Jewish.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: puffy999: Not gonna lie, I'm shocked capybara aren't a more common meat thing, assuming they count.

They're farking docile and they're big.

They're cute and apparently can be housebroken. It would be like eating your dog. Sorry about that, Best Korea.


The cuter the critter, the sweeter the meat!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 520x348]
Capybara and puffin are lent critters too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
I have cloven hooves! I HAVE CLOVEN HOOVES!!
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.