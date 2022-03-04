 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Hungarians take step to prevent Hungry   (uk.finance.yahoo.com) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's gonna be a lot of exploding nipples.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nice headline.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think this whole war thing is by ConAgra
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If they're Hungary, why don't they trade w/ Turkey or the Danish?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hungary for apples?
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Where the hell is the international red cross, eh?
 
dywed88
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trocadero: If they're Hungary, why don't they trade w/ Turkey or the Danish?


The Wieners are right next door.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Russia imports close to 40% of its seed for planting. Ukraine most likely will have its yields cut in half if not more. That will greatly affect grain, potato and sugar beat availability upcoming fall, much worse fall of 2023 if this doesn't come to an end soon. We can have an equivalent of nuclear war as far as food is concerned without a single nuke being fired.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cluster bombing is not conducive to spring planting.
 
