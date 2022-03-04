 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Guy drops his wallet containing $4,000 in hundreds in Times Square, has it miraculously returned to him. IN TIMES SQUARE   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    More: Weird, New York City, wallet Wednesday morning, Eduardo Martinez, Times Square, standard wallet items, Broadway, missing wallet, Manhattan  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would have doxxed him to decide.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's also the basis of the broadway play "A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to Money Laundering"
It's got a new upbeat score by Lin Manuel Miranda (rights) and an all Columbian Cast.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You would never think so given their demeanor but NYer's can be kind and decent.

CSB: I left my cell phone in a cab in NYC.  Somehow, I mentioned my plight to someone else at GCT.  He offers his phone so I could call mine.  Cab driver answers the phone with "Yes, I have your phone."  He dropped off his fare and met me where he dropped me.  (Not easy to spot...sea of yellow.)  Extravagant tip ensued.  Everyone was happy.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If I found a drug dealer's wallet I'd return it.  They tend to have short tempers and weapons.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It wasn't found by a cop
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The cops didn't invoke civil forfeiture? What universe am I living in today?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was half expecting the good Samaritan to be some tourist from Kansas.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Found a wallet once while camping in the Pacific Northwest. D. B. Coop something. Couldn't make it out. Weather damaged.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Also, if I found my wallet missing after visiting Times Square, I'd just assume it was a pickpocket.

/ Most people are honest, but it only takes one dishonest person to steal your wallet
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: If I found a drug dealer's wallet I'd return it.  They tend to have short tempers and weapons.


Disable the tracking chip and you're good to go.
 
bittermang
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I returned a lady her wallet the other day.

Found it in the sidewalk on my walk home from the bus stop  Asked the Duck about the name on the ID. Second hit was a press release from the university about her hiring. Pic in the article matched the ID. Gave the Dean's office a call. She called me back, and said she didn't even know she'd lost it. She came and picked it up.

Honestly? Felt amazing. I highly recommend returning a wallet just for the pure adrenaline. It was extacy. Plus I felt like equal parts detective and internet movie hacker. It just felt good to farkin do. My good deed for the week, put it on the board.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thanks, Giuliani.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now this is a miracle
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
$4000 in a wallet? He's lucky they didn't think he was buying drugs with it, or selling drugs.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't know why people are always  surprised that NYers can be nice. Just because someone is willing to call you an asshole if you're acting like one doesn't mean they're jerks the rest of the time.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Nice try, Mortimer."

/First thing I thought of.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: I don't know why people are always  surprised that NYers can be nice. Just because someone is willing to call you an asshole if you're acting like one doesn't mean they're jerks the rest of the time.


Agreed. In my experience, in general, if a New Yorker is giving you attitude, the asshole is not them, it's you.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let me guess: by a hooker with a heart of gold?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bait wallet. If you found it and kept it, the cows frisk you and accuse you of theft, because nobody drops a wallet like that. $4000 makes it an open and shut felony case.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Let this be a testament to the integrity of New York City.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Bait wallet. If you found it and kept it, the cows frisk you and accuse you of theft, because nobody drops a wallet like that. $4000 makes it an open and shut felony case.


Oh no! Not the cows!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: wildcardjack: Bait wallet. If you found it and kept it, the cows frisk you and accuse you of theft, because nobody drops a wallet like that. $4000 makes it an open and shut felony case.

Oh no! Not the cows!


Cows with guns.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's how much a picture with a painted up topless statue of liberty costs
 
GetaLife
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: I don't know why people are always  surprised that NYers can be nice. Just because someone is willing to call you an asshole if you're acting like one doesn't mean they're jerks the rest of the time.


In my time living in NY, the biggest asrseholes in NY aren't from NY.  They're transplants that think that's how you have to act in NY.

/ymmv
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: gamergirl23: I don't know why people are always  surprised that NYers can be nice. Just because someone is willing to call you an asshole if you're acting like one doesn't mean they're jerks the rest of the time.

Agreed. In my experience, in general, if a New Yorker is giving you attitude, the asshole is not them, it's you.


The worst people in America don't live in places like New York or L.A.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: Now this is a miracle


No, miracles happen on 34th Street.
 
